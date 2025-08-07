2025 LIV Golf Chicago R1 Weather Forecast

The opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago is expected to begin under mostly cloudy skies with some rain and thunderstorms at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois. According to AccuWeather, Friday (August 8) will feature humid conditions throughout the day, with a higher chance of precipitation in the morning and more stable weather expected by the afternoon.

Winds will be moderate to strong at times, but visibility will remain clear across the course. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago:

Morning

Temperature: 30°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm; humid

Wind: S at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 78%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 56%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid

Wind: S at 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h

Humidity: 63%

Dew Point: 23°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 25°C

Conditions: Clear, warm, and humid

Wind: S at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 81%

Dew Point: 23°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km

2025 LIV Golf Chicago R1 Tee Times

The opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago tournament will begin on Friday, August 8, with a shotgun start scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET. All participants will begin play simultaneously, grouped in threes and spread across various holes at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Bryson DeChambeau will start his round on hole 1, alongside Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson will begin on a different hole, paired with Dean Burmester and Patrick Reed.

Here are the final pairings for R1 of LIV Golf Chicago

Group 1 (starting hole 1)

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Tyrrell Hatton

Group 2 (starting hole 1)

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

Bubba Watson

Group 3 (starting hole 2)

Phil Mickelson

Dean Burmester

Patrick Reed

Group 4 (starting hole 3)

Tom McKibbin

Brooks Koepka

Marc Leishman

Group 5 (starting hole 4)

Ian Poulter

Jinichiro Kozuma

Andy Ogletree

Group 6 (starting hole 5)

Martin Kaymer

Jason Kokrak

Branden Grace

Group 7 (Starting hole 6)

Sam Horsfield

Richard Bland

Ben Campbell

Group 8 (Starting hole 7)

Anthony Kim

Matthew Wolff

Yubin Jang

Group 9 (Starting hole 8)

Peter Uihlein

Lee Westwood

Chieh-po-lee

Group 10 (Starting hole 10)

Charles Howell III

Cameron Tringale

Harold Varner III

Group 11 (Starting hole 11)

Kevin Na

Josele Ballester

Graeme McDowell

Group 12 (Starting hole 11)

Caleb Surratt

Anirban Lahiri

Thomas Pieters

Group 13 (Starting hole 12)

Mito Pereira

Brendan Steele

Frederik Kjettrup

Group 14 (Starting hole 13)

Henrik Stenson

Matt Jones

Danny Lee

Group 15 (Starting hole 14)

Abraham Ancer

Charl Schwartzel

Sebastian Munoz

Group 16 (Starting hole 15)

Lucas Herbert

Carlos Ortiz

Pual Casey

Group 17 (Starting hole 18)

Adrian Meronk

David Puig

Louis Oosthuizen

Group 18 (Starting hole 17)

Dustin Johnson

Talor Gooch

Sergio Garcia

