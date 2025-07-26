  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 LIV Golf UK: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

2025 LIV Golf UK: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:55 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf - ProAm - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf - ProAm - Source: Imagn

After an exciting second day at the LIV Golf UK, the tour has announced the tee times and groups for the tournament's final day, July 27. As always, the round will be shotgun, which means that each of the three golfers will start on a separate hole. The LIV Golf Communication X page posted an update on the final round, which will begin at 1:05 PM local time.

Ad

Except for holes 1 and 10, there will be one group of three golfers on each hole. On the one hand, at Hole 1, Caleb Surratt, Adrian Meronk, and Charles Howell will be the first to tee off at 1:05 PM. After exactly 11 minutes, the leaders' group will tee off. The tournament leaders, Joaquin Niemann (14 under par), Bubba Watson (8 under par), and Paul Casey (tied for third with 7 under par), will tee off at 1:16 PM.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking about Hole 10, the group of Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, and Brendan Steele will be teeing off first at 1:05 PM. Following them after 11 minutes, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, and Sergio Garcia teeing off at 1:16 P.M. local time.

Ad

Talking further about LIV Golf UK, it is now taking place at the JCB Golf & Country Club, and the course has proven to be a difficult task for the golfers over the past two days. The par 72 course spans approximately 7,084-7,425 yards and is known for its risk-reward layout. After two rounds, Joaquin Niemann leads the LIV Golf UK with a total score of 14 under par.

How does the Round 3 tee groups of the LIV Golf UK look?

Golf: LIV Golf UK- Second Round - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf UK- Second Round - Source: Imagn

Talking more about the tee groups of Round 3 in the LIV Golf UK, here's a look at it:

Ad

Hole 1

  • Charles Howell III
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Caleb Surratt

Leaders – 1:16 PM

  • Paul Casey
  • Bubba Watson
  • Joaquin Niemann

Hole 2

  • Talor Gooch
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Marc Leishman

Hole 3

  • Sebastian Muñoz
  • Dean Burmester
  • Carlos Ortiz

Hole 4

  • Cameron Smith
  • Jon Rahm
  • Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 5

  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Patrick Reed
  • David Puig

Hole 6

  • Thomas Pieters
  • Lee Westwood
  • Andy Ogletree

Hole 7

  • Abraham Ancer
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Josele Ballester

Hole 8

  • Phil Mickelson
  • Branden Grace
  • Martin Kaymer

Hole 10

  • Lucas Herbert
  • Matt Jones
  • Brendan Steele

Hole 10 – 1:16 PM

  • Cameron Tringale
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Sergio Garcia

Hole 11

  • Richard Bland
  • Yubin Jang
  • Jason Kokrak

Hole 12

  • Harold Varner III
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Ian Poulter

Hole 13

Ad
  • Mito Pereira
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Frederik Kjettrup

Hole 14

  • Ben Campbell
  • Danny Lee
  • Sam Horsfield

Hole 15

  • Peter Uihlein
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Anthony Kim

Hole 16

  • Chieh-Po Lee
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Anirban Lahiri

Hole 17

  • Matthew Wolff
  • Kevin Na
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications