The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago is expected to see warm, breezy conditions at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday, August 9. According to AccuWeather, the day will start sunny before turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a higher chance of thunderstorms by evening.

Ad

Winds will be steady from the south, adding to the challenge for players on the course. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the forecast for Round 2:

Morning at LIV Golf Chicago

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Sunny and breezy

Wind: S at 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h

Humidity: 69%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 6%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at LIV Golf Chicago

Temperature: 33°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy

Ad

Trending

Wind: S at 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 23°C

Probability of Precipitation: 19%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening at LIV Golf Chicago

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid, with a thunderstorm likely

Wind: S at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 81%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.3 mm

Rain: 1.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 86%

Visibility: 9 km

What is the prize money payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago?

The LIV Golf season nears its conclusion, with this week’s stop set at Bolingbrook Golf Club just outside Chicago. Notably, Chicago stands as the only city to have staged a LIV tournament in all four seasons since the league began. The field will once again compete for a $20 million purse, with the champion set to claim a $4 million payday. Here is the final money payout for LIV Golf Chicago:

Ad

INDIVIDUAL

WIN: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

TEAM

WIN: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More