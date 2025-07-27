Sunday’s final round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event (July 27) at JCB Golf & Country Club is expected to bring cool and breezy conditions. Temperatures will remain mild throughout the day, and while cloud cover will be noticeable early on, skies may clear slightly by evening. Winds from the northwest will be strong at times, with gusts potentially affecting play. Rain remains unlikely, although the chance of light precipitation hovers around 20% in the first half of the day.

Here is the detailed weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK:

Morning:

Temperature: 18 °C

Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: NW at 22 km/h (gusts up to 43 km/h)

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 11 °C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – 25% chance of light rain

Cloud Cover: 72%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 20 °C

Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: NW at 26 km/h (gusts up to 41 km/h)

Humidity: 56%

Dew Point: 9 °C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – 21% chance of rain

Cloud Cover: 66%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening:

Temperature: 13 °C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: WNW at 13 km/h (gusts up to 35 km/h)

Humidity: 78%

Dew Point: 11 °C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – 12% chance

Cloud Cover: 29%

Visibility: 9 km

Where is the 2025 LIV Golf UK being hosted?

The 2025 LIV Golf UK is being played from July 25 to 27 at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Great Britain. This event follows LIV Golf Valderrama, where Taylor Gooch secured a win at Real Club Valderrama in Spain with a total score of 8-under.

The venue for the event in the UK at JCB Golf & Country Club is built on a 240-acre site and features an 18-hole course designed by Robin Hiseman of European Golf Design. The course layout presents various challenges that will test every part of a player’s game.

The opening hole is a par four, with water running along the left side, making accuracy off the tee essential. One of the standout holes is the 3rd, a dogleg that curves toward a green placed next to a canal, demanding both precision and course management. The 9th hole is a par three that plays downhill to a green surrounded by natural slopes and elevation changes. It requires careful club selection and shot control.

The closing hole, the par five 18th, features strategic bunkering with centreline hazards that divide the fairway. It offers a risk-reward opportunity for players attempting to reach the green in two, but penalizes any missed execution.

Overall, the JCB course blends natural landscape features with technical design, making it a suitable venue for a LIV Golf event. Wind conditions and elevation shifts may further influence club choice and shot strategy throughout the tournament.

