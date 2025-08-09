Who is leading the FedEx St. Jude Championship after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, Memphis, is now 36 holes away from completion. On Saturday, August 9, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs completed its second round of play.After Round 2, the tournament currently features a solo lead. With a total 13 under par over 36 holes, Tommy Fleetwood is currently headlining the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship with a three shot lead over the field.The golfer showcased precision and consistency, bagging seven birdies that included consecutive three on front nine, and a birdie train of back-to-back four on the back nine during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.The second spot of the leaderboard is occupied by Justin Rose with a total of 10 under par after two rounds of play. Akshay Bhatia and Collin Morikawa both finished with 9 under par scores. They are jointly sitting in the third spot. In the fifth spot, three golfers are currently tied for the position. Kurt Kitayama, Maverick McNealy and Andrew Novak have all scored a total 9 under par after playing 36 holes of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.Hideki Matsuyama has scored a total 1 under par after playing two rounds at the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind, Memphis. The golfer is currently defending the FedEx St Jude Championship at the golf venue in Tennessee.The $20,000,000 golf tournament will offer a total of 2000 points to the winner for the FedEx Cup Standings.FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 Full leaderboard after Round 2 exploredHere's a detailed look at the full leaderboard of this year's FedEx St. Jude Championship after 36 holes of play:1 - Tommy Fleetwood (-13)2 - Justin Rose (-10)T3 - Akshay Bhatia (-9)T3 - Collin Morikawa (-9)T5 - Kurt Kitayama (-8)T5 - Maverick McNealy (-8)T5 - Andrew Novak (-8)T8 - Jacob Bridgeman (-7)T8 - Bud Cauley (-7)T8 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)T11 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)T11 - Si Woo Kim (-6)T11 - J.J. Spaun (-6)T11 - Cameron Young (-6)T15 - Chris Kirk (-5)T15 - Wyndham Clark (-5)T15 - Rickie Fowler (-5)T15 - Ben Griffin (-5)T15 - Brian Harman (-5)T15 - Sungjae Im (-5)T15 - Sepp Straka (-5)T22 - Thomas Detry (-4)T22 - Lucas Glover (-4)T22 - Harry Hall (-4)T22 - Russell Henley (-4)T26 - Patrick Cantlay (-3)T26 - Tony Finau (-3)T26 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)T26 - Denny McCarthy (-3)T26 - Matti Schmid (-3)T31 - Harris English (-2)T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-2)T31 - Emiliano Grillo (-2)T31 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)T31 - Nick Taylor (-2)T31 - Jhonattan Vegas (-2)T31 - Kevin Yu (-2)T38 - Corey Conners (-1)T38 - Jason Day (-1)T38 - Ryan Gerard (-1)T38 - Max Greyserman (-1)T38 - Hideki Matsuyama (-1)T38 - J.T. Poston (-1)T38 - Aaron Rai (-1)T38 - Davis Riley (-1)T38 - Patrick Rodgers (-1)T38 - Jordan Spieth (-1)T48 - Brian Campbell ()T48 - Mackenzie Hughes ()T48 - Xander Schauffele ()T48 - Justin Thomas ()T52 - Sam Burns (+1)T52 - Stephan Jaegar (+1)T52 - Shane Lowry (+1)T52 - Sam Stevens (+1)T52 - Cameron Davis (+1)T57 - Keegan Bradley (+2)T57 - Nicolas Echavarria (+2)T57 - Viktor Hovland (+2)T57 - Jake Knapp (+2)T61 - Daniel Berger (+3)T61 - Ryan Fox (+3)T61 - Joe Highsmith (+3)T61 - Aldrich Potgieter (+3)T61 - Erik Van Rooyen (+3)66 - Michael Kim (+4)67 - Chris Gotterup (+5)68 - Tom Hoge (+7)69 - Min Woo Lee (+8)