How to watch the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship? TV, streaming and more explored

The 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Here’s a guide on how to follow all the action, including TV broadcasts, live streaming options, and when tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 become available.
Television coverage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be split between Golf Channel and NBC across all four days of the tournament. Below is the full broadcast schedule:
TV Schedule for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (All times Eastern):
- Thursday, August 7: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Friday, August 8: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Saturday, August 9: 1–3 p.m. on Golf Channel, followed by 3–6 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
- Sunday, August 10: 12–2 p.m. on Golf Channel, then 2–6 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Streaming Options:
PGA Tour Live, available through ESPN+, will feature early-round coverage and follow select groups throughout all four days.
Peacock will stream the NBC coverage live during the weekend. Viewers can also watch simulcasts of Golf Channel broadcasts via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
For complete tee times for the opening two rounds, check the PGA Tour’s website closer to the start of play.
Tee times for R1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tee No. 1 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (ET)
8:20 a.m. – Matti Schmid
8:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston
8:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
8:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
9:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
9:20 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
9:30 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
9:40 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
9:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose
10:05 a.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
10:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
10:25 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
10:35 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English
10:45 a.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
10:55 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
11:05 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
11:15 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
11:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
11:40 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
11:50 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
12:00 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp
12:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
12:20 p.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day
12:30 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
12:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
1:05 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
1:15 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre
1:25 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
1:35 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
1:45 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
1:55 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes
2:05 p.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
2:15 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo