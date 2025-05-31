2025 Memorial Tournament round 3 tee times and pairings

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 31, 2025 00:13 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Collin Morikawa, Memorial Tournament (Image via Imagn)

The third round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Saturday, May 31. All players will tee off from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's first hole from 10:00 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.

The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will see Hideki Matsuyama as the lone player. The Japanese golfer is one of the eight players who are tied for last place, 50th.

The leader group of the 2025 Memorial Tournament comprises Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin. Both the PGA Tour stars share the lead with a 36-hole score of 7 under par each. They will be teeing off at 3:10 PM.

Scottie Scheffler is heading into Saturday's round in 4th place. He will take on the Muirfield Village Golf Club at 2:59 PM ET with Akshay Bhatia, who sits in third place.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 3 Tee Times

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 10:00 AM - Hideki Matsuyama
  • 10:05 AM - Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark
  • 10:15 AM - Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
  • 10:25 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
  • 10:36 AM - Max Greyserman, Michael Kim
  • 10:47 AM - Alex Noren, Stephan Jaeger
  • 10:58 AM - Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker
  • 11:09 AM - Nick Dunlap, Thomas Detry
  • 11:20 AM - Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Higgs
  • 11:31 AM - Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
  • 11:42 AM - Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka
  • 11:58 AM - Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:09 PM - Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
  • 12:20 PM - Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:31 PM - Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Aberg
  • 12:42 PM - Davis Thompson, Corey Conners
  • 12:53 PM - Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
  • 1:04 PM - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
  • 1:15 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:26 PM - Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
  • 1:37 PM - Eric Cole, Ryan Gerard
  • 1:48 PM - Harris English, Justin Rose
  • 2:04 PM - Mackenzie Hughes, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 2:15 PM - Collin Morikawa, Ryan Fox
  • 2:26 PM - Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele
  • 2:37 PM - Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
  • 2:48 PM - Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
  • 2:59 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
  • 3:10 PM - Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin
