15 LIV Golfers competing at International Series Philippines feat. Dustin Johnson

Asian Tour the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus is set to tee off on Thursday, October 23 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club, Manila. The event will see a stacked field headlined by 15 LIV Golfers compete for the top prize from the $2,000,000 purse. For the unversed, this is the sixth of nine elevated events on the Asian Tour calendar which offers LIV players with points to become end-of-season International Series Rankings champion.The latest edition of the International Series Philippines will see LIV stars like Richard Bland, Dean Burmester, Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed on its field. However, Dustin Johnson remains the biggest name to tee it up at the tournament. The 4Aces GC skipper enters the Manila event after a 14th place finish in the Saudi-backed series’ 2025 season-long standings. This will be his first International Series outside of the Saudi International.The two-time major winner’s teammate Reed enters the competition on the back of a seventh-place finish in the LIV Golf standings. It is pertinent to note that the 35-year-old even secured a victory at LIV Dallas while his skipper Johnson’s best finish of the season was limited to a third-place podium finish in Indianapolis. Stinger GC’s Burmester will be the most in-form golfer at the Philippines event, having finished fifth in the breakaway tour.The LIV Chicago champion, who finished T5 at the International Series Qatar, will be joined by Stinger GC captain Oosthuizen. The South African golfer enters the event on the back of a runner-up finish in Oman and T3 in Qatar. He had finished 30th on the LIV Golf standings as his sole podium finish came at Dallas, where he finished T2. Peter Uihlein is another International Series regular, 11 starts, who will tee it up this weekend.Interestingly, LIV Golf relegated Anthony Kim, Fredrik Kjettrup and the Saudi tour’s wildcard entry Chieh-Po Lee will also be among the contenders in Manila. RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson pulled out of the International Series Philippines after undergoing a minor procedure on his left ring finger. The two-times Masters champion has been ruled out for eight weeks.LIV Golfers at International Series PhilippinesListed below is the complete list of LIV Golfers at the International Series Philippines at the Sta. Elena Golf Club, Manila:Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC)Jinichiro Kozuma (Torque GC)Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC)Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII)Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC)Anthony KimFredrik KjettrupChieh-Po LeeMore details on the International Series Philippines 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.