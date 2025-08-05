Where is LIV Golf Chicago 2025 being played? Venue explored

The LIV Golf is headed to Chicago for the penultimate event of the season. The 12th tournament of the Tour will take place at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois from August 8 to 10. The Saudi-backed league will play at the venue for the second time, after its debut on LIV in 2024.

The 18-hole championship course now spreads 7,224 yards with a Par 71 altogether. The golf course requires intricate strategy to navigate around the water and bunker barriers that challenge the golfer in many aspects. The Arthur Hills-designed course is one of the signature venues, with seven lakes, elevated tees, and rolling fairways.

Bolingbrook Golf course - LIV Golf Chicago in 2024

One of the important holes includes the sixth hole, which stretches 151 yards. The location of the par-3 hole is what makes it special, as it is nestled amid a true island green. The par-3 fourth hole is reportedly one of the most difficult holes of Bolingbrook Golf Club, spanning across 237 yards, which yielded about four birdies throughout the three-day event last year.

In terms of changes made to the golf course, Hole 12, which was played as a par 4 in 2024, will now be played as a par 5, owing to the extension of the hole. The previously 494-yard hole will now stretch across 621 yards, becoming the longest hole on the course. The grass along the tees, fairways, and greens is a mixture of Bent and Poa grasses, along with Kentucky Bluegrass in the roughs.

Who won the LIV Golf Chicago event last year?

Jon Rahm after his win at the 2024 LIV Golf League Chicago

Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf Chicago event last year after shooting an 11-under par total score. He defeated Joaquin Niemann and fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia by three strokes to claim his second title of the season in 2024.

Rahm will look to defend his title this week and clinch his first victory of the season. Despite having an impressive season, he has failed to win a single title so far this year. He has come close multiple times, like at LIV Riyadh and Andalucia, where he settled for the runner-up position, but still awaits victory as the season-end inches closer.

At the previous event, LIV Golf United Kingdom in Rocester, England, Jon Rahm finished in a two-way tie for fifth place with a 10-under par final score. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, Rahm enters the LIV Chicago as one of the top favorites, with +550 odds of winning the title. His win last year will certainly give him an edge over the others in the field.

On the other hand, Jon Rahm has led his team Legion XIII to four victories this LIV Golf season. The team started the season with a win in Riyadh, and their next win came in Mexico City. The team has claimed two consecutive victories in the last two events, LIV Andalucia and the United Kingdom.

