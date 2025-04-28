2025 LIV Golf Mexico City purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse
The 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City concluded on Sunday, April 27. Joaquin Niemann emerged as the individual winner with a total 16 under par score for the week at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. He earned a massive paycheck worth $4 million for his performance.
Ad
Lucas Herbert and Bryson DeChambeau share the second position at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City with a 13-under-par score. Both the world-class golfers earned $1.875 million each.
Legion XIII emerged as the winning team at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City. The Jon Rahm-captained team earned $3 million for a total 28 under par score. Ripper GC followed in second place with $1.5 million in earnings as a team.
Here's a look at the individual payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City (via Golfweek):
Ad
Trending
Pos.
Player
Score
Money
1
Joaquin Niemann
-16
$4,000,000
T2
Lucas Herbert
-13
$1,875,000
T2
Bryson DeChambeau
-13
$1,875,000
4
Jon Rahm
-12
$1,000,000
T5
Tyrrell Hatton
-11
$750,000
T5
Cameron Smith
-11
$750,000
T7
Charl Schwartzel
-9
$493,125
T7
Bubba Watson
-9
$493,125
T7
Sebastian Muñoz
-9
$493,125
T7
Dustin Johnson
-9
$493,125
T11
Richard Bland
-7
$370,000
T11
Caleb Surratt
-7
$370,000
T13
David Puig
-6
$330,000
T13
Talor Gooch
-6
$330,000
15
Thomas Pieters
-5
$300,000
16
Carlos Ortiz
-4
$285,000
T17
Graeme McDowell
-3
$255,000
T17
Harold Varner III
-3
$255,000
T17
Matt Jones
-3
$255,000
T17
Patrick Reed
-3
$255,000
21
Jinichiro Kozuma
-2
$230,000
T22
Phil Mickelson
-1
$206,250
T22
Brendan Steele
-1
$206,250
T22
Anirban Lahiri
-1
$206,250
T22
Paul Casey
-1
$206,250
T26
Charles Howell III
E
$182,500
T26
Branden Grace
E
$182,500
T26
Abraham Ancer
E
$182,500
T26
Dean Burmester
E
$182,500
T30
Brooks Koepka
1
$162,500
T30
Marc Leishman
1
$162,500
T30
Frederik Kjettrup
1
$162,500
T30
Luis Masaveu
1
$162,500
T34
Tom McKibbin
2
$146,500
T34
Jason Kokrak
2
$146,500
T34
Henrik Stenson
2
$146,500
T34
Chieh-Po Lee
2
$146,500
T38
Peter Uihlein
3
$139,000
T38
Lee Westwood
3
$139,000
40
Louis Oosthuizen
4
$135,000
T41
Danny Lee
5
$128,800
T41
Kevin Na
5
$128,800
T41
Andy Ogletree
5
$128,800
T41
Sam Horsfield
5
$128,800
T41
Ian Poulter
5
$128,800
46
Cameron Tringale
6
$125,000
T47
Martin Kaymer
7
$121,500
T47
Matthew Wolff
7
$121,500
49
Mito Pereira
8
$60,000
50
Sergio Garcia
9
$60,000
51
Anthony Kim
10
$60,000
52
Adrian Meronk
13
$50,000
53
Yubin Jang
17
$50,000
54
John Catlin
N/A
$50,000
Ad
The next tournament on LIV Golf's calendar is the LIV Golf Korea. The event will be held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club from May 2 to 4 in South Korea.
2025 LIV Golf Mexico City Final Team Leaderboard
Here's a look at the final team leaderboard for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City, along with the score breakdown (via LIV Golf):
1 - Legion XIII
Round 1 - 5 under par
Round 2 - 14 under par
Round 3 - 9 under par
Total - 28 under par
Ad
2 - Ripper GC
Round 1 - 15 under par
Round 2 - 9 under par
Round 3 - 2 under par
Total - 16 under par
3 - Torque GC
Round 1 - 4 under par
Round 2 - 15 under par
Round 3 - 2 under par
Total - 21 under par
4 - 4 Aces GC
Round 1 - 6 under par
Round 2 - 12 under par
Round 3 - 2 under par
Total - 20 under par
5 - Crushers GC
Round 1 - 15 under par
Round 2 - 7 under par
Round 3 - 7 over par
Total - 15 under par
6 - Smash GC
Round 1 - 9 under par
Round 2 - 3 under par
Round 3 - 6 over par
Total - 6 under par
Ad
7 - Stinger GC
Round 1 - 5 over par
Round 2 - 10 under par
Round 3 - even par
Total - 5 under par
8 - Fireballs GC
Round 1 - 2 over par
Round 2 - 2 over par
Round 3 - even par
Total - 4 over par
9 - RangeGoats GC
Round 1 - 1 under par
Round 2 - 8 over par
Round 3 - 2 under par
Total - 5 over par
10 - HyFlyers GC
Round 1 - 2 over par
Round 2 - 6 over par
Round 3 - 1 over par
Total - 9 over par
11 - Cleeks Golf Club
Round 1 - 4 over par
Round 2 - 1 under par
Round 3 - 11 over par
Total - 14 over par
Ad
12 - Majesticks GC
Round 1 - 2 under par
Round 2 - 3 over par
Round 3 - 14 over par
Total - 15 over par
13 - Iron Heads GC
Round 1 - 11 over par
Round 2 - 16 over par
Round 3 - 2 under par
Total - 25 over par
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.