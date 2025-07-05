2025 John Deere Classic R4 Weather Update: How will the weather fare at the TPC John Deere?

After a rainy and stormy Saturday, players are set for the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. On Sunday, there are chances of showers and a few thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Conditions are expected to improve later in the day with drier weather.
Winds will blow from the southwest at 13 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h. There’s a 41% chance of rain and a 25% chance of thunderstorms. RealFeel temperature is expected to be 34°C, with RealFeel Shade at 31°C, according to AccuWeather.
Here’s the full weather forecast for Sunday, Round 4 of the 2025 John Deere Classic:
Morning
- Temperature: 28°
- Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
- Wind: SSW 11 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
- Humidity: 85%
- Dew Point: 23°
- Probability of Precipitation: 41%
- Precipitation: 1.5 mm
- Cloud Cover: 97%
- Visibility: 9 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 29°
- Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
- Wind: W 13 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h
- Humidity: 72%
- Dew Point: 22°
- Probability of Precipitation: 41%
- Precipitation: 1.1 mm
- Cloud Cover: 95%
- Visibility: 9 km
Evening
- Temperature: 20°
- Conditions: Mainly clear and humid
- Wind: NE 11 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h
- Humidity: 89%
- Dew Point: 21°
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 25%
- Visibility: 10 km
What is at stake at the 2025 John Deere Classic?
The 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run features a total purse of $8.4 million, with the winner set to take home $1.512 million along with 500 FedExCup points.
Here’s the full breakdown of payouts for players who make the cut:
1st – $1,512,000
2nd – $915,600
3rd – $579,600
4th – $411,600
5th – $344,400
6th – $304,500
7th – $283,500
8th – $262,500
9th – $245,700
10th – $228,900
11th – $212,100
12th – $195,300
13th – $178,500
14th – $161,700
15th – $153,300
16th – $144,900
17th – $136,500
18th – $128,100
19th – $119,700
20th – $111,300
21st – $102,900
22nd – $94,500
23rd – $87,780
24th – $81,060
25th – $74,340
26th – $67,620
27th – $65,100
28th – $62,580
29th – $60,060
30th – $57,540
31st – $55,020
32nd – $52,500
33rd – $49,980
34th – $47,880
35th – $45,780
36th – $43,680
37th – $41,580
38th – $39,900
39th – $38,220
40th – $36,540
41st – $34,860
42nd – $33,180
43rd – $31,500
44th – $29,820
45th – $28,140
46th – $26,460
47th – $24,780
48th – $23,436
49th – $22,260
50th – $21,588
51st – $21,084
52nd – $20,580
53rd – $20,244
54th – $19,908
55th – $19,740
56th – $19,572
57th – $19,404
58th – $19,236
59th – $19,068
60th – $18,900
61st – $18,732
62nd – $18,564
63rd – $18,396
64th – $18,228
65th – $18,060
66th – $17,892
67th – $17,724
68th – $17,556
69th – $17,388
70th – $17,220
The John Deere Classic winner will get a two-year PGA Tour exemption.