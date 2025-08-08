2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Memphis?

The third round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to be played under mostly sunny skies and warm summer conditions at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. According to AccuWeather, on Saturday, August 9, the event will have dry weather throughout the day, accompanied by light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

Morning at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Temperature: 33°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Wind: SSE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 62%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 19%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Temperature: 35°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Wind: SE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h

Humidity: 46%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 24%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: SE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km'

What is the prize money at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway, featuring the top 70 players from the PGA Tour’s regular season in the opening event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The tournament carries a $20 million prize fund, with $3.6 million awarded to the champion. Here is the final payout:

Win – $3,600,000

2nd – $2,160,000

3rd – $1,360,000

4th – $960,000

5th – $800,000

6th – $720,000

7th – $670,000

8th – $620,000

9th – $580,000

10th – $540,000

11th – $500,000

12th – $460,000

13th – $420,000

14th – $380,000

15th – $360,000

16th – $340,000

17th – $320,000

18th – $300,000

19th – $280,000

20th – $260,000

21th – $240,000

22nd – $224,000

23rd – $208,000

24th – $192,000

25th – $176,000

26th – $160,000

27th – $154,000

28th – $148,000

29th – $142,000

30th – $136,000

31st – $130,000

32nd – $124,000

33rd – $118,000

34th – $113,000

35th – $108,000

36th – $103,000

37th – $98,000

38th – $94,000

39th – $90,000

40th – $86,000

41st – $82,000

42nd – $78,000

43rd – $74,000

44th – $70,000

45th – $66,000

46th – $62,000

47th – $58,000

48th – $54,800

49th – $52,000

50th – $50,400

51st – $49,200

52nd – $48,000

53rd – $47,200

54th – $46,400

55th – $46,000

56th – $45,600

57th – $45,200

58th – $44,800

59th – $44,400

60th – $44,000

61st – $43,600

62nd -$43,200

63rd – $42,800

64th – $42,400

65th – $42,000

66th – $41,600

67th – $41,200

68th – $40,800

69th – $40,400

