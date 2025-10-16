2025 DPWT India Championship R2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Delhi?

The second round of the 2025 DPWT India Championship is expected to unfold under warm and hazy conditions at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi. According to AccuWeather, Friday’s play will begin with calm winds and mild morning temperatures before warming up through the afternoon.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 DP World Tour India Championship:

Morning of the DPWT India Championship

Temperature: 30°C

Conditions: Hazy and warm

Wind: E at 2 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 7 km/h

Humidity: 52%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 5 km

Afternoon of the DPWT India Championship

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Hazy with plenty of sunshine

Wind: S at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h

Humidity: 29%

Dew Point: 11°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 5 km

Evening of the DPWT India Championship

Temperature: 25°C

Conditions: Hazy and mild

Wind: ENE at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 13 km/h

Humidity: 42%

Dew Point: 13°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 5 km

With no rain in sight and light winds expected throughout the day, players can look forward to another calm and consistent round of golf in New Delhi.

Final tee timings and pairings of R2 at the DPWT India Championship

Tee No. 1

9:05 p.m. – David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson

9:15 p.m. – Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

9:25 p.m. – Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson

9:35 p.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger

9:45 p.m. – Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:55 p.m. – Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh

10:05 p.m. – Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard

10:15 p.m. – Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai

10:25 p.m. – Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther

10:35 p.m. – Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino

10:45 p.m. – Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen

10:55 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen

1:50 a.m. – Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne

2:00 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten

2:10 a.m. – Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo

2:20 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach

2:30 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma

2:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin

2:50 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman

3:00 a.m. – Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas

3:10 a.m. – Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh

3:20 a.m. – Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg

3:30 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom

Tee No. 10

9:05 p.m. – Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee

9:15 p.m. – Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott

9:25 p.m. – Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:35 p.m. – Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan

9:45 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra

9:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence

10:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald

10:15 p.m. – Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora

10:25 p.m. – Calum Hill, Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul

10:35 p.m. – Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson

10:45 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher

10:55 p.m. – (3:55 am): Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:50 a.m. – Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Muscatel, Jason Scrivener

2:00 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain

2:10 a.m. – N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston

2:20 a.m. – Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan

2:30 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan

2:40 a.m. – Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto

2:50 a.m. – Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider

3:00 a.m. – Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello

3:10 a.m. – Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren

3:20 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema

3:30 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das

