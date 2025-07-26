Who is leading LIV Golf UK 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Round 2 of the LIV Golf UK has come to an end at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, Staffordshire, England. The course once again proved to be a difficult layout for the golfers, giving the fans an interesting day. While some golfers struggled, others were able to dominate.

Ad

After the second day, Joaquin Niemann stood alone as the tournament's leader. He finished his second round with a total score of 8-under par, bringing his total score to 14-under par. Niemann's second round had nine birdies (on holes 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, 13, and 18) and one bogey (on hole 15).

Niemann has led LIV Golf UK since Round 1, but after the opening day, he was tied with Adrian Meronk (now tied for third place) and Branden Grace (now tied for 21st place).

Ad

Trending

The Chilean holds a six-shot lead over second-place Bubba Watson, who has a total score of 8-under par. Watson followed up his first round of -5 with a second round score of 3-under par.

How does LIV Golf UK's Round 2 leaderboard look?

LIV Golf UK - Second Round leaderboard - Source: Imagn

Talking more about the LIV Golf UK leaderboard, there were a lot of ups and downs. Here is a detailed look at what the leaderboard looks like going into the final day:

1 Joaquin Niemann (−14)

Joaquin Niemann (−14) 2 Bubba Watson (−8)

Bubba Watson (−8) T3 Paul Casey (−7)

Paul Casey (−7) T3 Caleb Surratt (−7)

Caleb Surratt (−7) T3 Adrian Meronk (−7)

Adrian Meronk (−7) T6 Charles Howell III (−6)

Charles Howell III (−6) T6 Marc Leishman (−6)

Marc Leishman (−6) T6 Tom McKibbin (−6)

Tom McKibbin (−6) T6 Talor Gooch (−6)

Talor Gooch (−6) T6 Carlos Ortiz (−6)

Carlos Ortiz (−6) T11 Dean Burmester (−5)

Dean Burmester (−5) T11 Sebastian Muñoz (−5)

Sebastian Muñoz (−5) T11 Bryson DeChambeau (−5)

Bryson DeChambeau (−5) T14 Jon Rahm (−4)

Jon Rahm (−4) T14 Cameron Smith (−4)

Cameron Smith (−4) T14 David Puig (−4)

David Puig (−4) T14 Patrick Reed (−4)

Patrick Reed (−4) T14 Tyrrell Hatton (−4)

Tyrrell Hatton (−4) T14 Andy Ogletree (−4)

Andy Ogletree (−4) T14 Lee Westwood (−4)

Lee Westwood (−4) T21 Thomas Pieters (−3)

Thomas Pieters (−3) T21 Josele Ballester (−3)

Josele Ballester (−3) T21 Henrik Stenson (−3)

Henrik Stenson (−3) T21 Abraham Ancer (−3)

Abraham Ancer (−3) T21 Martin Kaymer (−3)

Martin Kaymer (−3) T21 Branden Grace (−3)

Branden Grace (−3) T27 Phil Mickelson (−2)

Phil Mickelson (−2) T27 Sergio Garcia (−2)

Sergio Garcia (−2) T27 Charl Schwartzel (−2)

Charl Schwartzel (−2) T27 Cameron Tringale (−2)

Cameron Tringale (−2) T27 Brendan Steele (−2)

Brendan Steele (−2) T27 Matt Jones (−2)

Matt Jones (−2) T33 Lucas Herbert (−1)

Lucas Herbert (−1) T33 Jason Kokrak (−1)

Jason Kokrak (−1) T33 Yubin Jang (−1)

Yubin Jang (−1) T36 Richard Bland (E)

Richard Bland (E) T36 Ian Poulter (E)

Ian Poulter (E) T38 Brooks Koepka (+1)

Brooks Koepka (+1) T38 Harold Varner III (+1)

Harold Varner III (+1) T38 Frederik Kjettrup (+1)

Frederik Kjettrup (+1) T38 Louis Oosthuizen (+1)

Louis Oosthuizen (+1) T38 Mito Pereira (+1)

Mito Pereira (+1) T38 Sam Horsfield (+1)

Sam Horsfield (+1) T44 Danny Lee (+2)

Danny Lee (+2) T44 Ben Campbell (+2)

Ben Campbell (+2) T46 Anthony Kim (+4)

Anthony Kim (+4) T46 Graeme McDowell (+4)

Graeme McDowell (+4) T46 Peter Uihlein (+4)

Peter Uihlein (+4) T46 Anirban Lahiri (+4)

Anirban Lahiri (+4) 50 Dustin Johnson (+5)

Dustin Johnson (+5) 51 Chieh-Po Lee (+6)

Chieh-Po Lee (+6) T52 Jinichiro Kozuma (+7)

Jinichiro Kozuma (+7) T52 Kevin Na (+7)

Kevin Na (+7) T52 Matthew Wolff (+7)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More