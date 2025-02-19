2025 LIV Golf Adelaide final round hits 474K viewers - Report

LIV Golf had its annual Adelaide tournament over the weekend, and the latest report from FOX and other places is that 474,000 viewers tuned in for the final round.

That number should come with a slight asterisk. 225,000 viewers were reported out of Australia, where the tournament is local to, on Channel Seven. 249,000 of the total viewership was tuned into FOX between 11:00 pm EST and 2:30 am EST.

That is not primetime television hours in the United States. The time difference between America and Australia made it a little harder for some viewers to tune in. This will likely be a recurring theme when LIV's weekly FOX ratings come out.

They play plenty of tournaments in the US, but eight of the 14 tournaments on schedule for 2025 are outside the United States. This will lead to some interesting television rating numbers depending on how different LIV's local time zone is.

However, Adelaide's numbers do represent a stark increase. At Riyadh and under the lights of night golf to open the season, the final round only averaged 40,200 viewers. Adelaide had a much bigger TV audience even if it's not quite on par with the PGA Tour.

For comparison, the Genesis Invitational's final round, which saw Ludvig Aberg squeak past Maverick McNealy, drew about 3.4 million viewers on Sunday afternoon.

Joaquin Niemann reflects on thrilling LIV Golf Adelaide comeback

Thanks to a small stutter at the end by Abraham Ancer, Joaquin Niemann claimed his third career third LIV Golf title at Adelaide. Ancer bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes which allowed Niemann to sneak in and beat him by three strokes.

Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Adelaide (Image via Getty)

Niemann said via Yahoo Sports:

"I'm starting to feel the chills now. I didn't want to get out of the game rhythm because you never know what could happen, but now I feel that relief and it feels awesome."

Ancer's performance, which ended up being a tie for second with Carlos Ortiz, helped his team, which includes Sergio Garcia, David Puig and Luis Masaveu, win the crown over Jon Rahm's Legion XIII by six strokes.

Garcia, the captain, said:

"It's bittersweet with Abe (Ancer), the way he played, he was there the whole day and it would've been nice to get the double."

The two went back and forth up until the 14th hole when Ancer first bogeyed and gave Niemann some daylight. He recovered with a birdie, but another bogey gave Niemann plenty of breathing room to secure the clutch win.

Ancer will now turn his attention to LIV Golf Hong Kong. It's next on the schedule, and it's a tournament he will enter as the reigning champion when it tees off.

