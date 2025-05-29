2025 Memorial Tournament round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Friday, May 30. All players will tee off from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's par 4 first hole from 7:50 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.
Andrew Novak and Lucas Glover form the first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The former is tied for 7th place while the latter sits tied for near last place, 62nd.
Ben Griffin leads the 2025 Memorial Tournament by a two-stroke margin with a stellar 7 under par 65 opening round. He will tee off Friday's round at 1:00 PM ET along with Shane Lowry, who is tied for fourth place with a 3-under par 69 score.
Scottie Scheffler is tied for 7th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament after 18 holes of play. He will play the second round at 10:15 AM ET along with Sepp Straka, who is tied for 31st place.
2025 Memorial Tournament Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 7:50 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover
- 8:00 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy
- 8:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard
- 8:20 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
- 8:30 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im
- 8:40 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa
- 8:50 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners
- 9:00 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge
- 9:15 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
- 9:25 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Thomas Detry
- 9:45 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An
- 9:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
- 10:05 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
- 10:30 a.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
- 10:40 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
- 10:50 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:00 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Harris English
- 11:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun
- 11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
- 11:45 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
- 11:55 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy
- 12:05 p.m. – Alex Noren, Eric Cole
- 12:15 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin
- 12:25 p.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young
- 12:35 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:45 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
- 1:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
- 1:10 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
- 1:20 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
- 1:30 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 1:50 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid
- 2:00 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs