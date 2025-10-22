How to watch the 2025 International Series Philippines? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 International Series Philippines is all set to commence from October 22 to 26 at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa. This event will feature a 144-man field that includes some of the most popular LIV Golfers.

For the first time ever, the International Series is marking its entry into the Philippines. The International Series Philippines presented by Bingo Plus features a massive $2,000,000 prize purse. The upcoming tournament is one of the nine events on the Asian Tour schedule. It grants eligible golfers a place in the breakaway LIV Golf for the ultimate International Series rankings.

The 2025 International Series Philippines features major champs like Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel. Fans can catch a glimpse of the pros in action via the official channel of International Series on YouTube. Exclusive clippings can also be watched via Bryan Bros YouTube channel. A part of the tournament will also be available to watch on DIRECTV especially in the United States.

Exploring the full field of 2025 International Series Philippines

Here's a detailed look at the full field of this year's International Series Philippines.

Sean Ramos

Yosuke Asaji

Matthew Cheung

Wang Wei-hsuan

Xiao Bowen

Charles Porter

Jakkanat Inmee

Todd Sinnott

Changwoo Lee

Joel Stalter

Ervin Chang

Charng-Tai Sudsom

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Kosuke Hamamoto

George Kneiser

Dodge Kemmer

Ahmad Baig

Roberto Lebrija

Lawry Flynn

Eduard Rousaud

Liu Yung-hua

Witchayapat Sinsrang

Christopher Hickman

Christian Banke

Jonathan Wijono

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Lu Wei-chih

Kieran Vincent

Ryan Peake

Daihan Lee

Inhoi Hur

Caleb Surratt

Perry Bucay (a)

Sihwan Kim

Jazz Janewattananond

Chan Shih-chang

Nitithorn Thippong

Dominic Foos

Wade Ormsby

Rattanon Wannasrichan

M.J. Maguire

Jbe Kruger

Steve Lewton

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Sarit Suwannarut

Jaco Ahlers

Poom Saksansin

Guntaek Koh

Seungsu Han

Chanmin Jung

Miguel Tabuena

Sarut Vongchaisit

Brett Rankin

Travis Smyth

Gunn Charoenkul

Jeunghun Wang

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Ian Snyman

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Maverick Antcliff

Chang Wei-lun

Newport Laparojkit

Jin Zihao

Bjorn Hellgren

Sampson Zheng

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Poosit Supupramai

Charlie Lindh

Danthai Boonma

Aaron Wilkin

Hung Chien-yao

Nick Voke

Kevin Na

Richard Bland

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

Anthony Kim

Sam Horsfield

Faisal Salhab

Khalid Attieh

Wesley Bryan

George Bryan

Santiago De la Fuente

Pierre-Henri Soero

John Lyras

Sangmoon Bae

Rayhan Thomas

Waris Manthorn

Patrick Reed

Kazuki Higa

Scott Vincent

John Catlin

Peter Uihlein

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Dean Burmester

Louis Oosthuizen

Dustin Johnson

Charl Schwartzel

Marc Leishman

Lee Chieh-po

Taichi Kho

Ollie Schniederjans

Brett Coletta

Jack Buchanan

Maximilian Rottluff

Soomin Lee

Mingyu Cho

Austen Truslow

Tomoyo Ikemura

Justin Quiban

Jaewoong Eom

Chapchai Nirat

Kevin Yuan

Jose Toledo

Jed Morgan

Micah Shin

Prom Meesawat

Liang Wenchong

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Chase Koepka

James Piot

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Takumi Murakami

Bobby Bai

Denzel Ieremia

Jack Thompson

Settee Prakongvech

Manav Shah

Ekpharit Wu

Kelvin Si

Miguel Carballo

Pawin Ingkhapradit

Chen Guxin

Shahriffuddin Ariffin

Karandeep Kochhar

Aidric Chan

Angelo Que

Carl Jano Corpus

Lee Shih-hung

Keanu Jahns

Rupert Zaragosa

Clyde Mondilla

Enrico Gallardo

