2025 Charles Schwab Challenge weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will be held this week at Colonial Country Club. The tournament will be held from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, in Fort Worth, Texas.

135 players will tee off at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be hot, humid, and stormy across all four rounds.

Play is expected to begin under sunny skies in the morning; however, thunderstorms can disrupt the play in the afternoon, with the probability of precipitation rising to 40%. The evening will be humid with continued storm risk. Wind gusts would be moderate in the range of 10 mph to 15 mph.

Wind gusts would be comparatively stronger in the second round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, in the range of 20 mph to 30 mph. However, the weather conditions are forecast to be dry and sunny.

Wind gusts will gain pace, rising to 35 mph in the penultimate round. The probability of precipitation would rise to 40% in the afternoon because of potential thunderstorms. The evening is expected to be warm but mostly dry.

The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge will be challenging for players as thunderstorms are forecast throughout the day. The probability of precipitation will be ~65% throughout the round. The wind gusts will be slower, and visibility may drop to just 5 km or lower by evening due to storms and heavy cloud cover. Rain and wind may significantly impact play and finishing times.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge weather forecast

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as per AccuWeather:

First Round (May 22)

Morning

Temperature: 31°C (88°F)

Weather: Sunny

Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 18°C (64.4°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C (91.4°F)

Weather: A strong thunderstorm in spots; partly sunny

Wind: SSE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 55%

Dew Point: 21°C (69.8°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 2.5 mm (0.1 in)

Rain: 2.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Weather: A strong thunderstorm in spots; partly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSW 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 75%

Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 2.5 mm (0.1 in)

Rain: 2.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Second Round (May 23)

Morning

Temperature: 30°C (86°F)

Weather: Sunny

Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 19°C (66.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C (91.4°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: SSE 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Humidity: 40%

Dew Point: 17°C (62.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 43%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 27°C (80.6°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SSE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 39 km/h (24.2 mph)

Humidity: 57%

Dew Point: 19°C (66.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 36%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Third Round (May 24)

Morning

Temperature: 32°C (89.6°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid

Wind: SSW 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

Humidity: 65%

Dew Point: 21°C (69.8°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 21%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 35°C (95°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; hot

Wind: S 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 52 km/h (32.3 mph)

Humidity: 43%

Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 40%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 28°C (82.4°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SSE 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)

Humidity: 54%

Dew Point: 19°C (66.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 78%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Final Round (May 25)

Morning

Temperature: 31°C (87.8°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of thunderstorms

Wind: SSW 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 22°C (71.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.5 mm (0.1 in)

Rain: 2.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 71%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C (91.4°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of thunderstorms

Wind: SW 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 22°C (71.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 66%

Precipitation: 6.5 mm (0.26 in)

Rain: 6.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 85%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Weather: A few strong thunderstorms; cloudy

Wind: NNE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 4.3 mm (0.17 in)

Rain: 4.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

