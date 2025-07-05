  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 John Deere Classic R4 Weather Update: How will the weather fare at the TPC John Deere?

2025 John Deere Classic R4 Weather Update: How will the weather fare at the TPC John Deere?

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 05, 2025 21:41 GMT
PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Davis Thompson at the John Deere Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

After a rainy and stormy Saturday, players are set for the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. On Sunday, there are chances of showers and a few thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Conditions are expected to improve later in the day with drier weather.

Ad

Winds will blow from the southwest at 13 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h. There’s a 41% chance of rain and a 25% chance of thunderstorms. RealFeel temperature is expected to be 34°C, with RealFeel Shade at 31°C, according to AccuWeather.

Here’s the full weather forecast for Sunday, Round 4 of the 2025 John Deere Classic:

Morning

  • Temperature: 28°
  • Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
  • Wind: SSW 11 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
  • Humidity: 85%
  • Dew Point: 23°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 41%
  • Precipitation: 1.5 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 97%
  • Visibility: 9 km
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 29°
  • Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
  • Wind: W 13 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 26 km/h
  • Humidity: 72%
  • Dew Point: 22°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 41%
  • Precipitation: 1.1 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 9 km

Evening

  • Temperature: 20°
  • Conditions: Mainly clear and humid
  • Wind: NE 11 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 24 km/h
  • Humidity: 89%
  • Dew Point: 21°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 25%
  • Visibility: 10 km

What is at stake at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

The 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run features a total purse of $8.4 million, with the winner set to take home $1.512 million along with 500 FedExCup points.

Ad

Here’s the full breakdown of payouts for players who make the cut:

1st – $1,512,000

2nd – $915,600

3rd – $579,600

4th – $411,600

5th – $344,400

6th – $304,500

7th – $283,500

8th – $262,500

9th – $245,700

10th – $228,900

11th – $212,100

12th – $195,300

13th – $178,500

14th – $161,700

15th – $153,300

16th – $144,900

17th – $136,500

18th – $128,100

19th – $119,700

20th – $111,300

21st – $102,900

22nd – $94,500

23rd – $87,780

24th – $81,060

25th – $74,340

26th – $67,620

27th – $65,100

28th – $62,580

29th – $60,060

30th – $57,540

31st – $55,020

32nd – $52,500

33rd – $49,980

34th – $47,880

35th – $45,780

36th – $43,680

37th – $41,580

38th – $39,900

39th – $38,220

40th – $36,540

41st – $34,860

42nd – $33,180

43rd – $31,500

44th – $29,820

45th – $28,140

46th – $26,460

47th – $24,780

48th – $23,436

49th – $22,260

50th – $21,588

51st – $21,084

52nd – $20,580

53rd – $20,244

54th – $19,908

55th – $19,740

56th – $19,572

57th – $19,404

58th – $19,236

Ad

59th – $19,068

60th – $18,900

61st – $18,732

62nd – $18,564

63rd – $18,396

64th – $18,228

65th – $18,060

66th – $17,892

67th – $17,724

68th – $17,556

69th – $17,388

70th – $17,220

The John Deere Classic winner will get a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications