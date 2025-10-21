Bryan Bros Wesley and George to tee up together at the International Series Philippines

Bryan Bros Wesley and George are gearing up to play this week at the International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus. The Asian Tour event features a field of some top-ranked golfers.

The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, October 23, and will run through the weekend before wrapping up with its final round on Sunday, October 26. It will take place at Sta. Elena Golf Club in the Philippines.

The Bryan Bros will be joining the field of the International Series Philippines that also features former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, along with Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen. It’s their first Asian Tour event together, and the duo is excited for their outing.

George Wesley opened up about the tournament and said (via Flushing It Golf):

“We are fans of golf and grew up following the sport across the entire world so it feels pretty wild that we are actually going to be teeing up in an International Series event. Let’s go!!”

The 2025 International Series Philippines features a field of 144 golfers.

Who is playing at the 2025 International Series Philippines?

Here is the list of players competing at the 2025 International Series Philippines:

Kevin Na

Richard Bland

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

Anthony Kim

Sam Horsfield

Faisal Salhab

Khalid Attieh

Wesley Bryan

George Bryan

Santiago De la Fuente

Pierre-Henri Soero

John Lyras

Sangmoon Bae

Rayhan Thomas

Waris Manthorn

Patrick Reed

Kazuki Higa

Scott Vincent

John Catlin

Peter Uihlein

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Dean Burmester

Louis Oosthuizen

Dustin Johnson

Charl Schwartzel

Marc Leishman

Lee Chieh-po

Taichi Kho

Ollie Schniederjans

Brett Coletta

Jack Buchanan

Maximilian Rottluff

Soomin Lee

Kieran Vincent

Ryan Peake

Daihan Lee

Inhoi Hur

Caleb Surratt

Perry Bucay (a)

Sihwan Kim

Jazz Janewattananond

Chan Shih-chang

Nitithorn Thippong

Dominic Foos

Wade Ormsby

Rattanon Wannasrichan

M.J. Maguire

Jbe Kruger

Steve Lewton

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Sarit Suwannarut

Jaco Ahlers

Poom Saksansin

Guntaek Koh

Seungsu Han

Chanmin Jung

Miguel Tabuena

Sarut Vongchaisit

Brett Rankin

Travis Smyth

Gunn Charoenkul

Jeunghun Wang

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Ian Snyman

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Maverick Antcliff

Chang Wei-lun

Bjorn Hellgren

Sampson Zheng

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Poosit Supupramai

Charlie Lindh

Danthai Boonma

Aaron Wilkin

Hung Chien-yao

Nick Voke

Mingyu Cho

Austen Truslow

Tomoyo Ikemura

Justin Quiban

Jaewoong Eom

Chapchai Nirat

Kevin Yuan

Jose Toledo

Jed Morgan

Micah Shin

Prom Meesawat

Liang Wenchong

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Chase Koepka

James Piot

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Takumi Murakami

Bobby Bai

Denzel Ieremia

Jack Thompson

Settee Prakongvech

Manav Shah

Ekpharit Wu

Kelvin Si

Miguel Carballo

Pawin Ingkhapradit

Tanapat Pichaikool

Sean Ramos

Yosuke Asaji

Matthew Cheung

Wang Wei-hsuan

Xiao Bowen

Charles Porter

Jakkanat Inmee

Todd Sinnott

Changwoo Lee

Joel Stalter

Ervin Chang

Charng-Tai Sudsom

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Kosuke Hamamoto

George Kneiser

Dodge Kemmer

Ahmad Baig

Roberto Lebrija

Lawry Flynn

Eduard Rousaud

Liu Yung-hua

Witchayapat Sinsrang

Christopher Hickman

Christian Banke

Jonathan Wijono

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Lu Wei-chih

Newport Laparojkit

Jin Zihao

Chen Guxin

Shahriffuddin Ariffin

Karandeep Kochhar

Aidric Chan

Angelo Que

Carl Jano Corpus

Lee Shih-hung

Keanu Jahns

Rupert Zaragosa

Clyde Mondilla

Enrico Gallardo

