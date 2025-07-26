Who is leading LIV Golf UK 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Round 2 of the LIV Golf UK has come to an end at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, Staffordshire, England. The course once again proved to be a difficult layout for the golfers, giving the fans an interesting day. While some golfers struggled, others were able to dominate.
After the second day, Joaquin Niemann stood alone as the tournament's leader. He finished his second round with a total score of 8-under par, bringing his total score to 14-under par. Niemann's second round had nine birdies (on holes 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, 13, and 18) and one bogey (on hole 15).
Niemann has led LIV Golf UK since Round 1, but after the opening day, he was tied with Adrian Meronk (now tied for third place) and Branden Grace (now tied for 21st place).
The Chilean holds a six-shot lead over second-place Bubba Watson, who has a total score of 8-under par. Watson followed up his first round of -5 with a second round score of 3-under par.
How does LIV Golf UK's Round 2 leaderboard look?
Talking more about the LIV Golf UK leaderboard, there were a lot of ups and downs. Here is a detailed look at what the leaderboard looks like going into the final day:
- 1 Joaquin Niemann (−14)
- 2 Bubba Watson (−8)
- T3 Paul Casey (−7)
- T3 Caleb Surratt (−7)
- T3 Adrian Meronk (−7)
- T6 Charles Howell III (−6)
- T6 Marc Leishman (−6)
- T6 Tom McKibbin (−6)
- T6 Talor Gooch (−6)
- T6 Carlos Ortiz (−6)
- T11 Dean Burmester (−5)
- T11 Sebastian Muñoz (−5)
- T11 Bryson DeChambeau (−5)
- T14 Jon Rahm (−4)
- T14 Cameron Smith (−4)
- T14 David Puig (−4)
- T14 Patrick Reed (−4)
- T14 Tyrrell Hatton (−4)
- T14 Andy Ogletree (−4)
- T14 Lee Westwood (−4)
- T21 Thomas Pieters (−3)
- T21 Josele Ballester (−3)
- T21 Henrik Stenson (−3)
- T21 Abraham Ancer (−3)
- T21 Martin Kaymer (−3)
- T21 Branden Grace (−3)
- T27 Phil Mickelson (−2)
- T27 Sergio Garcia (−2)
- T27 Charl Schwartzel (−2)
- T27 Cameron Tringale (−2)
- T27 Brendan Steele (−2)
- T27 Matt Jones (−2)
- T33 Lucas Herbert (−1)
- T33 Jason Kokrak (−1)
- T33 Yubin Jang (−1)
- T36 Richard Bland (E)
- T36 Ian Poulter (E)
- T38 Brooks Koepka (+1)
- T38 Harold Varner III (+1)
- T38 Frederik Kjettrup (+1)
- T38 Louis Oosthuizen (+1)
- T38 Mito Pereira (+1)
- T38 Sam Horsfield (+1)
- T44 Danny Lee (+2)
- T44 Ben Campbell (+2)
- T46 Anthony Kim (+4)
- T46 Graeme McDowell (+4)
- T46 Peter Uihlein (+4)
- T46 Anirban Lahiri (+4)
- 50 Dustin Johnson (+5)
- 51 Chieh-Po Lee (+6)
- T52 Jinichiro Kozuma (+7)
- T52 Kevin Na (+7)
- T52 Matthew Wolff (+7)