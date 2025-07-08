2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA TOUR returns to Europe this week for the Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour. This annual stop at the Renaissance Club brings together one of the strongest fields of the season, highlighted by the presence of the world’s top-ranked golfers.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will compete for the first time since the Travelers Championship. He enters the week with nine consecutive top-10 finishes this season, including three victories. This marks his first appearance at the Scottish Open since 2023 when he finished tied for third.
As a past champion, Rory McIlroy is also in the field, as are Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa, rounding out the top five in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre returns to his national open, aiming to become the first player to defend the Genesis Scottish Open title successfully. He won last year in a dramatic finish, one of two victories for him in 2024.
The tournament is also the final event in The Open Qualifying Series, with three players not yet exempt earning a place in next week’s major at Royal Portrush.
Tee Times for the opening round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Tee 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
- 12:15 – Michael Kim, Samuel Stevens, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:26 – Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazábal
- 12:37 – Brian Campbell, Shaun Norris, Si Woo Kim
- 12:48 – Andrew Novak, Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Brown
- 12:59 – Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 13:10 – Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan
- 13:21 – Brian Harman, Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 13:32 – Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Aldrich Potgieter
- 13:43 – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
- 13:54 – JJ Spaun, Connor Syme, Tommy Fleetwood
- 14:05 – Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge
- 14:16 – Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thriston Lawrence
- 14:27 – David Ford, Francesco Laporta, Alex Smalley
Tee 10 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
- 12:15 – Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury
- 12:26 – Matti Schmid, Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Jordan
- 12:37 – Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell
- 12:48 – Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier
- 12:59 – Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Söderberg
- 13:10 – Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui
- 13:21 – Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström
- 13:32 – Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu
- 13:43 – Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow
- 13:54 – Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest
- 14:05 – Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo
- 14:16 – Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Woo Young CHO
- 14:27 – Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements