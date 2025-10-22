How to watch the 2025 International Series Philippines? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 International Series Philippines is all set to commence from October 22 to 26 at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa. This event will feature a 144-man field that includes some of the most popular LIV Golfers.
For the first time ever, the International Series is marking its entry into the Philippines. The International Series Philippines presented by Bingo Plus features a massive $2,000,000 prize purse. The upcoming tournament is one of the nine events on the Asian Tour schedule. It grants eligible golfers a place in the breakaway LIV Golf for the ultimate International Series rankings.
The 2025 International Series Philippines features major champs like Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel. Fans can catch a glimpse of the pros in action via the official channel of International Series on YouTube. Exclusive clippings can also be watched via Bryan Bros YouTube channel. A part of the tournament will also be available to watch on DIRECTV especially in the United States.
Exploring the full field of 2025 International Series Philippines
Here's a detailed look at the full field of this year's International Series Philippines.
- Sean Ramos
- Yosuke Asaji
- Matthew Cheung
- Wang Wei-hsuan
- Xiao Bowen
- Charles Porter
- Jakkanat Inmee
- Todd Sinnott
- Changwoo Lee
- Joel Stalter
- Ervin Chang
- Charng-Tai Sudsom
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- George Kneiser
- Dodge Kemmer
- Ahmad Baig
- Roberto Lebrija
- Lawry Flynn
- Eduard Rousaud
- Liu Yung-hua
- Witchayapat Sinsrang
- Christopher Hickman
- Christian Banke
- Jonathan Wijono
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Lu Wei-chih
- Kieran Vincent
- Ryan Peake
- Daihan Lee
- Inhoi Hur
- Caleb Surratt
- Perry Bucay (a)
- Sihwan Kim
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Chan Shih-chang
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Dominic Foos
- Wade Ormsby
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- M.J. Maguire
- Jbe Kruger
- Steve Lewton
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Jaco Ahlers
- Poom Saksansin
- Guntaek Koh
- Seungsu Han
- Chanmin Jung
- Miguel Tabuena
- Sarut Vongchaisit
- Brett Rankin
- Travis Smyth
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Jeunghun Wang
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Ian Snyman
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Maverick Antcliff
- Chang Wei-lun
- Newport Laparojkit
- Jin Zihao
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Sampson Zheng
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Poosit Supupramai
- Charlie Lindh
- Danthai Boonma
- Aaron Wilkin
- Hung Chien-yao
- Nick Voke
- Kevin Na
- Richard Bland
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Danny Lee
- Anthony Kim
- Sam Horsfield
- Faisal Salhab
- Khalid Attieh
- Wesley Bryan
- George Bryan
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Pierre-Henri Soero
- John Lyras
- Sangmoon Bae
- Rayhan Thomas
- Waris Manthorn
- Patrick Reed
- Kazuki Higa
- Scott Vincent
- John Catlin
- Peter Uihlein
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Dean Burmester
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dustin Johnson
- Charl Schwartzel
- Marc Leishman
- Lee Chieh-po
- Taichi Kho
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Brett Coletta
- Jack Buchanan
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Soomin Lee
- Mingyu Cho
- Austen Truslow
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Justin Quiban
- Jaewoong Eom
- Chapchai Nirat
- Kevin Yuan
- Jose Toledo
- Jed Morgan
- Micah Shin
- Prom Meesawat
- Liang Wenchong
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Chase Koepka
- James Piot
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Takumi Murakami
- Bobby Bai
- Denzel Ieremia
- Jack Thompson
- Settee Prakongvech
- Manav Shah
- Ekpharit Wu
- Kelvin Si
- Miguel Carballo
- Pawin Ingkhapradit
- Chen Guxin
- Shahriffuddin Ariffin
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Aidric Chan
- Angelo Que
- Carl Jano Corpus
- Lee Shih-hung
- Keanu Jahns
- Rupert Zaragosa
- Clyde Mondilla
- Enrico Gallardo