2025 Memorial Tournament round 2 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 29, 2025 23:59 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Andrew Novak and Lucas Glover, Memorial Tournament (Image via Imagn)

The second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Friday, May 30. All players will tee off from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's par 4 first hole from 7:50 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.

Andrew Novak and Lucas Glover form the first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The former is tied for 7th place while the latter sits tied for near last place, 62nd.

Ben Griffin leads the 2025 Memorial Tournament by a two-stroke margin with a stellar 7 under par 65 opening round. He will tee off Friday's round at 1:00 PM ET along with Shane Lowry, who is tied for fourth place with a 3-under par 69 score.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 7th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament after 18 holes of play. He will play the second round at 10:15 AM ET along with Sepp Straka, who is tied for 31st place.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 7:50 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover
  • 8:00 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy
  • 8:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard
  • 8:20 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
  • 8:30 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im
  • 8:40 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa
  • 8:50 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners
  • 9:00 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge
  • 9:15 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
  • 9:25 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Thomas Detry
  • 9:45 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An
  • 9:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
  • 10:05 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
  • 10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
  • 10:30 a.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
  • 10:40 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
  • 10:50 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11:00 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker
  • 11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Harris English
  • 11:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun
  • 11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
  • 11:45 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
  • 11:55 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy
  • 12:05 p.m. – Alex Noren, Eric Cole
  • 12:15 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin
  • 12:25 p.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young
  • 12:35 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:45 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
  • 1:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
  • 1:10 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
  • 1:20 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 1:30 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:50 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid
  • 2:00 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
