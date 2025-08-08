The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago is expected to see warm, breezy conditions at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday, August 9. According to AccuWeather, the day will start sunny before turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a higher chance of thunderstorms by evening.
Winds will be steady from the south, adding to the challenge for players on the course. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the forecast for Round 2:
Morning at LIV Golf Chicago
Temperature: 32°C
Conditions: Sunny and breezy
Wind: S at 22 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h
Humidity: 69%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 6%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 10%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon at LIV Golf Chicago
Temperature: 33°C
Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy
Wind: S at 22 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h
Humidity: 58%
Dew Point: 23°C
Probability of Precipitation: 19%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 45%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening at LIV Golf Chicago
Temperature: 24°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid, with a thunderstorm likely
Wind: S at 13 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h
Humidity: 81%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 1.3 mm
Rain: 1.3 mm
Cloud Cover: 86%
Visibility: 9 km
What is the prize money payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago?
The LIV Golf season nears its conclusion, with this week’s stop set at Bolingbrook Golf Club just outside Chicago. Notably, Chicago stands as the only city to have staged a LIV tournament in all four seasons since the league began. The field will once again compete for a $20 million purse, with the champion set to claim a $4 million payday. Here is the final money payout for LIV Golf Chicago:
INDIVIDUAL
WIN: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
TEAM
WIN: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000