2025 Mexico Open power rankings: Two-time PGA Tour winner takes top spot

The PGA Tour players will tee off at the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2025. The tournament will start with its first round on February 20 and run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 23.

Ahead of the start of the competition, the PGA Tour revealed the Power Ranking for the tournament. Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia is one of the top-ranked golfers playing this week, topping the power rankings for the tournament. The American golfer has been impressive with his game this season, having played in four tournaments on the PGA Tour and making the cut in all of them.

Bhatia started his 2025 campaign at the Sentry, where he played four rounds of 71, 72, 67, and 66 to settle in T32 place, followed by his T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then teed it up at the WM Phoenix Open, where he played four rounds of 66, 70, 69, and 71 and tied for 32nd place. He last competed at the Genesis Invitational and finished T9.

Here are the power rankings for the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta (via PGA Tour):

1 Akshay Bhatia

2 Patrick Rodgers

3 Sam Stevens

4 Harry Hall

5 Taylor Moore

6 Justin Lower

7 Beau Hossler

8 Michael Kim

9 Jake Knapp

10 Aaron Rai

11 Stephen Jaeger

12 Rasmus Hojgaard

13 Kevin Yu

14 Carson Young

15 Andrew Putnam

2025 Mexico Open odds

Akshay Bhatia also topped the odds for this week's Mexico Open. Per CBS Sports, the American golfer is the top favorite to win the tournament with odds of +1400. Rasmus Højgaard is the next favorite to win the tournament with odds of +2000, followed by Seamus Stevens with odds of +2200.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta (via CBS Sports):

Akshay Bhatia +1400

Rasmus Hojgaard +2000

Samuel Stevens +2200

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Michael Kim +2500

Patrick Rodgers +2500

Harry Hall +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Beau Hossler +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

Niklas Norgaard +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

C.T. Pan +5000

Ryan Fox +5500

Justin Lower +5500

Matt Wallace +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Greyson Sigg +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6500

Jesper Svensson +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Patrick Fishburn +6500

Carson Young +6500

Kevin Roy +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Aldrich Potgieter +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Victor Perez +7500

Chan Kim +7500

Andrew Putnam +7500

Ben Silverman +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Antoine Rozner +9000

Matthias Schmid +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Joe Highsmith +9000

Trey Mullinax +9000

Frankie Capan +9000

Kristoffer Ventura +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

