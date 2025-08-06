How to watch the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship? TV, streaming and more explored

The 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Here’s a guide on how to follow all the action, including TV broadcasts, live streaming options, and when tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 become available.

Television coverage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be split between Golf Channel and NBC across all four days of the tournament. Below is the full broadcast schedule:

TV Schedule for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (All times Eastern):

Thursday, August 7: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel

2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel Friday, August 8: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel

2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel Saturday, August 9: 1–3 p.m. on Golf Channel, followed by 3–6 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

1–3 p.m. on Golf Channel, followed by 3–6 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sunday, August 10: 12–2 p.m. on Golf Channel, then 2–6 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Streaming Options:

PGA Tour Live, available through ESPN+, will feature early-round coverage and follow select groups throughout all four days.

Peacock will stream the NBC coverage live during the weekend. Viewers can also watch simulcasts of Golf Channel broadcasts via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

For complete tee times for the opening two rounds, check the PGA Tour’s website closer to the start of play.

Tee times for R1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tee No. 1 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (ET)

8:20 a.m. – Matti Schmid

8:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston

8:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

8:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

9:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

9:20 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

9:30 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman

9:40 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im

9:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose

10:05 a.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

10:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry

10:25 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

10:35 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English

10:45 a.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas

10:55 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers

11:05 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley

11:15 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

11:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman

11:40 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

11:50 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley

12:00 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp

12:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter

12:20 p.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day

12:30 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard

12:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover

12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

1:05 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa

1:15 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre

1:25 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners

1:35 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

1:55 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes

2:05 p.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

2:15 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo

