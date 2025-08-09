Tommy Fleetwood is chasing first PGA Tour victory at the FedExCup Playoffs

Tommy Fleetwood shot a 6-under 64 in the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday. The 34-year-old held the 36-hole lead of the FedExCup playoffs opener. Interestingly, the move has sparked some confidence in the Englishman to set sight on an elusive PGA Tour title. Following the round, the golfer came out to state “maybe this weekend is the weekend” he gets it done.For the unversed, Fleetwood has played 160 events since joining the PGA Tour in 2018. He is yet to clinch his maiden title on the circuit. It is pertinent to note that the European Ryder Cupper has finished runner-up six times, third five times and top-10 a record-setting 42 times on the tour. Now, closing in on a possible debut win, the 2024 Dubai Invitational champion said he’s ‘happy to put himself in with a chance over the weekend.’The 2019 Open Championship runner-up was replying to a media query on the possibility of replicating Cameron Young’s success, who won the Wyndham Championship after 93 starts without a win, when he made the comments.Tommy Fleetwood said on Friday at TPC Southwind, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Happy to put myself in with a chance over the weekend. I think that's exactly where you want to be and keep testing yourself. Yeah, it hasn't happened for me yet out on the PGA Tour, but I would much rather be up there and not quite get it done than not there at all, and who knows, maybe this weekend is the weekend and we'll see, and we'll crack on from there. But look forward to tomorrow first.”It is pertinent to note Fleetwood has earned a whopping $31,360,669 on the PGA Tour, putting him among the top-earning golfers on the circuit without a win. Interestingly, he came close to winning at the Travelers Championship this June. However, the European star surrendered a three-stroke lead with just four holes remaining to US Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley.Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 PGA Tour seasonTommy Fleetwood entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship sitting seventh on the year-long FedExCup standings. The Englishman, projected to sit second behind Scottie Scheffler on the list after Friday’s round 2, is already locked into the finale at the TOUR Championship. This comes after an impressive season from the golfer, which included multiple top-10 finishes.Apart from the T2 at Travelers Championship, the T4 finish at Truist Championship and T5 at Genesis Invitational highlights Fleetwood’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far. However, the season wasn’t devoid of major setbacks. The ace golfer missed the cut at the U.S. Open, his only one of the season. He finished T21 at the Masters, T41 at PGA Championship and a respectable T16 at The Open.Listed below is the complete breakdown of Tommy Fleetwood’s PGA Tour season so far:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22 - $158,273The Genesis Invitational: T5 - $736,500Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11 - $451,250THE PLAYERS Championship: T14 - $418,750Valspar Championship: T16 - $128,325Valero Texas Open: T62 - $21,090Masters Tournament: T21 - $210,000RBC Heritage: 7 - $670,000Truist Championship: T4 - $826,667PGA Championship: T41 - $60,677Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 - $427,500the Memorial Tournament: T16 - $319,000U.S. Open: Missed CutTravelers Championship: T2 - $1,760,000Genesis Scottish Open: T34 - $52,950The Open: T16 - $185,257It is pertinent to note that Tommy Fleetwood entered the FedExCup playoff’s opening weekend as a longshot favorite despite being in form.