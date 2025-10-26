2025 International Series Philippines money payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $2M purse?

The 2025 International Series Philippines is underway with its fourth round. After the third round, Miguel Tabuena and Sarit Suwannarut were tied for the lead with a total score of 17 under each. Tabuena scored 65 in the third round with three birdies and two eagles. Before that, he scored 69 in the first round and 65 in the second round.
Suwannarut scored 69 in the third round with five birdies. Before that, he secured 64 in the first round and 66 in the second round. After Sunday, whoever is the winner will receive a hefty payout of $360,000 from the $2 million event purse.
The second runner-up of the tournament will bag $220,000, and the third-place finisher will get $126,000. The fourth and fifth place holders on the 2025 International Series Philippines leaderboard will get $100,000 and $82,000, respectively.
The sixth, seventh, and eighth place finishers will bank $66,600, $57,000, and $49,000, respectively. The ninth and 10th-place golfers after the completion of the International Series Philippines will receive $42,800 and $38,200, respectively.
Prize money payouts for the 2025 International Series Philippines
Here's the complete prize money breakdown for the $2 million purse of the 2025 International Series Philippines:
1st place finish: $360,000
2nd place finish: $220,000
3rd place finish: $126,000
4th place finish: $100,000
5th place finish: $82,000
6th place finish: $66,600
7th place finish: $57,000
8th place finish: $49,000
9th place finish: $42,800
10th place finish: $38,200
11th place finish: $34,900
12th place finish: $32,500
13th place finish: $30,300
14th place finish: $28,900
15th place finish: $27,700
16th place finish: $26,500
17th place finish: $25,300
18th place finish: $24,100
19th place finish: $23,100
20th place finish: $22,300
21st place finish: $21,800
22nd place finish: $21,200
23rd place finish: $20,600
24th place finish: $20,000
25th place finish: $19,400
26th place finish: $18,800
27th place finish: $18,200
28th place finish: $17,600
29th place finish: $17,000
30th place finish: $16,400
31st place finish: $16,200
32nd place finish: $15,600
33rd place finish: $15,200
34th place finish: $14,800
35th place finish: $14,400
36th place finish: $14,000
37th place finish: $13,600
38th place finish: $13,200
39th place finish: $12,800
40th place finish: $12,400
41st place finish: $12,100
42nd place finish: $11,700
43rd place finish: $11,300
44th place finish: $10,900
45th place finish: $10,700
46th place finish: $10,600
47th place finish: $10,200
48th place finish: $9,800
49th place finish: $9,400
50th place finish: $9,000
51st place finish: $8,600
52nd place finish: $8,200
53rd place finish: $7,800
54th place finish: $7,600
55th place finish: $7,400
56th place finish: $7,200
57th place finish: $7,000
58th place finish: $6,800
59th place finish: $6,600
60th place finish: $6,400
61st place finish: $6,200
62nd place finish: $6,000
63rd place finish: $5,800
64th place finish: $5,600
65th place finish: $5,400