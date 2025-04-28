2025 LIV Golf Mexico City purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

The 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City concluded on Sunday, April 27. Joaquin Niemann emerged as the individual winner with a total 16 under par score for the week at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. He earned a massive paycheck worth $4 million for his performance.

Lucas Herbert and Bryson DeChambeau share the second position at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City with a 13-under-par score. Both the world-class golfers earned $1.875 million each.

Legion XIII emerged as the winning team at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City. The Jon Rahm-captained team earned $3 million for a total 28 under par score. Ripper GC followed in second place with $1.5 million in earnings as a team.

Here's a look at the individual payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City (via Golfweek):

Pos. Player Score Money 1 Joaquin Niemann -16 $4,000,000 T2 Lucas Herbert -13 $1,875,000 T2 Bryson DeChambeau -13 $1,875,000 4 Jon Rahm -12 $1,000,000 T5 Tyrrell Hatton -11 $750,000 T5 Cameron Smith -11 $750,000 T7 Charl Schwartzel -9 $493,125 T7 Bubba Watson -9 $493,125 T7 Sebastian Muñoz -9 $493,125 T7 Dustin Johnson -9 $493,125 T11 Richard Bland -7 $370,000 T11 Caleb Surratt -7 $370,000 T13 David Puig -6 $330,000 T13 Talor Gooch -6 $330,000 15 Thomas Pieters -5 $300,000 16 Carlos Ortiz -4 $285,000 T17 Graeme McDowell -3 $255,000 T17 Harold Varner III -3 $255,000 T17 Matt Jones -3 $255,000 T17 Patrick Reed -3 $255,000 21 Jinichiro Kozuma -2 $230,000 T22 Phil Mickelson -1 $206,250 T22 Brendan Steele -1 $206,250 T22 Anirban Lahiri -1 $206,250 T22 Paul Casey -1 $206,250 T26 Charles Howell III E $182,500 T26 Branden Grace E $182,500 T26 Abraham Ancer E $182,500 T26 Dean Burmester E $182,500 T30 Brooks Koepka 1 $162,500 T30 Marc Leishman 1 $162,500 T30 Frederik Kjettrup 1 $162,500 T30 Luis Masaveu 1 $162,500 T34 Tom McKibbin 2 $146,500 T34 Jason Kokrak 2 $146,500 T34 Henrik Stenson 2 $146,500 T34 Chieh-Po Lee 2 $146,500 T38 Peter Uihlein 3 $139,000 T38 Lee Westwood 3 $139,000 40 Louis Oosthuizen 4 $135,000 T41 Danny Lee 5 $128,800 T41 Kevin Na 5 $128,800 T41 Andy Ogletree 5 $128,800 T41 Sam Horsfield 5 $128,800 T41 Ian Poulter 5 $128,800 46 Cameron Tringale 6 $125,000 T47 Martin Kaymer 7 $121,500 T47 Matthew Wolff 7 $121,500 49 Mito Pereira 8 $60,000 50 Sergio Garcia 9 $60,000 51 Anthony Kim 10 $60,000 52 Adrian Meronk 13 $50,000 53 Yubin Jang 17 $50,000 54 John Catlin N/A $50,000

The next tournament on LIV Golf's calendar is the LIV Golf Korea. The event will be held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club from May 2 to 4 in South Korea.

2025 LIV Golf Mexico City Final Team Leaderboard

Here's a look at the final team leaderboard for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City, along with the score breakdown (via LIV Golf):

1 - Legion XIII

Round 1 - 5 under par

Round 2 - 14 under par

Round 3 - 9 under par

Total - 28 under par

2 - Ripper GC

Round 1 - 15 under par

Round 2 - 9 under par

Round 3 - 2 under par

Total - 16 under par

3 - Torque GC

Round 1 - 4 under par

Round 2 - 15 under par

Round 3 - 2 under par

Total - 21 under par

4 - 4 Aces GC

Round 1 - 6 under par

Round 2 - 12 under par

Round 3 - 2 under par

Total - 20 under par

5 - Crushers GC

Round 1 - 15 under par

Round 2 - 7 under par

Round 3 - 7 over par

Total - 15 under par

6 - Smash GC

Round 1 - 9 under par

Round 2 - 3 under par

Round 3 - 6 over par

Total - 6 under par

7 - Stinger GC

Round 1 - 5 over par

Round 2 - 10 under par

Round 3 - even par

Total - 5 under par

8 - Fireballs GC

Round 1 - 2 over par

Round 2 - 2 over par

Round 3 - even par

Total - 4 over par

9 - RangeGoats GC

Round 1 - 1 under par

Round 2 - 8 over par

Round 3 - 2 under par

Total - 5 over par

10 - HyFlyers GC

Round 1 - 2 over par

Round 2 - 6 over par

Round 3 - 1 over par

Total - 9 over par

11 - Cleeks Golf Club

Round 1 - 4 over par

Round 2 - 1 under par

Round 3 - 11 over par

Total - 14 over par

12 - Majesticks GC

Round 1 - 2 under par

Round 2 - 3 over par

Round 3 - 14 over par

Total - 15 over par

13 - Iron Heads GC

Round 1 - 11 over par

Round 2 - 16 over par

Round 3 - 2 under par

Total - 25 over par

