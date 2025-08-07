2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship R2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Memphis?

The second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to be played under mostly cloudy skies at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. According to AccuWeather, Friday (August 8) will bring warm conditions and moderate winds, with limited chances of rainfall throughout the day.

Ad

Visibility remains high across the course, and conditions are expected to stay dry into the evening. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

Morning at St. Jude Championship

Temperature: 33°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: S at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 63%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 6%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at St. Jude Championship

Ad

Trending

Temperature: 35°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: SSE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 46%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening at St. Jude Championship

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: SE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 68%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km

St. Jude Championship R2 tee times

Jordan Spieth entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, ranked 48th in the standings, just inside the top-50 threshold needed to advance to the BMW Championship.

Ad

With the pressure on to secure his spot in the next round, Spieth needed a strong performance this week to stay in contention. However, his opening round on Thursday didn’t go as planned, as he struggled to find early momentum at TPC Southwind.

Spieth scored a 1-under par in the opening round and is ranked T25 going into the next. He will tee off at 11:40 a.m. ET with Wyndham Clark on Tee No. 1 on Friday.

Ad

Here are the final tee times for the second round (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman

8:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

8:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley

8:50 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp

9:00 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter

9:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day

9:20 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard

9:30 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover

9:40 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

Ad

9:55 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa

10:05 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre

10:15 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners

10:25 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood

10:35 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

10:45 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes

10:55 a.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

11:05 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo

11:15 a.m. – Matti Schmid

11:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston

11:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

11:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

Ad

12:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:10 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

12:30 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman

12:40 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im

12:50 p.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose

1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:15 p.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry

1:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

1:35 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English

1:45 p.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas

1:55 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers

Ad

2:05 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley

2:15 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More