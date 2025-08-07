2025 LIV Golf Chicago R1 Weather Forecast

The opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago is expected to begin under mostly cloudy skies with some rain and thunderstorms at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois. According to AccuWeather, Friday (August 8) will feature humid conditions throughout the day, with a higher chance of precipitation in the morning and more stable weather expected by the afternoon.
Winds will be moderate to strong at times, but visibility will remain clear across the course. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago:
Morning
Temperature: 30°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm; humid
Wind: S at 17 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h
Humidity: 78%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 60%
Precipitation: 1.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 56%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 32°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid
Wind: S at 19 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h
Humidity: 63%
Dew Point: 23°C
Probability of Precipitation: 3%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 25%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening
Temperature: 25°C
Conditions: Clear, warm, and humid
Wind: S at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h
Humidity: 81%
Dew Point: 23°C
Probability of Precipitation: 3%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 10%
Visibility: 10 km
2025 LIV Golf Chicago R1 Tee Times
The opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago tournament will begin on Friday, August 8, with a shotgun start scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET. All participants will begin play simultaneously, grouped in threes and spread across various holes at Bolingbrook Golf Club.
Bryson DeChambeau will start his round on hole 1, alongside Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson will begin on a different hole, paired with Dean Burmester and Patrick Reed.
Here are the final pairings for R1 of LIV Golf Chicago
Group 1 (starting hole 1)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Tyrrell Hatton
Group 2 (starting hole 1)
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jon Rahm
- Bubba Watson
Group 3 (starting hole 2)
- Phil Mickelson
- Dean Burmester
- Patrick Reed
Group 4 (starting hole 3)
- Tom McKibbin
- Brooks Koepka
- Marc Leishman
Group 5 (starting hole 4)
- Ian Poulter
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Andy Ogletree
Group 6 (starting hole 5)
- Martin Kaymer
- Jason Kokrak
- Branden Grace
Group 7 (Starting hole 6)
- Sam Horsfield
- Richard Bland
- Ben Campbell
Group 8 (Starting hole 7)
- Anthony Kim
- Matthew Wolff
- Yubin Jang
Group 9 (Starting hole 8)
- Peter Uihlein
- Lee Westwood
- Chieh-po-lee
Group 10 (Starting hole 10)
- Charles Howell III
- Cameron Tringale
- Harold Varner III
Group 11 (Starting hole 11)
- Kevin Na
- Josele Ballester
- Graeme McDowell
Group 12 (Starting hole 11)
- Caleb Surratt
- Anirban Lahiri
- Thomas Pieters
Group 13 (Starting hole 12)
- Mito Pereira
- Brendan Steele
- Frederik Kjettrup
Group 14 (Starting hole 13)
- Henrik Stenson
- Matt Jones
- Danny Lee
Group 15 (Starting hole 14)
- Abraham Ancer
- Charl Schwartzel
- Sebastian Munoz
Group 16 (Starting hole 15)
- Lucas Herbert
- Carlos Ortiz
- Pual Casey
Group 17 (Starting hole 18)
- Adrian Meronk
- David Puig
- Louis Oosthuizen
Group 18 (Starting hole 17)
- Dustin Johnson
- Talor Gooch
- Sergio Garcia