  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 LIV Golf UK R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at JCB Country Club?

2025 LIV Golf UK R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at JCB Country Club?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Jul 24, 2025 19:05 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester is expected to take place under warm and mostly sunny conditions, with moderate humidity and minimal risk of rain. According to standard weather metrics, the morning and afternoon at the LIV Golf UK offer pleasant sunshine and gentle breezes, while evening turns cooler and slightly more humid. Here's a breakdown of Friday’s first-round forecast of the LIV Golf UK:

Ad

Morning

  • Temperature: 28 °C
  • Perceived: RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 27 °C
  • Conditions: Mostly sunny and humid
  • Wind: SSE at 7 km/h, gusting to 20 km/h
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Dew Point: 18 °C
  • Rain Chance: 2%, precipitation negligible (0.0 mm)
  • Cloud Cover: 20%
  • Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 30 °C
  • Perceived: RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 29 °C
  • Conditions: Mostly sunny with lower humidity
  • Wind: SSE at 11 km/h, gusts around 20 km/h
  • Humidity: 52%
  • Dew Point: 18 °C
  • Rain Chance: 1%, precipitation 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 25%
  • Visibility: 10 km

Evening

  • Temperature: 22 °C
  • Perceived: RealFeel® 22 °C
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid
  • Wind: SSE at 11 km/h, gusts about 17 km/h
  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew Point: 19 °C
  • Rain Chance: 1%, precipitation 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 10 km
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf UK (times in ET)

Hole 1 (1:05 pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Tyrrell Hatton

Hole 1 (1:16 pm): Taylor Gooch, Jon Rahm, and Henrik Stenson

Hole 2: Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, and Tom McKibbin

Hole 3: Cameron Smith, David Puig, and Phil Mickelson

Hole 4: Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Dean Burmester

Hole 5: Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, and Carlos Ortiz

Ad

Hole 6: Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, and Josele Ballester

Hole 7: Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, and Andy Ogletree

Hole 8: Danny Lee, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup

Hole 10 (1:05 pm): Richard Bland, Ben Campbell, and Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 10 (1:16 pm): Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, and Branden Grace

Hole 11: Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, and Mito Pereira

Hole 12: Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, and Caleb Surratt

Hole 13: Thomas Pieters, Andrian Meronk, and Cameron Tringale

Hole 14: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, and Charl Schwartzel

Ad

Hole 15: Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, and Paul Casey

Hole 16: Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood

Hole 17: Brooks Koepka, Lucas Herbert, and Sebastian Munoz

About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications