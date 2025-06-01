2025 Memorial Tournament round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:52 GMT
Jordan Spieth, Memorial Tournament (Image via Imagn)

The final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Sunday, June 1. Players will begin from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's first hole from 8:55 AM ET onwards in twosomes.

Austin Eckroat will play as the lone player in the Memorial Tournament's 8:55 AM ET group. He sits in last place, 57th, with a total 54-hole score of 11 over par after a 9-over-par 81 round on Saturday.

Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin form the leader group for the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The former leads with a total 8 under par score. They will take on the golf course at 2:05 PM ET.

If Scottie Scheffler were to win the 2025 Memorial Tournament, he would not only defend his title but also win a massive slice of the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Viktor Hovland, who won the 2023 edition of the Memorial Tournament, heads into Sunday's round tied for 38th place along with four other golfers. He will tee off at 10:26 AM ET along with Thomas Detry, with whom he shares the position.

Sepp Straka vaulted 27 spots up the leaderboard after posting a stellar 6-under-par 66 round on Saturday. Within 5 strokes of the leader, he will tee off the final round of the event at 1:54 PM ET. Joining him is Nick Taylor, who trails Scheffler by three strokes.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 4 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:55 AM - Austin Eckroat
  • 9:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
  • 9:10 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose
  • 9:20 AM - Alex Noren, Harry Higgs
  • 9:31 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
  • 9:42 AM - Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
  • 9:53 AM - Michael Kim, Nick Dunlap
  • 10:04 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Max Greyserman
  • 10:15 AM - Max Homa, Andrew Novak
  • 10:26 AM - Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland
  • 10:37 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker
  • 10:53 AM - Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau
  • 11:04 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott
  • 11:15 AM - Cameron Young, Adam Hadwin
  • 11:26 AM - Bud Cauley, Eric Cole
  • 11:37 AM - Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 11:48 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Matt Kuchar
  • 11:59 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:10 PM - Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:21 PM - Tom Hoge, Robert MacIntyre
  • 12:32 PM - Harris English, Ryan Fox
  • 12:43 PM - Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard
  • 12:59 PM - Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
  • 1:10 PM - Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy
  • 1:21 PM - Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 1:32 PM - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:43 PM - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
  • 1:54 PM - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka
  • 2:05 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

