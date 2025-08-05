  • home icon
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship power ranking: Scottie Scheffler advantage after Rory McIlroy exit

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:56 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship power ranking (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, August 7 at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The event, starting the PGA Tour FedEx season playoffs, will feature 70 of this year’s most in-form players. The event’s stacked field will be headlined by Scottie Scheffler who is also leads the circuit’s power rankings.

It is pertinent to note that Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.1 Scheffler will be the highest-ranked player on the FedEx St. Jude Championship field. Interestingly, he won’t have his immediate rival Rory McIlroy alongside him this weekend as the latter announced his decision to skip the contest. Owing to this, World No.3 Xander Schauffele becomes the second-best rated player on the FedEx playoffs roster.

According to the PGA Tour power rankings, Scheffler enters the Memphis event as the favorite after winning The Open Championship. For the unversed, the in-form golfer has so far managed four wins this season, including the PGA Championship. Coming off of rest, the 29-year-old is expected to better his fourth-place here last year.

Interestingly, Schauffele sits fourth on the power rankings list. The two-time major isn’t favorite to improve on his T2 finish last year. Notably, Matt Fitzpatrick sits second behind Scheffler despite finishing 41st on the FedEx Cup standings. Having gone T8-T4-T4-T8 since the Rocket Classic and added with experience of three top-six finishes at TPC Southwind, the Englishman is expected to come out as a surprise package this weekend.

Meanwhile, Harris English, who finished runner-up at both the PGA Championship and The Open, sits third on the power rankings. He enters the competition sitting seventh on the FedEx Cup standings. Russell Henley takes fifth place while winless Tommy Fleetwood settles in at sixth on the list.

Sepp Straka, sitting third on the season-long FedEx standings, sits 15th on the circuit’s rankings for St. Jude Championship. He trails the likes of Chris Gotterup, Justin Thomas, Harry Hall and the circuit’s most recent first-time winner, Cameron Young.

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (As per PGA Tour):

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Harris English
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Russell Henley
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Justin Thomas
  • Harry Hall
  • Cameron Young
  • Sepp Straka

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler also leads the FedEx playoffs opener’s odds list. The Open champion enters the competition with 28-1, according to FanDuel. Xander Schauffele trails him on the list with 160-1 odds, while Justin Thomas completes the top three with 220-1 odds.

Tommy Fleetwood (250-1), Ludvig Aberg (280-1), Collin Morikawa (300-1), Viktor Hovland (300-1), Russell Henley (300-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (330-1) and Patrick Cantlay (330-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. Notably, event’s defending champion Hideki Matsuyama starts as a longshot favorite with 450-1 odds. He shares the odds with Harris English and Keegan Bradley.

Here are the top odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (as per FanDuel):

  • Scottie Scheffler +280
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2500
  • Ludvig Aberg +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Russell Henley +3000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +3300
  • Patrick Cantlay +3300
  • Sam Burns +3500
  • Cameron Young +3500
  • Ben Griffin +4000
  • Sepp Straka +4000
  • Corey Conners +4000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +4500
  • Harris English +4500
  • Keegan Bradley +4500
  • Chris Gotterup +5000
  • Jordan Spieth +5000
  • Harry Hall +5000
  • J.J. Spaun +5000
  • Daniel Berger +5000
  • Robert MacIntyre +5000
  • Maverick McNealy +5000
  • Wyndham Clark +5500
  • Shane Lowry +5500
  • Jake Knapp +5500
  • Aaron Rai +6000
  • Jason Day +6500

More details on the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

