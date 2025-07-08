2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA TOUR returns to Europe this week for the Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour. This annual stop at the Renaissance Club brings together one of the strongest fields of the season, highlighted by the presence of the world’s top-ranked golfers.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will compete for the first time since the Travelers Championship. He enters the week with nine consecutive top-10 finishes this season, including three victories. This marks his first appearance at the Scottish Open since 2023 when he finished tied for third.

As a past champion, Rory McIlroy is also in the field, as are Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa, rounding out the top five in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre returns to his national open, aiming to become the first player to defend the Genesis Scottish Open title successfully. He won last year in a dramatic finish, one of two victories for him in 2024.

Also teeing it up is J.J. Spaun, who captured the U.S. Open at Oakmont and followed that with a T14 at the Travelers. This will be his first appearance in the Scottish Open since 2022.

The tournament is also the final event in The Open Qualifying Series, with three players not yet exempt earning a place in next week’s major at Royal Portrush.

Tee Times for the opening round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Tee 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

12:15 – Michael Kim, Samuel Stevens, Jordan Gumberg

– Michael Kim, Samuel Stevens, Jordan Gumberg 12:26 – Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazábal

– Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazábal 12:37 – Brian Campbell, Shaun Norris, Si Woo Kim

– Brian Campbell, Shaun Norris, Si Woo Kim 12:48 – Andrew Novak, Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Brown

– Andrew Novak, Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Brown 12:59 – Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

– Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13:10 – Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan

– Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan 13:21 – Brian Harman, Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick

– Brian Harman, Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick 13:32 – Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Aldrich Potgieter

– Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Aldrich Potgieter 13:43 – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

– Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy 13:54 – JJ Spaun, Connor Syme, Tommy Fleetwood

– JJ Spaun, Connor Syme, Tommy Fleetwood 14:05 – Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge

– Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge 14:16 – Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thriston Lawrence

– Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thriston Lawrence 14:27 – David Ford, Francesco Laporta, Alex Smalley

Tee 10 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

12:15 – Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury

– Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury 12:26 – Matti Schmid, Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Jordan

– Matti Schmid, Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Jordan 12:37 – Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell

– Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell 12:48 – Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier

– Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier 12:59 – Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Söderberg

– Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Söderberg 13:10 – Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui

– Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui 13:21 – Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström

– Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström 13:32 – Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu

– Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu 13:43 – Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow

– Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow 13:54 – Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest

– Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest 14:05 – Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo

– Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo 14:16 – Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Woo Young CHO

– Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Woo Young CHO 14:27 – Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements

