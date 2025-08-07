2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship R2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Memphis?

The second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to be played under mostly cloudy skies at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. According to AccuWeather, Friday (August 8) will bring warm conditions and moderate winds, with limited chances of rainfall throughout the day.
Visibility remains high across the course, and conditions are expected to stay dry into the evening. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship:
Morning at St. Jude Championship
Temperature: 33°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy
Wind: S at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h
Humidity: 63%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 6%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 76%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon at St. Jude Championship
Temperature: 35°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy
Wind: SSE at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h
Humidity: 46%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 4%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 76%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening at St. Jude Championship
Temperature: 26°C
Conditions: Clear
Wind: SE at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h
Humidity: 68%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 3%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 4%
Visibility: 10 km
St. Jude Championship R2 tee times
Jordan Spieth entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, ranked 48th in the standings, just inside the top-50 threshold needed to advance to the BMW Championship.
With the pressure on to secure his spot in the next round, Spieth needed a strong performance this week to stay in contention. However, his opening round on Thursday didn’t go as planned, as he struggled to find early momentum at TPC Southwind.
Spieth scored a 1-under par in the opening round and is ranked T25 going into the next. He will tee off at 11:40 a.m. ET with Wyndham Clark on Tee No. 1 on Friday.
Here are the final tee times for the second round (all times in ET):
Tee No. 1
8:20 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
8:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
8:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
8:50 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp
9:00 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
9:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day
9:20 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
9:30 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
9:40 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
9:55 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
10:05 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre
10:15 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
10:25 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
10:35 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
10:45 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes
10:55 a.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
11:05 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo
11:15 a.m. – Matti Schmid
11:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston
11:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
11:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
12:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
12:10 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
12:20 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
12:30 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
12:40 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
12:50 p.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose
1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
1:15 p.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
1:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
1:35 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English
1:45 p.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
1:55 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
2:05 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
2:15 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis