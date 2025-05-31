2025 Memorial Tournament round 3 tee times and pairings

The third round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Saturday, May 31. All players will tee off from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's first hole from 10:00 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.

The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will see Hideki Matsuyama as the lone player. The Japanese golfer is one of the eight players who are tied for last place, 50th.

The leader group of the 2025 Memorial Tournament comprises Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin. Both the PGA Tour stars share the lead with a 36-hole score of 7 under par each. They will be teeing off at 3:10 PM.

Scottie Scheffler is heading into Saturday's round in 4th place. He will take on the Muirfield Village Golf Club at 2:59 PM ET with Akshay Bhatia, who sits in third place.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 3 Tee Times

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

10:00 AM - Hideki Matsuyama

10:05 AM - Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark

10:15 AM - Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin

10:25 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

10:36 AM - Max Greyserman, Michael Kim

10:47 AM - Alex Noren, Stephan Jaeger

10:58 AM - Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker

11:09 AM - Nick Dunlap, Thomas Detry

11:20 AM - Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Higgs

11:31 AM - Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland

11:42 AM - Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka

11:58 AM - Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

12:09 PM - Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

12:20 PM - Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

12:31 PM - Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Aberg

12:42 PM - Davis Thompson, Corey Conners

12:53 PM - Tony Finau, Bud Cauley

1:04 PM - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:15 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

1:26 PM - Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith

1:37 PM - Eric Cole, Ryan Gerard

1:48 PM - Harris English, Justin Rose

2:04 PM - Mackenzie Hughes, Jacob Bridgeman

2:15 PM - Collin Morikawa, Ryan Fox

2:26 PM - Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele

2:37 PM - Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge

2:48 PM - Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

2:59 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler

3:10 PM - Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More