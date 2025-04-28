2025 LIV Golf Mexico City purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

  • home icon
By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 28, 2025 03:40 GMT
Joaquin Niemann, Masters Tournament (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City concluded on Sunday, April 27. Joaquin Niemann emerged as the individual winner with a total 16 under par score for the week at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. He earned a massive paycheck worth $4 million for his performance.

Lucas Herbert and Bryson DeChambeau share the second position at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City with a 13-under-par score. Both the world-class golfers earned $1.875 million each.

Legion XIII emerged as the winning team at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City. The Jon Rahm-captained team earned $3 million for a total 28 under par score. Ripper GC followed in second place with $1.5 million in earnings as a team.

Here's a look at the individual payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City (via Golfweek):

Pos.PlayerScoreMoney
1Joaquin Niemann-16$4,000,000
T2Lucas Herbert-13$1,875,000
T2Bryson DeChambeau-13$1,875,000
4Jon Rahm-12$1,000,000
T5Tyrrell Hatton-11$750,000
T5Cameron Smith-11$750,000
T7Charl Schwartzel-9$493,125
T7Bubba Watson-9$493,125
T7Sebastian Muñoz-9$493,125
T7Dustin Johnson-9$493,125
T11Richard Bland-7$370,000
T11Caleb Surratt-7$370,000
T13David Puig-6$330,000
T13Talor Gooch-6$330,000
15Thomas Pieters-5$300,000
16Carlos Ortiz-4$285,000
T17Graeme McDowell-3$255,000
T17Harold Varner III-3$255,000
T17Matt Jones-3$255,000
T17Patrick Reed-3$255,000
21Jinichiro Kozuma-2$230,000
T22Phil Mickelson-1$206,250
T22Brendan Steele-1$206,250
T22Anirban Lahiri-1$206,250
T22Paul Casey-1$206,250
T26Charles Howell IIIE$182,500
T26Branden GraceE$182,500
T26Abraham AncerE$182,500
T26Dean BurmesterE$182,500
T30Brooks Koepka1$162,500
T30Marc Leishman1$162,500
T30Frederik Kjettrup1$162,500
T30Luis Masaveu1$162,500
T34Tom McKibbin2$146,500
T34Jason Kokrak2$146,500
T34Henrik Stenson2$146,500
T34Chieh-Po Lee2$146,500
T38Peter Uihlein3$139,000
T38Lee Westwood3$139,000
40Louis Oosthuizen4$135,000
T41Danny Lee5$128,800
T41Kevin Na5$128,800
T41Andy Ogletree5$128,800
T41Sam Horsfield5$128,800
T41Ian Poulter5$128,800
46Cameron Tringale6$125,000
T47Martin Kaymer7$121,500
T47Matthew Wolff7$121,500
49Mito Pereira8$60,000
50Sergio Garcia9$60,000
51Anthony Kim10$60,000
52Adrian Meronk13$50,000
53Yubin Jang17$50,000
54John CatlinN/A$50,000
The next tournament on LIV Golf's calendar is the LIV Golf Korea. The event will be held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club from May 2 to 4 in South Korea.

2025 LIV Golf Mexico City Final Team Leaderboard

Here's a look at the final team leaderboard for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City, along with the score breakdown (via LIV Golf):

1 - Legion XIII

  • Round 1 - 5 under par
  • Round 2 - 14 under par
  • Round 3 - 9 under par
  • Total - 28 under par
2 - Ripper GC

  • Round 1 - 15 under par
  • Round 2 - 9 under par
  • Round 3 - 2 under par
  • Total - 16 under par

3 - Torque GC

  • Round 1 - 4 under par
  • Round 2 - 15 under par
  • Round 3 - 2 under par
  • Total - 21 under par

4 - 4 Aces GC

  • Round 1 - 6 under par
  • Round 2 - 12 under par
  • Round 3 - 2 under par
  • Total - 20 under par

5 - Crushers GC

  • Round 1 - 15 under par
  • Round 2 - 7 under par
  • Round 3 - 7 over par
  • Total - 15 under par

6 - Smash GC

  • Round 1 - 9 under par
  • Round 2 - 3 under par
  • Round 3 - 6 over par
  • Total - 6 under par
7 - Stinger GC

  • Round 1 - 5 over par
  • Round 2 - 10 under par
  • Round 3 - even par
  • Total - 5 under par

8 - Fireballs GC

  • Round 1 - 2 over par
  • Round 2 - 2 over par
  • Round 3 - even par
  • Total - 4 over par

9 - RangeGoats GC

  • Round 1 - 1 under par
  • Round 2 - 8 over par
  • Round 3 - 2 under par
  • Total - 5 over par

10 - HyFlyers GC

  • Round 1 - 2 over par
  • Round 2 - 6 over par
  • Round 3 - 1 over par
  • Total - 9 over par

11 - Cleeks Golf Club

  • Round 1 - 4 over par
  • Round 2 - 1 under par
  • Round 3 - 11 over par
  • Total - 14 over par
12 - Majesticks GC

  • Round 1 - 2 under par
  • Round 2 - 3 over par
  • Round 3 - 14 over par
  • Total - 15 over par

13 - Iron Heads GC

  • Round 1 - 11 over par
  • Round 2 - 16 over par
  • Round 3 - 2 under par
  • Total - 25 over par
