2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship R4 Weather Forecast: Will weather affect the play at Memphis?

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, heads into its final round on Sunday, August 10, with mostly favorable weather expected. After weather delays in Round 2 on Friday due to heavy rain, conditions have been smoother for the weekend, and the forecast suggests no major disruptions for the finale.
Tommy Fleetwood leads the field at 13-under-par after completing 36 holes, chasing his first PGA Tour win in his 17th start of the season. Meanwhile, Justin Rose, Akshay Bhatia, and Chris Kirk trail behind him.
As for the finale round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 10, sunny conditions are expected with temperatures peaking at 34°C. There’s a 25% chance of light rain but no risk of thunderstorms. Cloud cover will remain minimal at around 8%, with southeast winds at 11 km/h and gusts reaching up to 30 km/h.
Here’s the detailed weather forecast for Day 4 of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind:
Morning
- Temperature: 32°
- Condition: Sunny
- Wind: SSE 11 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew Point: 22°
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 7%
- Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 34°
- Condition: Sunny
- Wind: ESE 11 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
- Humidity: 51%
- Dew Point: 21°
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 10%
- Visibility: 10 km
Evening
- Temperature: 34°
- Condition: Clear
- Wind: ESE 9 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 74%
- Dew Point: 22°
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 2%
- Visibility: 10 km
What is at stake for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship carries a massive $20 million purse, with $3.6 million going to the winner. Beyond the payday, players are also battling for a spot in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Winner – $3,600,000
- 2nd – $2,160,000
- 3rd – $1,360,000
- 4th – $960,000
- 5th – $800,000
- 6th – $720,000
- 7th – $670,000
- 8th – $620,000
- 9th – $580,000
- 10th – $540,000
- 11th – $500,000
- 12th – $460,000
- 13th – $420,000
- 14th – $380,000
- 15th – $360,000
- 16th – $340,000
- 17th – $320,000
- 18th – $300,000
- 19th – $280,000
- 20th – $260,000
- 21st – $240,000
- 22nd – $224,000
- 23rd – $208,000
- 24th – $192,000
- 25th – $176,000
- 26th – $160,000
- 27th – $154,000
- 28th – $148,000
- 29th – $142,000
- 30th – $136,000
- 31st – $130,000
- 32nd – $124,000
- 33rd – $118,000
- 34th – $113,000
- 35th – $108,000
- 36th – $103,000
- 37th – $98,000
- 38th – $94,000
- 39th – $90,000
- 40th – $86,000
- 41st – $82,000
- 42nd – $78,000
- 43rd – $74,000
- 44th – $70,000
- 45th – $66,000
- 46th – $62,000
- 47th – $58,000
- 48th – $54,800
- 49th – $52,000
- 50th – $50,400
- 51st – $49,200
- 52nd – $48,000
- 53rd – $47,200
- 54th – $46,400
- 55th – $46,000
- 56th – $45,600
- 57th – $45,200
- 58th – $44,800
- 59th – $44,400
- 60th – $44,000
- 61st – $43,600
- 62nd -$43,200
- 63rd – $42,800
- 64th – $42,400
- 65th – $42,000
- 66th – $41,600
- 67th – $41,200
- 68th – $40,800
- 69th – $40,400