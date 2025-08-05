2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship power ranking: Scottie Scheffler advantage after Rory McIlroy exit

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, August 7 at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The event, starting the PGA Tour FedEx season playoffs, will feature 70 of this year’s most in-form players. The event’s stacked field will be headlined by Scottie Scheffler who is also leads the circuit’s power rankings.It is pertinent to note that Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.1 Scheffler will be the highest-ranked player on the FedEx St. Jude Championship field. Interestingly, he won’t have his immediate rival Rory McIlroy alongside him this weekend as the latter announced his decision to skip the contest. Owing to this, World No.3 Xander Schauffele becomes the second-best rated player on the FedEx playoffs roster.According to the PGA Tour power rankings, Scheffler enters the Memphis event as the favorite after winning The Open Championship. For the unversed, the in-form golfer has so far managed four wins this season, including the PGA Championship. Coming off of rest, the 29-year-old is expected to better his fourth-place here last year.Interestingly, Schauffele sits fourth on the power rankings list. The two-time major isn’t favorite to improve on his T2 finish last year. Notably, Matt Fitzpatrick sits second behind Scheffler despite finishing 41st on the FedEx Cup standings. Having gone T8-T4-T4-T8 since the Rocket Classic and added with experience of three top-six finishes at TPC Southwind, the Englishman is expected to come out as a surprise package this weekend.Meanwhile, Harris English, who finished runner-up at both the PGA Championship and The Open, sits third on the power rankings. He enters the competition sitting seventh on the FedEx Cup standings. Russell Henley takes fifth place while winless Tommy Fleetwood settles in at sixth on the list.Sepp Straka, sitting third on the season-long FedEx standings, sits 15th on the circuit’s rankings for St. Jude Championship. He trails the likes of Chris Gotterup, Justin Thomas, Harry Hall and the circuit’s most recent first-time winner, Cameron Young.Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (As per PGA Tour):Scottie SchefflerMatt FitzpatrickHarris EnglishXander SchauffeleRussell HenleyTommy FleetwoodHideki MatsuyamaViktor HovlandWyndham ClarkRobert MacIntyreChris GotterupJustin ThomasHarry HallCameron YoungSepp Straka2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship oddsUnsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler also leads the FedEx playoffs opener’s odds list. The Open champion enters the competition with 28-1, according to FanDuel. Xander Schauffele trails him on the list with 160-1 odds, while Justin Thomas completes the top three with 220-1 odds.Tommy Fleetwood (250-1), Ludvig Aberg (280-1), Collin Morikawa (300-1), Viktor Hovland (300-1), Russell Henley (300-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (330-1) and Patrick Cantlay (330-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. Notably, event’s defending champion Hideki Matsuyama starts as a longshot favorite with 450-1 odds. He shares the odds with Harris English and Keegan Bradley.Here are the top odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (as per FanDuel):Scottie Scheffler +280Xander Schauffele +1600Justin Thomas +2200Tommy Fleetwood +2500Ludvig Aberg +2800Collin Morikawa +3000Viktor Hovland +3000Russell Henley +3000Matt Fitzpatrick +3300Patrick Cantlay +3300Sam Burns +3500Cameron Young +3500Ben Griffin +4000Sepp Straka +4000Corey Conners +4000Hideki Matsuyama +4500Harris English +4500Keegan Bradley +4500Chris Gotterup +5000Jordan Spieth +5000Harry Hall +5000J.J. Spaun +5000Daniel Berger +5000Robert MacIntyre +5000Maverick McNealy +5000Wyndham Clark +5500Shane Lowry +5500Jake Knapp +5500Aaron Rai +6000Jason Day +6500More details on the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be updated as the event progresses.