2025 Farmers Insurance Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 1 explored

The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open is set to tee off on Wednesday, January 22. The event, which follows The American Express outing, will be held across two courses - the North and the South - at San Diego’s Torrey Pines. The four-day event will see a stacked PGA Tour player field of 156 players compete for the $9.3 million purse and valuable FedEx Cup points.
The newest edition of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:50 am ET (three hours ahead of local time in San Diego) on Wednesday. The grouping of Carl Yuan (who replaces Chesson Hadley), Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner will take the first tee at the Torrey Pines South Course. Meanwhile, the pairing of Doug Ghim, Taylor Montgomery and Vince Whaley will follow them at 12:01 pm ET.
The trio of Nate Lashley, Victor Perez and David Skinns will begin proceedings on the South Course at 11:50 am. It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour event will have a list of stars, including 19 of the top 50 ranked players.
World No.4 Hideki Matsuyama, who started off the 2025 season with a win at The Sentry, is the top-rated player competing this weekend. He enjoys a late tee off for the Farmers Insurance Open from the South Course at 1:40 pm alongside Max Homa and event favorite Jason Day.
Notably, Farmers Insurance Open reigning champion Matthieu Pavon will also return to defend his title. The Frenchman will take the first tee at 1:29 pm alongside Shane Lowry and Tony Finau.
For the unversed, the Farmers Insurance Open will have a traditional 36-hole cut and the weekend action will take place on the South Course later on.
2025 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairing
Here is the complete tee times and pairing list for the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):
Torrey Pines South Course - 1st tee
- 11:50 am - Carl Yuan, Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner
- 12:01 pm - Doug Ghim, Taylor Montgomery, Vince Whaley
- 12:12 pm - Matt McCarty, Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
- 12:23 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im
- 12:34 pm - J.J. Spaun, Justin Lower, Ben Silverman
- 12:45 pm - Kevin Roy, Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry
- 11:56 pm - Hayden Buckley, Willie Mack III, open qualifier 1
- 1:07 pm - Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence
- 1:18 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:29 pm - Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau
- 1:40 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 1:51 pm - Brian Campbell, Kaito Onishi, Mason Andersen
- 2:02 pm - Niklas Norgaard, Kevin Velo, Jackson Koivun (a)
10th tee
- 11:50 am - Nate Lashley, Victor Perez, David Skinns
- 12:01 pm - Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
- 12:12 pm - Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari
- 12:23 pm - K.H. Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Frankie Capan III
- 12:34 pm - Pierceson Coody, Cristobal Del Solar,Taylor Dickson
- 12:45 pm - Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Tim Widing
- 11:56 pm - Dylan Wu, Paul Peterson, William Mouw
- 1:07 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young
- 1:18 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Scott Gutschewski
- 1:29 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama, Gary Woodland
- 1:40 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore
- 1:51 pm - Jeremy Paul, Thomas Rosenmueller, Danny Walker
- 2:02 pm - Norman Xiong, Quade Cummins, open qualifier 2
Torrey Pines North Course - 1st tee
- 11:50 am - Charley Hoffman, Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki
- 12:01 pm - Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt
- 12:12 pm - Austin Eckroat, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim
- 12:23 pm - Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
- 12:34 pm - David Lipsky, Harry Higgs, Will Gordon
- 12:45 pm - Ryan Gerard, John Pak, Noah Goodwin
- 12:56 pm - Trevor Cone, Steven Fisk, Cavin McCall
- 1:07 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Danny Willett, Chandler Phillips
- 1:18 pm - Trey Mullinax, Ben Griffin, Rico Hoey
- 1:29 pm - Luke List, Vincent Norrman, Zach Johnson
- 1:40 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
- 1:51 pm - Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Ricky Castillo
- 2:02 pm - Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Albertson, open qualifier 3
10th tee
- 11:50 am - Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, Joe Highsmith
- 12:01 pm - Joel Dahmen, Alex Smalley, Max Greyserman
- 12:12 pm - Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Greyson Sigg
- 12:23 pm - Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
- 12:34 pm - Maverick McNealy, Justin Rose,Will Zalatoris
- 12:45 pm - Max McGreevy, Antoine Rozner, Luke Clanton (a)
- 12:56 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Aldrich Potgieter
- 1:07 pm - Beau Hossler, Eric Cole, Zac Blair
- 1:18 pm - Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan, Jackson Suber
- 1:29 pm - Aaron Rai, Matt NeSmith, Harris English
- 1:40 pm - Rafael Campos, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Putnam
- 1:51 pm - S.H. Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Rikuya Hoshino
- 2:02 pm - Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, open qualifier 4
More details on the PGA Tour's 2025 Farmers Insurance Open will be updated as the event progresses.