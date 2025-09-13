2025 BMW PGA Championship purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $9 million pool?

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship offers a total purse of $9 million, with the winner earning $1.53 million, which is the same payout as last year. The winner will also earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, about 50.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, and a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, along with entries into other key events.

This year’s tournament is the 35th stop on the 2025 European Tour schedule and is being played at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England. A total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points is on offer to the field.

After three rounds at the BMW PGA Championship, Alexander Noren and Adrien Saddier share the lead at 15-under. Tyrrell Hatton sits two shots back in solo third, while Viktor Hovland holds fourth at 12-under. Darren Fichardt is fifth on 11-under, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed, Harry Hall, Ewen Ferguson, Ludvig Åberg, and Aaron Rai are tied for sixth at 10-under.

Among the big names, Rory McIlroy is tied for 53rd at 5-under, a week after winning the Irish Open. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who edged McIlroy in a playoff last year, remains in the mix. Meanwhile, early leader Hideki Matsuyama has slipped to a tie for 20th.

Players finishing lower on the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard will split the remaining purse according to the DP World Tour payout scale. Other top contenders such as Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Joaquin Niemann are also in the field, making every stroke of Sunday’s final round important

How much will each player win at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship? Purse breakdown

Here is the full payout from the BMW PGA Championship’s $9 million purse for each player:

Winner: $1,530,000

2nd: $990,000

3rd: $567,000

4th: $450,000

5th: $381,600

6th: $315,000

7th: $270,000

8th: $225,000

9th: $201,600

10th: $180,000

11th: $165,600

12th: $154,800

13th: $144,900

14th: $137,700

15th: $132,300

16th: $126,900

17th: $121,500

18th: $116,100

19th: $111,600

20th: $108,000

21st: $104,400

22nd: $101,700

23rd: $99,000

24th: $96,300

25th: $93,600

26th: $90,900

27th: $88,200

28th: $85,500

29th: $82,800

30th: $80,100

31st: $77,400

32nd: $74,700

33rd: $72,000

34th: $69,300

35th: $66,600

36th: $63,900

37th: $62,100

38th: $60,300

39th: $58,500

40th: $56,700

41st: $54,900

42nd: $53,100

43rd: $51,300

44th: $49,500

45th: $47,700

46th: $45,900

47th: $44,100

48th: $42,300

49th: $40,500

50th: $38,700

51st: $36,900

52nd: $35,100

53rd: $33,300

54th: $31,500

55th: $30,600

56th: $29,700

57th: $28,800

58th: $27,900

59th: $27,000

60th: $26,100

61st: $25,200

62nd: $24,300

63rd: $23,400

64th: $22,500

65th: $21,600

66th: $20,700

67th: $19,800

68th: $18,900

69th: $18,000

70th: $17,100

71st: $13,500

72nd: $13,496.48

73rd: $13,492.96

74th: $13,489.44

75th: $13,485.92

76th: $13,482.40

77th: $13,478.88

78th: $13,475.36

79th: $13,471.85

80th: $13,468.33

81st: $13,464.81

82nd: $13,461.29

83rd: $13,457.77

84th: $13,454.25

85th: $13,450.73

86th: $13,447.21

