2025 Memorial Tournament round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Sunday, June 1. Players will begin from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's first hole from 8:55 AM ET onwards in twosomes.

Austin Eckroat will play as the lone player in the Memorial Tournament's 8:55 AM ET group. He sits in last place, 57th, with a total 54-hole score of 11 over par after a 9-over-par 81 round on Saturday.

Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin form the leader group for the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The former leads with a total 8 under par score. They will take on the golf course at 2:05 PM ET.

If Scottie Scheffler were to win the 2025 Memorial Tournament, he would not only defend his title but also win a massive slice of the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Viktor Hovland, who won the 2023 edition of the Memorial Tournament, heads into Sunday's round tied for 38th place along with four other golfers. He will tee off at 10:26 AM ET along with Thomas Detry, with whom he shares the position.

Sepp Straka vaulted 27 spots up the leaderboard after posting a stellar 6-under-par 66 round on Saturday. Within 5 strokes of the leader, he will tee off the final round of the event at 1:54 PM ET. Joining him is Nick Taylor, who trails Scheffler by three strokes.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 4 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

8:55 AM - Austin Eckroat

9:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

9:10 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose

9:20 AM - Alex Noren, Harry Higgs

9:31 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson

9:42 AM - Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

9:53 AM - Michael Kim, Nick Dunlap

10:04 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Max Greyserman

10:15 AM - Max Homa, Andrew Novak

10:26 AM - Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland

10:37 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker

10:53 AM - Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

11:04 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott

11:15 AM - Cameron Young, Adam Hadwin

11:26 AM - Bud Cauley, Eric Cole

11:37 AM - Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas

11:48 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Matt Kuchar

11:59 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

12:10 PM - Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith

12:21 PM - Tom Hoge, Robert MacIntyre

12:32 PM - Harris English, Ryan Fox

12:43 PM - Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard

12:59 PM - Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

1:10 PM - Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy

1:21 PM - Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman

1:32 PM - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

1:43 PM - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1:54 PM - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

2:05 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin

