2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at TPC Southwind?

The opening round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to be played under sunny and hot conditions at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. According to AccuWeather, Thursday, August 7, will feature clear skies throughout the day, with humidity levels fluctuating and light to moderate winds.

No rainfall is expected, which should ensure uninterrupted play as the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the opening round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: E at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 11 km/h

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 7%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 34°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: ENE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h

Humidity: 50%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 9%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: ESE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 11 km/h

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 7%

Visibility: 10 km

Where will the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship be played?

Following the Wyndham Championship, where Cameron Young secured victory at 22-under par, the PGA Tour shifts focus to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The event will be followed by the BMW Championship and the season-ending Tour Championship.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the field at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, joined by U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, ranked seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking, and last year’s winner Hideki Matsuyama. Other notable names in the lineup include Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka, and Tommy Fleetwood, among several others competing in the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Scheduled from August 7 to 10, the FedEx St. Jude Championship offers a total purse of $20 million. Originally crafted by course architect Ron Prichard with input from major champions Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller, TPC Southwind is a par-70 layout, stretching 7,244 yards.

The venue is known for its zoysia grass fairways and champion Bermuda greens, and several water hazards, adding to its strategic demands. One of the standout features of the course is the par-3 11th hole, often compared to a smaller version of the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass due to its island green-style design.

Over the years, TPC Southwind has hosted multiple PGA Tour events, including the former WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The course challenges players with narrow landing areas, penal rough, and undulating greens. Holes 14 and 18 are also considered critical, as both feature water hazards that have influenced outcomes in previous tournaments. Strokes gained off the tee and approach play will be essential for those hoping to advance to the next playoff stage.

