2025 Memorial Tournament round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will be played on Sunday, June 1. Players will begin from the Muirfield Village Golf Club's first hole from 8:55 AM ET onwards in twosomes.
Austin Eckroat will play as the lone player in the Memorial Tournament's 8:55 AM ET group. He sits in last place, 57th, with a total 54-hole score of 11 over par after a 9-over-par 81 round on Saturday.
Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin form the leader group for the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The former leads with a total 8 under par score. They will take on the golf course at 2:05 PM ET.
If Scottie Scheffler were to win the 2025 Memorial Tournament, he would not only defend his title but also win a massive slice of the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.
Viktor Hovland, who won the 2023 edition of the Memorial Tournament, heads into Sunday's round tied for 38th place along with four other golfers. He will tee off at 10:26 AM ET along with Thomas Detry, with whom he shares the position.
Sepp Straka vaulted 27 spots up the leaderboard after posting a stellar 6-under-par 66 round on Saturday. Within 5 strokes of the leader, he will tee off the final round of the event at 1:54 PM ET. Joining him is Nick Taylor, who trails Scheffler by three strokes.
2025 Memorial Tournament Round 4 Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 8:55 AM - Austin Eckroat
- 9:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
- 9:10 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose
- 9:20 AM - Alex Noren, Harry Higgs
- 9:31 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
- 9:42 AM - Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
- 9:53 AM - Michael Kim, Nick Dunlap
- 10:04 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Max Greyserman
- 10:15 AM - Max Homa, Andrew Novak
- 10:26 AM - Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland
- 10:37 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker
- 10:53 AM - Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau
- 11:04 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott
- 11:15 AM - Cameron Young, Adam Hadwin
- 11:26 AM - Bud Cauley, Eric Cole
- 11:37 AM - Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:48 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Matt Kuchar
- 11:59 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
- 12:10 PM - Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:21 PM - Tom Hoge, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:32 PM - Harris English, Ryan Fox
- 12:43 PM - Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard
- 12:59 PM - Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 1:10 PM - Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy
- 1:21 PM - Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:32 PM - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:43 PM - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 1:54 PM - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka
- 2:05 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin