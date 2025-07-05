2025 John Deere Classic R4 Weather Update: How will the weather fare at the TPC John Deere?

After a rainy and stormy Saturday, players are set for the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. On Sunday, there are chances of showers and a few thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Conditions are expected to improve later in the day with drier weather.

Winds will blow from the southwest at 13 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h. There’s a 41% chance of rain and a 25% chance of thunderstorms. RealFeel temperature is expected to be 34°C, with RealFeel Shade at 31°C, according to AccuWeather.

Here’s the full weather forecast for Sunday, Round 4 of the 2025 John Deere Classic:

Morning

Temperature: 28°

Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area

Wind: SSW 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Humidity: 85%

Dew Point: 23°

Probability of Precipitation: 41%

Precipitation: 1.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 97%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 29°

Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area

Wind: W 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h

Humidity: 72%

Dew Point: 22°

Probability of Precipitation: 41%

Precipitation: 1.1 mm

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 20°

Conditions: Mainly clear and humid

Wind: NE 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h

Humidity: 89%

Dew Point: 21°

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km

What is at stake at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

The 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run features a total purse of $8.4 million, with the winner set to take home $1.512 million along with 500 FedExCup points.

Here’s the full breakdown of payouts for players who make the cut:

1st – $1,512,000

2nd – $915,600

3rd – $579,600

4th – $411,600

5th – $344,400

6th – $304,500

7th – $283,500

8th – $262,500

9th – $245,700

10th – $228,900

11th – $212,100

12th – $195,300

13th – $178,500

14th – $161,700

15th – $153,300

16th – $144,900

17th – $136,500

18th – $128,100

19th – $119,700

20th – $111,300

21st – $102,900

22nd – $94,500

23rd – $87,780

24th – $81,060

25th – $74,340

26th – $67,620

27th – $65,100

28th – $62,580

29th – $60,060

30th – $57,540

31st – $55,020

32nd – $52,500

33rd – $49,980

34th – $47,880

35th – $45,780

36th – $43,680

37th – $41,580

38th – $39,900

39th – $38,220

40th – $36,540

41st – $34,860

42nd – $33,180

43rd – $31,500

44th – $29,820

45th – $28,140

46th – $26,460

47th – $24,780

48th – $23,436

49th – $22,260

50th – $21,588

51st – $21,084

52nd – $20,580

53rd – $20,244

54th – $19,908

55th – $19,740

56th – $19,572

57th – $19,404

58th – $19,236

59th – $19,068

60th – $18,900

61st – $18,732

62nd – $18,564

63rd – $18,396

64th – $18,228

65th – $18,060

66th – $17,892

67th – $17,724

68th – $17,556

69th – $17,388

70th – $17,220

The John Deere Classic winner will get a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

