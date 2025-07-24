2025 LIV Golf UK R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at JCB Country Club?

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester is expected to take place under warm and mostly sunny conditions, with moderate humidity and minimal risk of rain. According to standard weather metrics, the morning and afternoon at the LIV Golf UK offer pleasant sunshine and gentle breezes, while evening turns cooler and slightly more humid. Here's a breakdown of Friday’s first-round forecast of the LIV Golf UK:

Morning

Temperature: 28 °C

28 °C Perceived: RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 27 °C

RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 27 °C Conditions: Mostly sunny and humid

Mostly sunny and humid Wind: SSE at 7 km/h, gusting to 20 km/h

SSE at 7 km/h, gusting to 20 km/h Humidity: 70%

70% Dew Point: 18 °C

18 °C Rain Chance: 2%, precipitation negligible (0.0 mm)

2%, precipitation negligible (0.0 mm) Cloud Cover: 20%

20% Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 30 °C

30 °C Perceived: RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 29 °C

RealFeel® 33 °C; RealFeel Shade™ 29 °C Conditions: Mostly sunny with lower humidity

Mostly sunny with lower humidity Wind: SSE at 11 km/h, gusts around 20 km/h

SSE at 11 km/h, gusts around 20 km/h Humidity: 52%

52% Dew Point: 18 °C

18 °C Rain Chance: 1%, precipitation 0.0 mm

1%, precipitation 0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 25%

25% Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 22 °C

22 °C Perceived: RealFeel® 22 °C

RealFeel® 22 °C Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid

Partly cloudy and humid Wind: SSE at 11 km/h, gusts about 17 km/h

SSE at 11 km/h, gusts about 17 km/h Humidity: 78%

78% Dew Point: 19 °C

19 °C Rain Chance: 1%, precipitation 0.0 mm

1%, precipitation 0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 45%

45% Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf UK (times in ET)

Hole 1 (1:05 pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Tyrrell Hatton

Hole 1 (1:16 pm): Taylor Gooch, Jon Rahm, and Henrik Stenson

Hole 2: Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, and Tom McKibbin

Hole 3: Cameron Smith, David Puig, and Phil Mickelson

Hole 4: Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Dean Burmester

Hole 5: Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, and Carlos Ortiz

Hole 6: Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, and Josele Ballester

Hole 7: Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, and Andy Ogletree

Hole 8: Danny Lee, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup

Hole 10 (1:05 pm): Richard Bland, Ben Campbell, and Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 10 (1:16 pm): Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, and Branden Grace

Hole 11: Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, and Mito Pereira

Hole 12: Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, and Caleb Surratt

Hole 13: Thomas Pieters, Andrian Meronk, and Cameron Tringale

Hole 14: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, and Charl Schwartzel

Hole 15: Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, and Paul Casey

Hole 16: Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood

Hole 17: Brooks Koepka, Lucas Herbert, and Sebastian Munoz

