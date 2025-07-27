"We know we're in debt for a win" – Joaquin Niemann eager to end Torque GC’s title drought at LIV Golf's Team Championship

Joaquin Niemann has been having a phenomenal time on the greens at the LIV Golf UK 2025 event. The Chilean golfer is in contention to win his fifth title of the season on the circuit.

After playing two rounds at this week's event, he settled at 14-under and in the press conference, opened up about his game and his team, Torque GC. His team is leading at 24-under this week and is also in contention to win the first team championship since 2023.

Speaking of his team, Niemann said (via ASAP Sports):

"It would mean a lot, obviously, between the whole team. We know we're in depth for a win. We know we can do it. We've been close for a few chances. Carlos has been playing great golf. Sebastian played amazing as well today.

"Mito is trending in the right direction. I feel like he's really close to putting in a good solid week. I think it's going to be an exciting day for all of us tomorrow, and hopefully see low scores from the four of us," he added.

Torque GC had a phenomenal season in 2023. They won the LIV Golf Orlando event, the DC, Andalucia, and Greenbrier events. However, they struggled to win last season and are looking forward to breaking their winless drought this week.

In the individual leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event, Joaquin Niemann carded two rounds of 6-under and 8-under to settle with a total of 14-under and took a six-stroke lead in the game.

Earlier this season, Joaquin Niemann won the Adelaide event, Singapore event, Mexico City event, and Virginia event.

Joaquin Niemann opens up about his performance at LIV Golf UK 2025

Joaquin Niemann started the second round at the LIV Golf event on the first tee hole. He made birdies on the first three holes, followed by a birdie on the fifth and then on the seventh.

On the back nine, he carded three more birdies and a bogey for a round of 8-under. He reflected on his second round performance in the post-round press conference and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a great round. I really enjoyed being out there, playing the golf I was playing today. I had a good time. Had a good pairing with Gracey and Adrian. I had a great time. I made a lot of putts. I was laughing at it sometimes because I'm not used to seeing so many of those going in, and it's kind of cool to see that.

"Other than that, I hit some good shots. Everything felt pretty much under control, off the tee, irons, putting. Yeah, just pretty happy the way I've been going through the last two days," he added.

Bubba Watson has also been phenomenal in the LIV Golf UK event and settled in solo second place with a score of 8-under. Paul Casey settled in a three-way tie for third place with Caleb Surratt and Adrian Meronk at 7-under.

