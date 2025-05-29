2025 Memorial Tournament round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Friday, May 30. All players will tee off from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's par 4 first hole from 7:50 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.

Andrew Novak and Lucas Glover form the first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The former is tied for 7th place while the latter sits tied for near last place, 62nd.

Ben Griffin leads the 2025 Memorial Tournament by a two-stroke margin with a stellar 7 under par 65 opening round. He will tee off Friday's round at 1:00 PM ET along with Shane Lowry, who is tied for fourth place with a 3-under par 69 score.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 7th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament after 18 holes of play. He will play the second round at 10:15 AM ET along with Sepp Straka, who is tied for 31st place.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

7:50 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover

8:00 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy

8:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard

8:20 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

8:30 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im

8:40 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa

8:50 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners

9:00 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge

9:15 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

9:25 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood

9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Thomas Detry

9:45 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An

9:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

10:05 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

10:50 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

11:00 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker

11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Harris English

11:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun

11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Daniel Berger

11:45 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

11:55 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy

12:05 p.m. – Alex Noren, Eric Cole

12:15 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin

12:25 p.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

12:35 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:45 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman

1:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry

1:10 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala

1:20 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

1:30 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg

1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

1:50 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid

2:00 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

