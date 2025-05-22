2025 Charles Schwab Challenge R2 Weather forecast: Will the winds disrupt gameplay at Colonial Country Club?

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is currently underway at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, running from May 22 to May 25. As players complete their first round, attention is now turning to the weather conditions for Friday’s second round.

Thursday's opening round began under calm conditions for the early tee times. However, afternoon groups could face delays due to possible storms. The PGA Tour Communications team issued a warning on X, stating:

"Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening with threats of large hail and thunderstorm wind gusts between 55-65 mph."

There’s a 25% chance of rain, which could affect the later tee times. Last year’s winner, Davis Riley, is scheduled to tee off at 1:45 p.m. EDT alongside Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Berger.

Looking ahead, round two on Friday is expected to bring more stable conditions. According to AccuWeather, the day will be sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 34°C and a RealFeel of 38°C. In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade will be closer to 34°C. The winds are unlikely to cause any major disruption in the play proceedings. There remains a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the day, but conditions are generally expected to be more favorable than Thursday.

Here is a full look at the detailed weather forecast for Friday’s second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Morning

Wind Speed: 13 km/h (ESE)

13 km/h (ESE) Wind Gusts: 39 km/h

39 km/h Humidity: 63%

63% Dew Point: 20°

20° Probability of Precipitation: 4%

4% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 5%

5% Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Wind Speed: 20 km/h (SSE)

20 km/h (SSE) Wind Gusts: 50 km/h

50 km/h Humidity: 47%

47% Dew Point: 20°

20° Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.00 mm

0.00 mm Cloud Cover: 44%

44% Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Wind Speed: 20 km/h (SSE)

20 km/h (SSE) Wind Gusts: 46 km/h

46 km/h Humidity: 63%

63% Dew Point: 21°

21° Probability of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.00 mm

0.00 mm Cloud Cover: 38%

38% Visibility: 10 km

When does Round 2 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge start? Tee times explored

The second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 23, with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Davis Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge - First Round - Source: Imagn

Here is a look at the tee times for round 2 (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki

8:11 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim

8:22 a.m. – Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

8:33 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup

8:44 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson

8:55 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam

9:06 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati

9:17 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

9:28 a.m. – David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu

9:39 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford

9:50 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk

12:50 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner

1:01 p.m. – Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips

1:12 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker

1:23 p.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy

1:34 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia

1:45 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

1:56 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes

2:07 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge

2:18 p.m. – Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

2:29 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber

2:40 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn

8:11 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard

8:22 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman

8:33 a.m. – Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

8:44 a.m. – Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell

8:55 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger

9:06 a.m. – Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland

9:17 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar

9:28 a.m. – Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey

9:39 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley

9:50 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

12:50 p.m. – Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley

1:01 p.m. – Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

1:12 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter

1:23 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

1:34 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo

1:45 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:56 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson

2:07 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman

2:18 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman

2:29 p.m. – Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

2:40 p.m. – William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown

2:51 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block

