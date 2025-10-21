Bryan Bros Wesley and George to tee up together at the International Series Philippines

Bryan Bros Wesley and George are gearing up to play this week at the International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus. The Asian Tour event features a field of some top-ranked golfers.
The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, October 23, and will run through the weekend before wrapping up with its final round on Sunday, October 26. It will take place at Sta. Elena Golf Club in the Philippines.
The Bryan Bros will be joining the field of the International Series Philippines that also features former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, along with Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen. It’s their first Asian Tour event together, and the duo is excited for their outing.
George Wesley opened up about the tournament and said (via Flushing It Golf):
“We are fans of golf and grew up following the sport across the entire world so it feels pretty wild that we are actually going to be teeing up in an International Series event. Let’s go!!”
The 2025 International Series Philippines features a field of 144 golfers.
Who is playing at the 2025 International Series Philippines?
Here is the list of players competing at the 2025 International Series Philippines:
- Kevin Na
- Richard Bland
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Danny Lee
- Anthony Kim
- Sam Horsfield
- Faisal Salhab
- Khalid Attieh
- Wesley Bryan
- George Bryan
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Pierre-Henri Soero
- John Lyras
- Sangmoon Bae
- Rayhan Thomas
- Waris Manthorn
- Patrick Reed
- Kazuki Higa
- Scott Vincent
- John Catlin
- Peter Uihlein
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Dean Burmester
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dustin Johnson
- Charl Schwartzel
- Marc Leishman
- Lee Chieh-po
- Taichi Kho
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Brett Coletta
- Jack Buchanan
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Soomin Lee
- Kieran Vincent
- Ryan Peake
- Daihan Lee
- Inhoi Hur
- Caleb Surratt
- Perry Bucay (a)
- Sihwan Kim
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Chan Shih-chang
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Dominic Foos
- Wade Ormsby
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- M.J. Maguire
- Jbe Kruger
- Steve Lewton
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Jaco Ahlers
- Poom Saksansin
- Guntaek Koh
- Seungsu Han
- Chanmin Jung
- Miguel Tabuena
- Sarut Vongchaisit
- Brett Rankin
- Travis Smyth
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Jeunghun Wang
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Ian Snyman
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Maverick Antcliff
- Chang Wei-lun
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Sampson Zheng
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Poosit Supupramai
- Charlie Lindh
- Danthai Boonma
- Aaron Wilkin
- Hung Chien-yao
- Nick Voke
- Mingyu Cho
- Austen Truslow
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Justin Quiban
- Jaewoong Eom
- Chapchai Nirat
- Kevin Yuan
- Jose Toledo
- Jed Morgan
- Micah Shin
- Prom Meesawat
- Liang Wenchong
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Chase Koepka
- James Piot
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Takumi Murakami
- Bobby Bai
- Denzel Ieremia
- Jack Thompson
- Settee Prakongvech
- Manav Shah
- Ekpharit Wu
- Kelvin Si
- Miguel Carballo
- Pawin Ingkhapradit
- Tanapat Pichaikool
- Sean Ramos
- Yosuke Asaji
- Matthew Cheung
- Wang Wei-hsuan
- Xiao Bowen
- Charles Porter
- Jakkanat Inmee
- Todd Sinnott
- Changwoo Lee
- Joel Stalter
- Ervin Chang
- Charng-Tai Sudsom
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- George Kneiser
- Dodge Kemmer
- Ahmad Baig
- Roberto Lebrija
- Lawry Flynn
- Eduard Rousaud
- Liu Yung-hua
- Witchayapat Sinsrang
- Christopher Hickman
- Christian Banke
- Jonathan Wijono
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Lu Wei-chih
- Newport Laparojkit
- Jin Zihao
- Chen Guxin
- Shahriffuddin Ariffin
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Aidric Chan
- Angelo Que
- Carl Jano Corpus
- Lee Shih-hung
- Keanu Jahns
- Rupert Zaragosa
- Clyde Mondilla
- Enrico Gallardo