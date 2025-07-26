2025 LIV Golf UK: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

After an exciting second day at the LIV Golf UK, the tour has announced the tee times and groups for the tournament's final day, July 27. As always, the round will be shotgun, which means that each of the three golfers will start on a separate hole. The LIV Golf Communication X page posted an update on the final round, which will begin at 1:05 PM local time.Except for holes 1 and 10, there will be one group of three golfers on each hole. On the one hand, at Hole 1, Caleb Surratt, Adrian Meronk, and Charles Howell will be the first to tee off at 1:05 PM. After exactly 11 minutes, the leaders' group will tee off. The tournament leaders, Joaquin Niemann (14 under par), Bubba Watson (8 under par), and Paul Casey (tied for third with 7 under par), will tee off at 1:16 PM.Talking about Hole 10, the group of Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, and Brendan Steele will be teeing off first at 1:05 PM. Following them after 11 minutes, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, and Sergio Garcia teeing off at 1:16 P.M. local time.Talking further about LIV Golf UK, it is now taking place at the JCB Golf &amp; Country Club, and the course has proven to be a difficult task for the golfers over the past two days. The par 72 course spans approximately 7,084-7,425 yards and is known for its risk-reward layout. After two rounds, Joaquin Niemann leads the LIV Golf UK with a total score of 14 under par.How does the Round 3 tee groups of the LIV Golf UK look?Golf: LIV Golf UK- Second Round - Source: ImagnTalking more about the tee groups of Round 3 in the LIV Golf UK, here's a look at it:Hole 1Charles Howell IIIAdrian MeronkCaleb SurrattLeaders – 1:16 PMPaul CaseyBubba WatsonJoaquin NiemannHole 2Talor GoochTom McKibbinMarc LeishmanHole 3Sebastian MuñozDean BurmesterCarlos OrtizHole 4Cameron SmithJon RahmBryson DeChambeauHole 5Tyrrell HattonPatrick ReedDavid PuigHole 6Thomas PietersLee WestwoodAndy OgletreeHole 7Abraham AncerHenrik StensonJosele BallesterHole 8Phil MickelsonBranden GraceMartin KaymerHole 10Lucas HerbertMatt JonesBrendan SteeleHole 10 – 1:16 PMCameron TringaleCharl SchwartzelSergio GarciaHole 11Richard BlandYubin JangJason KokrakHole 12Harold Varner IIIBrooks KoepkaIan PoulterHole 13Mito PereiraLouis OosthuizenFrederik KjettrupHole 14Ben CampbellDanny LeeSam HorsfieldHole 15Peter UihleinGraeme McDowellAnthony KimHole 16Chieh-Po LeeDustin JohnsonAnirban LahiriHole 17Matthew WolffKevin NaJinichiro Kozuma