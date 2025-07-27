Who won LIV Golf UK 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf UK concluded with Joaquin Niemann dominantly winning the title at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rochester, United Kingdom, on Sunday, July 27. After three rounds of play, the Saudi PIF-backed golf league event saw a familiar face of Niemann winning his fifth LIV title this season.

The 11th event of the season saw LIV professionals swinging it out at the United Kingdom golf venue to get a shot at the title. On Sunday, Joaquin Niemann ended up clinching the 2025 LIV Golf UK title with a three-stroke margin.

The Torque GC leader posted a 54-hole total of 17-under par 196 overall score. In the final round, Niemann shot five birdies and two bogeys, solidifying his solo lead spot on the 2025 LIV Golf UK tournament leaderboard.

On the other hand, Legion XIII took the winner's spot on the LIV Gold UK leaderboard with a total 35-under par, overall score being 11-10-14. The Jon Rahm-led squad carded 20 birdies and six bogeys in the final round of this year's LIV Golf UK event.

LIV Golf UK 2025 final leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at the individual LIV Golf UK 2025 leaderboard:

1 — Joaquin Niemann (-17)

2 — Bubba Watson (-14)

3 — Caleb Surratt (-13)

4 — Talor Gooch (-11)

T5 — Jon Rahm (-10)

T5 — Dean Burmester (-10)

T7 — Patrick Reed (-9)

T7 — Josele Ballester (-9)

T7 — Adrian Meronk (-9)

10 — Cameron Smith (-8)

T11 — Charl Schwartzel (-7)

T11 — Martin Kaymer (-7)

T11 — Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

T11 — Sebastian Muñoz (-7)

T11 — Tom McKibbin (-7)

T11 — Marc Leishman (-7)

T11 — Paul Casey (-7)

T18 — David Puig (-6)

T18 — Andy Ogletree (-6)

T18 — Charles Howell III (-6)

T21 — Yubin Jang (-5)

T21 — Tyrrell Hatton (-5)

T21 — Branden Grace (-5)

T21 — Sergio Garcia (-5)

T25 — Louis Oosthuizen (-4)

T25 — Carlos Ortiz (-4)

T25 — Jason Kokrak (-4)

T25 — Brendan Steele (-4)

T29 — Richard Bland (-3)

T29 — Anirban Lahiri (-3)

T29 — Thomas Pieters (-3)

T29 — Abraham Ancer (-3)

T29 — Cameron Tringale (-3)

T34 — Lucas Herbert (-2)

T34 — Harold Varner III (-2)

T34 — Henrik Stenson (-2)

T37 — Sam Horsfield (-1)

T37 — Lee Westwood (-1)

T37 — Phil Mickelson (-1)

T40 — Matt Jones (E)

T40 — Peter Uihlein (E)

T42 — Ben Campbell (+1)

T42 — Ian Poulter (+1)

T42 — Mito Pereira (+1)

T42 — Chieh-Po Lee (+1)

46 — Kevin Na (+2)

T47 — Brooks Koepka (+3)

T47 — Graeme McDowell (+3)

T47 — Anthony Kim (+3)

T50 — Danny Lee (+5)

T50 — Frederik Kjettrup (+5)

T50 — Jinichiro Kozuma (+5)

53 — Matthew Wolf (+7)

54 — Dustin Johnson (+9)

Take a look at the LIV Golf UK 2025 team leaderboard here:

1 — Legion XIII (-35)

2 — Torque GC (-27)

3 — Stinger GC (-26)

T4 — Fireballs GC (-23)

T4 — Crushers GC (-23)

6 — Ripper GC (-17)

T7 — Cleeks GC (-14)

T7 — HyFlyers GC (-14)

9 — Smash GC (-9)

10 — Rangegoats GC (-6)

11 — 4Aces GC (-5)

12 — Majestics GC (-3)

13 — Iron Heads GC (+7)

