2025 BMW PGA Championship R2 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at the Wentworth Club?

The second round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship will be played under mostly pleasant conditions at Wentworth Club in Surrey on Friday, September 12. According to AccuWeather, Friday is expected to bring warm temperatures with partly sunny skies, light winds, and minimal chances of rain. Overall, players should find favorable weather throughout the day, with calm conditions extending into the evening.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship:

Morning at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: NE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 73%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 30°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: ENE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 65%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: ENE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 81%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 35%

Visibility: 10 km

Final tee timings and pairings of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship R2

Here is what the final pairings look like at Wentworth on Friday (All times EDT (BST)):

1:40 am (6:40 am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson

1:50 am (6:50 am): Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult

2:00 am (7:00 am): Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick

2:10 am (7:10 am): Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren

2:20 am (7:20 am): Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta

2:30 am (7:30 am): Adrian Meronk, Frederic LaCroix, David Ravetto

2:40 am (7:40 am): Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier

2:50 am (7:50 am): Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui

3:00 am (8:00 am): Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier

3:15 am (8:15 am): Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners

3:25 am (8:25 am): Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, Marco Penge

3:35 am (8:35 am): Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox

3:45 am (8:45 am): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

8:55 am (8:55 am): Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

4:05 am (9:05 am): Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald

4:15 am (9:15 am): Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith

4:25 am (9:25 am): Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazabal, Jorge Campillo

4:35 am (9:35 am): Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston

4:50 am (9:50 am): Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris

5:00 am (10:00 am): Darius van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsstrom

5:10 am (10:10 am): Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker

5:20 am (10:20 am): Maximillian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

5:30 am (10:30 am): Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shinkwin

5:40 am (10:40 am): Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero

5:50 am (10:50 am): Marcel Schneider, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Ayora

6:00 am (11:00 am): Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper

6:15 am (11:15 am): Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill

6:25 am (11:25 am): Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell

6:35 am (11:35 am): Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra

6:45 am (11:45 am): Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

6:55 am (11:55 am): Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown

7:05 am (12:05 pm): Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

7:15 am (12:15 pm): Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai

7:25 am (12:25 pm): Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka

7:35 am (12:35 pm): Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

7:45 am (12:45 pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 am (1:00 pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry

8:10 am (1:10 pm): Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra

8:20 am (1:20 pm): Erik van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard

8:30 am (1:30 pm): Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin

8:40 am (1:40 pm): Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury

8:50 am (1:50 pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O'Hara, Sam Bairstow

9:00 am (2:00 pm): Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo

9:10 am (2:10 pm): Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

9:20 am (2:20 pm): Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori

9:30 am (2:30 pm): Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt

