  • 2025 BMW PGA Championship R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be interruptions at the Wentworth Club?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified Sep 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
The opening round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship is set to get underway at Wentworth Club in Surrey under mixed conditions. According to AccuWeather, Thursday will have warm temperatures but also an increased chance of thunderstorms during the day, particularly in the morning and afternoon, before clearing out in the evening. Players and fans should be prepared for unsettled weather as the tournament begins.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship:

Morning at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm in spots

Wind: NE at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 76%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 30°C

Conditions: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm

Wind: SE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 68%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 63%

Precipitation: 2.7 mm

Rain: 2.7 mm

Cloud Cover: 89%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 25°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: NE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 78%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 10%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 41%

Visibility: 10 km

Final tee timings and pairings for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship R1

Here is what the pairings will look like on Thursday at the Wentworth Club (All times local):

  • 6:40 am: Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero
  • 6:50 am: Marcel Schneider, Jeong Weon Ko, Angel Ayora
  • 7:00 am: Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper
  • 7:10 am: Brandon Stone, Li Haotong, Aaron Cockerill
  • 7:20 am: Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell
  • 7:30 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra
  • 7:40 am: Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
  • 7:50 am: Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown
  • 8:00 am: Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim
  • 8:15 am: Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai
  • 8:25 am: Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka
  • 8:35 am: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel
  • 8:45 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8:55 am: Nicolai Højgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry
  • 9:05 am: Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra
  • 9:15 am: Erik van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard
  • 9:25 am: Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin
  • 9:35 am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury
  • 9:50 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O’Hara, Sam Bairstow
  • 10:00 am: Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo
  • 10:10 am: Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 10:20 am: Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori
  • 10:30 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt
  • 10:40 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson
  • 10:50 am: Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult
  • 11:00 am: Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 11:15 am: Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren
  • 11:25 am: Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta
  • 11:35 am: Adrian Meronk, Frederic Lacroix, David Ravetto
  • 11:45 am: Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier
  • 11:55 am: Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui
  • 12:05 pm: Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier
  • 12:15 pm: Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners
  • 12:25 pm: Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Højgaard, Marco Penge
  • 12:35 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox
  • 12:45 pm: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm
  • 1:00 pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry
  • 1:10 pm: Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald
  • 1:20 pm: Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith
  • 1:30 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazábal, Jorge Campillo
  • 1:40 pm: Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston
  • 1:50 pm: Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris
  • 2:00 pm: Darius van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsström
  • 2:10 pm: Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker
  • 2:20 pm: Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • 2:30 pm: Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shin
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

