International Series Philippines 2025 heads into its third round at Sta Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa with Sarit Suwannarut holding a four-shot lead. After opening with an 8-under 64 on Thursday and following up with a 6-under 66 on Friday Suwannarut sits at 14 under par.

Ad

The third round of the International Series Philippines will see Suwannarut tee off at 10:50 am from the first hole, paired with Kazuki Higa and Miguel Tabuena, both tied for second at 10 under par.

A total of 66 players made the cut at 3 under par after the first two rounds of the International Series Philippines. Other notable groups include Patrick Reed, Kosuke Hamamoto, and Gaganjeet Bhullar who will start from the first tee at 10:28 am. Reed and Bhullar are tied for ninth at 8 under while Hamamoto sits one stroke back at T12.

Ad

Trending

The third round of the International Series Philippines will officially begin at 9:00 am featuring Peter Uihlein, Marc Leishman, and George Kneiser. Chase Koepka younger brother of five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, is T26 at 5 under par and will tee off in the second group at 9:11 am alongside George Kneiser and Wesley Bryan.

International Series Philippines 2025 Round 3 tee times & pairings explored

Here’s a complete look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2025 International Series Philippines:

Ad

Tee times from the 1st hole (local time)

9:00 – Kevin Na, Jack Buchanan, Kevin Yuan

9:11 – Rattanon Wannasrichan, Austen Truslow, Tomoyo Ikemura

9:22 – Chapchai Nirat, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Scott Vincent

9:33 – Charles Porter, Justin Quiban, Chen Guxin

9:44 – Maximilian Rottluff, M.J. Maguire, Jaco Ahlers

9:55 – Charl Schwartzel, Danthai Boonma, Dean Burmester

10:06 – Jazz Janewattananond, Steve Lewton, Sampson Zheng

10:17 – Kosuke Hamamoto, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Patrick Reed

10:28 – Denzel Ieremia, Angelo Que, Matthew Cheung

10:39 – Wang Wei-hsuan, Soomin Lee, Yosuke Asaji

10:50 – Kazuki Higa, Miguel Tabuena, Sarit Suwannarut

Ad

Tee times from the 10th hole (local time)

9:00 – Peter Uihlein, Marc Leishman, George Kneiser

9:11 – Wesley Bryan, Chase Koepka, Shahriffuddin Ariffin

9:22 – Jaewoong Eom, Atiruj Winaicharoencha

9:33 – Poom Saksansin, Gunn Charoenkul, Dustin Johnson

9:44 – Caleb Surratt, Lee Chieh-po, Karandeep Kochhar

9:55 – Kieran Vincent, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Prom Meesawat

10:06 – Richard Bland, Aaron Wilkin, Charlie Lindh

10:17 – Charng-Tai Sudsom, Settee Prakongvech, Changwoo Lee

10:28 – Ryan Peake, Ekpharit Wu, Jin Zihao

10:39 – Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Seungsu Han

10:50 – Taichi Kho, Nick Voke, Christian Banke

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More