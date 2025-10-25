  • home icon
  • International Series Philippines 2025 Round 4 tee times & pairings explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:15 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

So far, the 2025 International Series Philippines has proven to be quite competitive. On October 25, Round 3 of the tournament concluded, leaving three golfers tied for the lead: Miguel Tabuena, Sampson Zheng, and Sarit Suwannarut. They all currently have a total score of 17 under par, making them only one shot ahead of the current second place.

This indicates that several golfers will have chances to win the whole thing while entering the final round of the 2025 International Series Philippines. Round 4 will be held on October 26, and all 66 golfers who made the 36-hole cut will be divided into tee groups of three.

Thus, there will be 22 groups playing, with 11 beginning their final round on the front nine holes (Hole 1) and the remaining 11 beginning on the back nine holes (Hole 10). The Round 4 game is set to begin at 8:55 a.m. local time, with Jaewoong Eom, Lee Chieh-po, and Steve Lewton being the first to tee off on Hole 10, while Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Jack Buchanan, and Taichi Kho are the first to start on Hole 1.

What are the tee groupings and times for the 2025 International Series Philippines?

International Series Philippines - Round Three - Source: Getty

Here is a brief overview of the tee groupings and timings for the final round of the 2025 International Series Philippines:

Tee 10

  • 8:55 AM — Jaewoong Eom, Lee Chieh-po, and Steve Lewton
  • 9:06 AM — Charlie Lindh, Denzel Ieremia, and Ekpharit Wu
  • 9:17 AM — Peter Uihlein, George Kneiser, and Wesley Bryan
  • 9:28 AM — Poom Saksansin, Jaco Ahlers, and Suteepat Prateeptienchai
  • 9:39 AM — Prom Meesawat, Angelo Que, and Jin Zihao
  • 9:50 AM — Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Tomoyo Ikemura, and Ajeetesh Sandhu
  • 10:01 AM — Danthai Boonma, Kieran Vincent, and Aaron Wilkin
  • 10:12 AM — Settee Prakongvech, Ryan Peake, and Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
  • 10:23 AM — Chapchai Nirat, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, and Charles Porter
  • 10:34 AM — Seungsu Han, Christian Banke, and Wang Wei-hsuan
  • 10:45 AM — Kevin Na, Changwoo Lee, and Nick Voke
Tee 1

  • 8:55 AM — Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Jack Buchanan, and Taichi Kho
  • 9:06 AM — Matthew Cheung, Charng-Tai Sudsom, and Kosuke Hamamoto
  • 9:17 AM — Dustin Johnson, Gunn Charoenkul, and Todd Sinnott
  • 9:28 AM — Patrick Reed, Richard Bland, and Karandeep Kochhar
  • 9:39 AM — M.J. Maguire, Chen Guxin, and Justin Quiban
  • 9:50 AM — Jazz Janewattananond, Charl Schwartzel, and Scott Vincent
  • 10:01 AM — Chase Koepka, Austen Truslow, and Kevin Yuan
  • 10:12 AM — Soomin Lee, Caleb Surratt, and Maximilian Rottluff
  • 10:23 AM — Rattanon Wannasrichan, Marc Leishman, and Gaganjeet Bhullar
  • 10:34 AM — Kazuki Higa, Dean Burmester, and Yosuke Asaji
  • 10:45 AM — Sarit Suwannarut, Miguel Tabuena, and Sampson Zheng
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

