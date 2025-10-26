2025 International Series Philippines money payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $2M purse?

The 2025 International Series Philippines is underway with its fourth round. After the third round, Miguel Tabuena and Sarit Suwannarut were tied for the lead with a total score of 17 under each. Tabuena scored 65 in the third round with three birdies and two eagles. Before that, he scored 69 in the first round and 65 in the second round.

Suwannarut scored 69 in the third round with five birdies. Before that, he secured 64 in the first round and 66 in the second round. After Sunday, whoever is the winner will receive a hefty payout of $360,000 from the $2 million event purse.

The second runner-up of the tournament will bag $220,000, and the third-place finisher will get $126,000. The fourth and fifth place holders on the 2025 International Series Philippines leaderboard will get $100,000 and $82,000, respectively.

The sixth, seventh, and eighth place finishers will bank $66,600, $57,000, and $49,000, respectively. The ninth and 10th-place golfers after the completion of the International Series Philippines will receive $42,800 and $38,200, respectively.

Prize money payouts for the 2025 International Series Philippines

Here's the complete prize money breakdown for the $2 million purse of the 2025 International Series Philippines:

1st place finish: $360,000

2nd place finish: $220,000

3rd place finish: $126,000

4th place finish: $100,000

5th place finish: $82,000

6th place finish: $66,600

7th place finish: $57,000

8th place finish: $49,000

9th place finish: $42,800

10th place finish: $38,200

11th place finish: $34,900

12th place finish: $32,500

13th place finish: $30,300

14th place finish: $28,900

15th place finish: $27,700

16th place finish: $26,500

17th place finish: $25,300

18th place finish: $24,100

19th place finish: $23,100

20th place finish: $22,300

21st place finish: $21,800

22nd place finish: $21,200

23rd place finish: $20,600

24th place finish: $20,000

25th place finish: $19,400

26th place finish: $18,800

27th place finish: $18,200

28th place finish: $17,600

29th place finish: $17,000

30th place finish: $16,400

31st place finish: $16,200

32nd place finish: $15,600

33rd place finish: $15,200

34th place finish: $14,800

35th place finish: $14,400

36th place finish: $14,000

37th place finish: $13,600

38th place finish: $13,200

39th place finish: $12,800

40th place finish: $12,400

41st place finish: $12,100

42nd place finish: $11,700

43rd place finish: $11,300

44th place finish: $10,900

45th place finish: $10,700

46th place finish: $10,600

47th place finish: $10,200

48th place finish: $9,800

49th place finish: $9,400

50th place finish: $9,000

51st place finish: $8,600

52nd place finish: $8,200

53rd place finish: $7,800

54th place finish: $7,600

55th place finish: $7,400

56th place finish: $7,200

57th place finish: $7,000

58th place finish: $6,800

59th place finish: $6,600

60th place finish: $6,400

61st place finish: $6,200

62nd place finish: $6,000

63rd place finish: $5,800

64th place finish: $5,600

65th place finish: $5,400

