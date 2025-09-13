2025 BMW PGA Championship purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $9 million pool?

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship offers a total purse of $9 million, with the winner earning $1.53 million, which is the same payout as last year. The winner will also earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, about 50.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, and a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, along with entries into other key events.
This year’s tournament is the 35th stop on the 2025 European Tour schedule and is being played at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England. A total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points is on offer to the field.
After three rounds at the BMW PGA Championship, Alexander Noren and Adrien Saddier share the lead at 15-under. Tyrrell Hatton sits two shots back in solo third, while Viktor Hovland holds fourth at 12-under. Darren Fichardt is fifth on 11-under, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed, Harry Hall, Ewen Ferguson, Ludvig Åberg, and Aaron Rai are tied for sixth at 10-under.
Among the big names, Rory McIlroy is tied for 53rd at 5-under, a week after winning the Irish Open. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who edged McIlroy in a playoff last year, remains in the mix. Meanwhile, early leader Hideki Matsuyama has slipped to a tie for 20th.
Players finishing lower on the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard will split the remaining purse according to the DP World Tour payout scale. Other top contenders such as Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Joaquin Niemann are also in the field, making every stroke of Sunday’s final round important
How much will each player win at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship? Purse breakdown
Here is the full payout from the BMW PGA Championship’s $9 million purse for each player:
- Winner: $1,530,000
- 2nd: $990,000
- 3rd: $567,000
- 4th: $450,000
- 5th: $381,600
- 6th: $315,000
- 7th: $270,000
- 8th: $225,000
- 9th: $201,600
- 10th: $180,000
- 11th: $165,600
- 12th: $154,800
- 13th: $144,900
- 14th: $137,700
- 15th: $132,300
- 16th: $126,900
- 17th: $121,500
- 18th: $116,100
- 19th: $111,600
- 20th: $108,000
- 21st: $104,400
- 22nd: $101,700
- 23rd: $99,000
- 24th: $96,300
- 25th: $93,600
- 26th: $90,900
- 27th: $88,200
- 28th: $85,500
- 29th: $82,800
- 30th: $80,100
- 31st: $77,400
- 32nd: $74,700
- 33rd: $72,000
- 34th: $69,300
- 35th: $66,600
- 36th: $63,900
- 37th: $62,100
- 38th: $60,300
- 39th: $58,500
- 40th: $56,700
- 41st: $54,900
- 42nd: $53,100
- 43rd: $51,300
- 44th: $49,500
- 45th: $47,700
- 46th: $45,900
- 47th: $44,100
- 48th: $42,300
- 49th: $40,500
- 50th: $38,700
- 51st: $36,900
- 52nd: $35,100
- 53rd: $33,300
- 54th: $31,500
- 55th: $30,600
- 56th: $29,700
- 57th: $28,800
- 58th: $27,900
- 59th: $27,000
- 60th: $26,100
- 61st: $25,200
- 62nd: $24,300
- 63rd: $23,400
- 64th: $22,500
- 65th: $21,600
- 66th: $20,700
- 67th: $19,800
- 68th: $18,900
- 69th: $18,000
- 70th: $17,100
- 71st: $13,500
- 72nd: $13,496.48
- 73rd: $13,492.96
- 74th: $13,489.44
- 75th: $13,485.92
- 76th: $13,482.40
- 77th: $13,478.88
- 78th: $13,475.36
- 79th: $13,471.85
- 80th: $13,468.33
- 81st: $13,464.81
- 82nd: $13,461.29
- 83rd: $13,457.77
- 84th: $13,454.25
- 85th: $13,450.73
- 86th: $13,447.21