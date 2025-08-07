2025 LIV GOLF Chicago Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event will kick off with its first round on Friday, August 8. Players will have a shotgun start at 11:05 am ET. All the players in the field will tee off together in a group of three from different holes.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau will tee off in a group with Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton on hole 1. Phil Mickelson will start the game in a group with Dean Burmester and Patrick Reed.

The LIV Golf Chicago event is the second-to-last individual event of the season. After this, the players will head for the Indianapolis event, which is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 17 at the Club at Chatham Hills. This season is scheduled to wrap with its team championship, which will take place in Michigan from August 22 to 24.

Ad

Trending

Last season, the LIV Golf Chicago event was held from September 13 to 15 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. Jon Rahm won the event. He wrapped up with a score of 11-under after three rounds and registered a three-stroke win over Joaquin Niemann. While in the team event, Crushers GC was phenomenal and registered a one-stroke victory over Legion XIII.

This week, it would be interesting to see if Rahm defends his title at the LIV Golf Chicago event. He is looking for his first win of the season.

Ad

LIV Golf Chicago 2025 round 1 pairings

LIV Golf Chicago 2024 winner Jon Rahm Source: Imagn

Here are the pairings for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event (via LIVGolf.com):

Ad

Group 1 (starting hole 1)

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Tyrrell Hatton

Group 2 (starting hole 1)

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

Bubba Watson

Group 3 (starting hole 2)

Phil Mickelson

Dean Burmester

Patrick Reed

Group 4 (starting hole 3)

Tom McKibbin

Brooks Koepka

Marc Leishman

Group 5 (starting hole 4)

Ian Poulter

Jinichiro Kozuma

Andy Ogletree

Group 6 (starting hole 5)

Martin Kaymer

Jason Kokrak

Branden Grace

Group 7 (Starting hole 6)

Sam Horsfield

Richard Bland

Ben Campbell

Group 8 (Starting hole 7)

Anthony Kim

Matthew Wolff

Yubin Jang

Group 9 (Starting hole 8)

Peter Uihlein

Lee Westwood

Chieh-po-lee

Group 10 (Starting hole 10)

Charles Howell III

Cameron Tringale

Harold Varner III

Ad

Group 11 (Starting hole 11)

Kevin Na

Josele Ballester

Graeme McDowell

Group 12 (Starting hole 11)

Caleb Surratt

Anirban Lahiri

Thomas Pieters

Group 13 (Starting hole 12)

Mito Pereira

Brendan Steele

Frederik Kjettrup

Group 14 (Starting hole 13)

Henrik Stenson

Matt Jones

Danny Lee

Group 15 (Starting hole 14)

Abraham Ancer

Charl Schwartzel

Sebastian Munoz

Group 16 (Starting hole 15)

Lucas Herbert

Carlos Ortiz

Pual Casey

Group 17 (Starting hole 18)

Adrian Meronk

David Puig

Louis Oosthuizen

Group 18 (Starting hole 17)

Dustin Johnson

Talor Gooch

Sergio Garcia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More