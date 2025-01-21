2025 Farmers Insurance Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 1 explored

The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open is set to tee off on Wednesday, January 22. The event, which follows The American Express outing, will be held across two courses - the North and the South - at San Diego’s Torrey Pines. The four-day event will see a stacked PGA Tour player field of 156 players compete for the $9.3 million purse and valuable FedEx Cup points.

The newest edition of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:50 am ET (three hours ahead of local time in San Diego) on Wednesday. The grouping of Carl Yuan (who replaces Chesson Hadley), Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner will take the first tee at the Torrey Pines South Course. Meanwhile, the pairing of Doug Ghim, Taylor Montgomery and Vince Whaley will follow them at 12:01 pm ET.

The trio of Nate Lashley, Victor Perez and David Skinns will begin proceedings on the South Course at 11:50 am. It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour event will have a list of stars, including 19 of the top 50 ranked players.

Trending

World No.4 Hideki Matsuyama, who started off the 2025 season with a win at The Sentry, is the top-rated player competing this weekend. He enjoys a late tee off for the Farmers Insurance Open from the South Course at 1:40 pm alongside Max Homa and event favorite Jason Day.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Farmers Insurance Open reigning champion Matthieu Pavon will also return to defend his title. The Frenchman will take the first tee at 1:29 pm alongside Shane Lowry and Tony Finau.

For the unversed, the Farmers Insurance Open will have a traditional 36-hole cut and the weekend action will take place on the South Course later on.

2025 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairing

Expand Tweet

Here is the complete tee times and pairing list for the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

Torrey Pines South Course - 1st tee

11:50 am - Carl Yuan, Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner

12:01 pm - Doug Ghim, Taylor Montgomery, Vince Whaley

12:12 pm - Matt McCarty, Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

12:23 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im

12:34 pm - J.J. Spaun, Justin Lower, Ben Silverman

12:45 pm - Kevin Roy, Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry

11:56 pm - Hayden Buckley, Willie Mack III, open qualifier 1

1:07 pm - Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence

1:18 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

1:29 pm - Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau

1:40 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:51 pm - Brian Campbell, Kaito Onishi, Mason Andersen

2:02 pm - Niklas Norgaard, Kevin Velo, Jackson Koivun (a)

10th tee

11:50 am - Nate Lashley, Victor Perez, David Skinns

12:01 pm - Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

12:12 pm - Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari

12:23 pm - K.H. Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Frankie Capan III

12:34 pm - Pierceson Coody, Cristobal Del Solar,Taylor Dickson

12:45 pm - Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Tim Widing

11:56 pm - Dylan Wu, Paul Peterson, William Mouw

1:07 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

1:18 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:29 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama, Gary Woodland

1:40 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

1:51 pm - Jeremy Paul, Thomas Rosenmueller, Danny Walker

2:02 pm - Norman Xiong, Quade Cummins, open qualifier 2

Torrey Pines North Course - 1st tee

11:50 am - Charley Hoffman, Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki

12:01 pm - Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

12:12 pm - Austin Eckroat, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim

12:23 pm - Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

12:34 pm - David Lipsky, Harry Higgs, Will Gordon

12:45 pm - Ryan Gerard, John Pak, Noah Goodwin

12:56 pm - Trevor Cone, Steven Fisk, Cavin McCall

1:07 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Danny Willett, Chandler Phillips

1:18 pm - Trey Mullinax, Ben Griffin, Rico Hoey

1:29 pm - Luke List, Vincent Norrman, Zach Johnson

1:40 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

1:51 pm - Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Ricky Castillo

2:02 pm - Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Albertson, open qualifier 3

10th tee

11:50 am - Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, Joe Highsmith

12:01 pm - Joel Dahmen, Alex Smalley, Max Greyserman

12:12 pm - Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Greyson Sigg

12:23 pm - Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

12:34 pm - Maverick McNealy, Justin Rose,Will Zalatoris

12:45 pm - Max McGreevy, Antoine Rozner, Luke Clanton (a)

12:56 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Aldrich Potgieter

1:07 pm - Beau Hossler, Eric Cole, Zac Blair

1:18 pm - Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan, Jackson Suber

1:29 pm - Aaron Rai, Matt NeSmith, Harris English

1:40 pm - Rafael Campos, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Putnam

1:51 pm - S.H. Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Rikuya Hoshino

2:02 pm - Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, open qualifier 4

More details on the PGA Tour's 2025 Farmers Insurance Open will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback