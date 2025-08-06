2025 LIV Golf Chicago power rankings: Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII continues on top

The 2025 LIV Golf Chicago is set to tee off on Friday, August 8 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. The event, being played parallel to FedEx St. Jude Championship, will see the 13 LIV teams compete for the top prize from the $5 million purse. Interestingly, Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII remains favorite as per the breakaway tour’s power rankings.Rahm’s side enters LIV Golf Chicago on the back of impressive consecutive wins at LIV Andalucia and UK. The Spaniard-led side, currently leading the season-long team standings, is favorites to continue the winning form on the US soil. For the unversed, the team has four wins to its name this season and will be eyeing a fifth.Having finished T5 at the UK event, Rahm will also be looking for a personal comeback this weekend. For the unversed, the 2023 Masters champion currently sits second in the Saudi-backed series’ season-long individual standings, behind Torque GC skipper Joaquin Niemann.Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC trails his fellow Spaniard’s team in the power rankings. The European Ryder Cupper-led side enters LIV Golf Chicago on the back of a T4 finish in the UK. The side, which has managed eight top-five finishes in 10 starts this season including three consecutive wins, will be eyeing its first win since the Singapore event in March.Meanwhile, LIV fan favorite Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC is expected to give the Spanish-led teams some competition. The team, that also shared T4 last event, went three-in-a-row wins in Korea, Virginia and Dallas. Now, DeChambeau and crew aims at finding the winning ways as the skipper sits third in Individual standings without a top-three finish in four starts.Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC and Cam Smith-led Ripper GC complete the top five while solo leaderboard topper Niemann’s Torque GC sits sixth on the list as best of the rest.2025 LIV Golf Chicago power rankings listListed below are the power rankings for LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook (As per LIV Golf):Legion XIII (Capt. Jon Rahm)Fireballs GC (Capt. Sergio Garcia)Crushers GC (Capt. Bryson DeChambeau)4Aces GC (Capt. Dustin Johnson)Ripper GC (Capt. Cameron Smith)Torque GC (Capt. Joaquin Niemann)HyFlyers GC (Capt. Phil Mickelson)Stinger GC (Capt. Louis Oosthuizen)Cleeks Golf Club (Capt. Martin Kaymer)Smash GC (Capt. Brooks Koepka)RangeGoats GC (Capt. Bubba Watson)Iron Heads GC (Capt. Kevin Na)Majesticks GC (Capt. Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood)Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood’s Majesticks GC sits bottom of the LIV Golf power rankings for the US outing. The trio-led team enters the contest on the back of a 12th place finish at the UK. Notably, the side sits second-last on the 13-team season leaderboard, not having a top-5 finish in nine starts.