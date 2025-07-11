2025 Genesis Scottish Open R2 Weather Forecast: How will weather fare at the Renaissance Club?

The second round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is expected to be played under mostly sunny skies and warm conditions at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. According to AccuWeather, on Friday (July 11), the Genesis Scottish Open will feature dry weather from morning through evening, with light to moderate winds prevailing across the course. An ongoing air quality alert will remain in effect through Thursday evening. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:

Morning

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm

Wind: SW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 45%

Dew Point: 13°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm

Wind: W at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 35%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 20°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: S at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 60%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 3%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee Times for R2 of the Genesis Scottish Open (all times local, BST)

1st tee at the Genesis Scottish Open

7 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury

7.11a.m: Matti Schmid, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Jordan

7.22 a.m.: Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell

7.33 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier

7.44 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Soderberg

7.55 a.m. Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui

8.06 am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsstrom

8.17 a.m: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu

8.28 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow

8.39 a.m.- 9 am: Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest

8.50 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo

9.01 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Wooyoung Cho

9.12 a.m.: Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements

12.15 p.m.: Sami Valimaki, Isaiah Salinda, Ockie Strydom

12.26 p.m. Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger, Sean Crocker

12.37 p.m: Davis Riley, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi

12.48 p.m: Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

12.59 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Haotong Li, Jordan Smith

1.10 p.m.: Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Calum Hill

1.21 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, John Parry

1.32 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter

1.43 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott

1.54 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra

2.05 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Sam Burns, Adrien Saddier

2.16 p.m: Danny Walker, Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey

2.27 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Joe Dean, Johnston Ryggs

10th tee at the Genesis Scottish Open

7 a.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, Jordan Gumberg

7.11a.m: Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal

7.22 am: Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Shaun Norris

7.33 a.m.- 3 pm Andrew Novak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Brown

7.44 a.m.: Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen

7.55 a.m.: Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan

8.06 a.m.: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson

8.17 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose

8.28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

8.39 a.m.: JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme

8.50 a.m.: Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge

9.01 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

9.12 a.m.: Alex Smalley, David Ford, Francesco Laporta

12.15 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard, Marcel Schneider

12.26 p.m: Henrik Norlander, Darius Van Driel, Ugo Coussaud

12.37 p.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy, Romain Langasque

12:48 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Eugenio Chacarra

12.59 p.m: Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Marcel Siem

1.10 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Keita Nakajima

1.21 p.m.: Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith, Thorbjorn Olesen

1.32 p.m. Johnathan Tan, Vegas, Jake Knapp, Daniel Hillier

1.43 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Stone, Frederic Lacroix

1.54 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Nacho Elvia, Elvis Smylie

2.05 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune, Yannik Paul, David Ravetto

2.10 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Andy Sullivan, Angel Hidalgo

2.27 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Aaron Cockerill, Hongtaek Kim

