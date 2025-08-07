2025 LIV GOLF Chicago Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event will kick off with its first round on Friday, August 8. Players will have a shotgun start at 11:05 am ET. All the players in the field will tee off together in a group of three from different holes.
Bryson DeChambeau will tee off in a group with Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton on hole 1. Phil Mickelson will start the game in a group with Dean Burmester and Patrick Reed.
The LIV Golf Chicago event is the second-to-last individual event of the season. After this, the players will head for the Indianapolis event, which is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 17 at the Club at Chatham Hills. This season is scheduled to wrap with its team championship, which will take place in Michigan from August 22 to 24.
Last season, the LIV Golf Chicago event was held from September 13 to 15 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. Jon Rahm won the event. He wrapped up with a score of 11-under after three rounds and registered a three-stroke win over Joaquin Niemann. While in the team event, Crushers GC was phenomenal and registered a one-stroke victory over Legion XIII.
This week, it would be interesting to see if Rahm defends his title at the LIV Golf Chicago event. He is looking for his first win of the season.
LIV Golf Chicago 2025 round 1 pairings
Here are the pairings for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event (via LIVGolf.com):
Group 1 (starting hole 1)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Tyrrell Hatton
Group 2 (starting hole 1)
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jon Rahm
- Bubba Watson
Group 3 (starting hole 2)
- Phil Mickelson
- Dean Burmester
- Patrick Reed
Group 4 (starting hole 3)
- Tom McKibbin
- Brooks Koepka
- Marc Leishman
Group 5 (starting hole 4)
- Ian Poulter
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Andy Ogletree
Group 6 (starting hole 5)
- Martin Kaymer
- Jason Kokrak
- Branden Grace
Group 7 (Starting hole 6)
- Sam Horsfield
- Richard Bland
- Ben Campbell
Group 8 (Starting hole 7)
- Anthony Kim
- Matthew Wolff
- Yubin Jang
Group 9 (Starting hole 8)
- Peter Uihlein
- Lee Westwood
- Chieh-po-lee
Group 10 (Starting hole 10)
- Charles Howell III
- Cameron Tringale
- Harold Varner III
Group 11 (Starting hole 11)
- Kevin Na
- Josele Ballester
- Graeme McDowell
Group 12 (Starting hole 11)
- Caleb Surratt
- Anirban Lahiri
- Thomas Pieters
Group 13 (Starting hole 12)
- Mito Pereira
- Brendan Steele
- Frederik Kjettrup
Group 14 (Starting hole 13)
- Henrik Stenson
- Matt Jones
- Danny Lee
Group 15 (Starting hole 14)
- Abraham Ancer
- Charl Schwartzel
- Sebastian Munoz
Group 16 (Starting hole 15)
- Lucas Herbert
- Carlos Ortiz
- Pual Casey
Group 17 (Starting hole 18)
- Adrian Meronk
- David Puig
- Louis Oosthuizen
Group 18 (Starting hole 17)
- Dustin Johnson
- Talor Gooch
- Sergio Garcia