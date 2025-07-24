2025 LIV Golf UK R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at JCB Country Club?

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester is expected to take place under warm and mostly sunny conditions, with moderate humidity and minimal risk of rain. According to standard weather metrics, the morning and afternoon at the LIV Golf UK offer pleasant sunshine and gentle breezes, while evening turns cooler and slightly more humid. Here's a breakdown of Friday’s first-round forecast of the LIV Golf UK:
Morning
- Temperature: 28 °C
- Perceived: RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 27 °C
- Conditions: Mostly sunny and humid
- Wind: SSE at 7 km/h, gusting to 20 km/h
- Humidity: 70%
- Dew Point: 18 °C
- Rain Chance: 2%, precipitation negligible (0.0 mm)
- Cloud Cover: 20%
- Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 30 °C
- Perceived: RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 29 °C
- Conditions: Mostly sunny with lower humidity
- Wind: SSE at 11 km/h, gusts around 20 km/h
- Humidity: 52%
- Dew Point: 18 °C
- Rain Chance: 1%, precipitation 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 25%
- Visibility: 10 km
Evening
- Temperature: 22 °C
- Perceived: RealFeel® 22 °C
- Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid
- Wind: SSE at 11 km/h, gusts about 17 km/h
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew Point: 19 °C
- Rain Chance: 1%, precipitation 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 45%
- Visibility: 10 km
Tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf UK (times in ET)
Hole 1 (1:05 pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Tyrrell Hatton
Hole 1 (1:16 pm): Taylor Gooch, Jon Rahm, and Henrik Stenson
Hole 2: Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, and Tom McKibbin
Hole 3: Cameron Smith, David Puig, and Phil Mickelson
Hole 4: Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Dean Burmester
Hole 5: Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, and Carlos Ortiz
Hole 6: Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, and Josele Ballester
Hole 7: Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, and Andy Ogletree
Hole 8: Danny Lee, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup
Hole 10 (1:05 pm): Richard Bland, Ben Campbell, and Jinichiro Kozuma
Hole 10 (1:16 pm): Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, and Branden Grace
Hole 11: Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, and Mito Pereira
Hole 12: Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, and Caleb Surratt
Hole 13: Thomas Pieters, Andrian Meronk, and Cameron Tringale
Hole 14: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, and Charl Schwartzel
Hole 15: Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, and Paul Casey
Hole 16: Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood
Hole 17: Brooks Koepka, Lucas Herbert, and Sebastian Munoz