John Deere Classic weather update: Could thunderstorms affect Round 3 play?

The John Deere Classic 2025 is nearing its conclusion and is scheduled to have its third round on Saturday, July 5. However, thunderstorms could affect the play.

Ad

The PGA Tour has made a few changes to its groupings for the third round because of the potential weather threats. On Saturday, players will tee off in groups of three, and the game will start on both the first and 10th tee holes.

The PGA Tour communications shared the news on its X account, writing:

"Due to potential thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, the third round of the John Deere Classic will feature threesomes off split tees from approximately 7:45-10:00 a.m. CT."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per the Weather Network, Saturday morning has a high risk of thunderstorms, and there is around a 30 percent chance of precipitation. There is also a good chance of rainfall in the afternoon with a strong risk of thunderstorms.

Following the first two rounds of the John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim took the lead at 12-under. Davis Thompson is also having an amazing outing this week. After two rounds, he is tied for second with Brian Campbell, Davis Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, and Max Homa.

Ad

A look into the John Deere Classic 2025 third-round tee times

The third round of the John Deere Classic is scheduled to start at 9:05 a.m. ET on Saturday. Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, and Matt Kuchar will start the game on the first tee hole, while Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, and Zac Blair will tee off on the 10th.

The tournament's second-round leader will start the game at 10:55 a.m. ET in a group with Thompson and Campbell on the first tee hole.

Ad

Here are the third-round tee times for the 2025 John Deere Classic (all times in ET):

Tee 1

9:05 a.m. – Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar

9:16 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

9:27 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kris Ventura

9:38 a.m. – Rico Hoey, Carson Young, Lee Hodges

9:49 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley

10 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Jackson Koivun, Denny McCarthy

10:11 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu

10:22 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy

10:33 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Stevens

10:44 a.m. – David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa

10:55 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell

Ad

Tee No. 10

9:05 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, Zac Blair

9:16 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman

9:27 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune, Vince Whaley

9:38 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander, Mark Hubbard

9:49 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire

10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Eric Cole, Zach Johnson

10:11 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins, Hayden Springer

10:22 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Adam Svensson

10:33 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Garrick Higgo

10:44 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Cristobal Del Solar, Rikuya Hoshino

10:55 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Brendan Valdes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More