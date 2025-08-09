2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship R4 Weather Forecast: Will weather affect the play at Memphis?

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, heads into its final round on Sunday, August 10, with mostly favorable weather expected. After weather delays in Round 2 on Friday due to heavy rain, conditions have been smoother for the weekend, and the forecast suggests no major disruptions for the finale.

Tommy Fleetwood leads the field at 13-under-par after completing 36 holes, chasing his first PGA Tour win in his 17th start of the season. Meanwhile, Justin Rose, Akshay Bhatia, and Chris Kirk trail behind him.

As for the finale round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 10, sunny conditions are expected with temperatures peaking at 34°C. There’s a 25% chance of light rain but no risk of thunderstorms. Cloud cover will remain minimal at around 8%, with southeast winds at 11 km/h and gusts reaching up to 30 km/h.

Here’s the detailed weather forecast for Day 4 of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind:

Morning

Temperature: 32°

Condition: Sunny

Wind: SSE 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

Humidity: 64%

Dew Point: 22°

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 7%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 34°

Condition: Sunny

Wind: ESE 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Humidity: 51%

Dew Point: 21°

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 34°

Condition: Clear

Wind: ESE 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h

Humidity: 74%

Dew Point: 22°

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 2%

Visibility: 10 km

What is at stake for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship carries a massive $20 million purse, with $3.6 million going to the winner. Beyond the payday, players are also battling for a spot in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Winner – $3,600,000

2nd – $2,160,000

3rd – $1,360,000

4th – $960,000

5th – $800,000

6th – $720,000

7th – $670,000

8th – $620,000

9th – $580,000

10th – $540,000

11th – $500,000

12th – $460,000

13th – $420,000

14th – $380,000

15th – $360,000

16th – $340,000

17th – $320,000

18th – $300,000

19th – $280,000

20th – $260,000

21st – $240,000

22nd – $224,000

23rd – $208,000

24th – $192,000

25th – $176,000

26th – $160,000

27th – $154,000

28th – $148,000

29th – $142,000

30th – $136,000

31st – $130,000

32nd – $124,000

33rd – $118,000

34th – $113,000

35th – $108,000

36th – $103,000

37th – $98,000

38th – $94,000

39th – $90,000

40th – $86,000

41st – $82,000

42nd – $78,000

43rd – $74,000

44th – $70,000

45th – $66,000

46th – $62,000

47th – $58,000

48th – $54,800

49th – $52,000

50th – $50,400

51st – $49,200

52nd – $48,000

53rd – $47,200

54th – $46,400

55th – $46,000

56th – $45,600

57th – $45,200

58th – $44,800

59th – $44,400

60th – $44,000

61st – $43,600

62nd -$43,200

63rd – $42,800

64th – $42,400

65th – $42,000

66th – $41,600

67th – $41,200

68th – $40,800

69th – $40,400

