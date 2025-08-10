2025 LIV Golf Chicago prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $20 million purse?

Dean Burmester won the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago, taking home $4 million from the event’s $20 million purse. The South African claimed his second LIV Golf title by shooting even-par 71 in the final round, finishing 9-under overall, and winning a playoff against Jon Rahm and rookie Josele Ballester at Bolingbrook Golf Club.Rahm and Ballester, who both finished tied for second at 9-under, each earned $1,875,000. Meanwhile, Frederik Kjettrup, who finished last in the 54-man field, collected $50,000. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith his win, Burmester also helped Stinger GC secure the LIV Golf Chicago team title. His team finished at 17-under to edge out Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz’s Torque GC in a playoff, earning $3 million in team prize money.Here is the complete prize money breakdown of the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 eventLIV Golf Chicago – Individual Prize Money Payouts1 – Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), -9 – $4,000,000T2 – Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC), -9 – $1,875,000T2 – Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), -9 – $1,875,0004 – Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), -8 – $1,000,000T5 – Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), -7 – $700,000T5 – Branden Grace (Stinger GC), -7 – $700,000T5 – Paul Casey (Crushers GC), -7 – $700,000T8 – Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), -5 – $483,750T8 – Talor Gooch (Smash GC), -5 – $483,750T10 – Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), -4 – $381,667T10 – Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC), -4 – $381,667T10 – Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), -4 – $381,667T13 – Mito Pereira (Torque GC), -3 – $311,250T13 – Chieh-Po Lee, -3 – $311,250T13 – Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), -3 – $311,250T13 – Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), -3 – $311,250T17 – Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), -2 – $235,000T17 – Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), -2 – $235,000T17 – Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), -2 – $235,000T17 – Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), -2 – $235,000T17 – Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), -2 – $235,000T17 – Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000T17 – David Puig (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000T17 – Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000T25 – Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), -1 – $187,500T25 – Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), -1 – $187,500T25 – Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), -1 – $187,500T25 – Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), -1 – $187,500T29 – Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), E – $165,000T29 – Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), E – $165,000T29 – Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), E – $165,000T29 – Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), E – $165,000T29 – Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), E – $165,000T34 – Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), +1 – $145,200T34 – Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), +1 – $145,200T34 – Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), +1 – $145,200T34 – Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), +1 – $145,200T34 – Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), +1 – $145,200T39 – Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800T39 – Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), +2 – $132,800T39 – Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800T39 – Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800T39 – Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), +2 – $132,800T44 – Anthony Kim, +3 – $126,000T44 – Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), +3 – $126,000T44 – Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), +3 – $126,000T47 – Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC), +4 – $121,500T47 – Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), +4 – $121,500T49 – Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), +5 – $60,000T49 – Matt Jones (Ripper GC), +5 – $60,00051 – Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), +6 – $60,000T52 – Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC), +8 – $50,000T52 – Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), +8 – $50,00054 – Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), +14 – $50,000LIV Golf Chicago – Team Prize Money Payouts1 – Stinger GC, -17 – $3,000,0002 – Torque GC, -17 – $1,500,000T3 – 4Aces GC, -15 – $250,000T3 – Fireballs GC, -15 – $250,000Chicago was the second-to-last regular-season LIV Golf event. Next is LIV Golf Indianapolis, followed by the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan.