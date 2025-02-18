2025 Mexico Open power rankings: Two-time PGA Tour winner takes top spot

The PGA Tour players will tee off at the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2025. The tournament will start with its first round on February 20 and run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 23.
Ahead of the start of the competition, the PGA Tour revealed the Power Ranking for the tournament. Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia is one of the top-ranked golfers playing this week, topping the power rankings for the tournament. The American golfer has been impressive with his game this season, having played in four tournaments on the PGA Tour and making the cut in all of them.
Bhatia started his 2025 campaign at the Sentry, where he played four rounds of 71, 72, 67, and 66 to settle in T32 place, followed by his T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then teed it up at the WM Phoenix Open, where he played four rounds of 66, 70, 69, and 71 and tied for 32nd place. He last competed at the Genesis Invitational and finished T9.
Here are the power rankings for the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta (via PGA Tour):
- 1 Akshay Bhatia
- 2 Patrick Rodgers
- 3 Sam Stevens
- 4 Harry Hall
- 5 Taylor Moore
- 6 Justin Lower
- 7 Beau Hossler
- 8 Michael Kim
- 9 Jake Knapp
- 10 Aaron Rai
- 11 Stephen Jaeger
- 12 Rasmus Hojgaard
- 13 Kevin Yu
- 14 Carson Young
- 15 Andrew Putnam
2025 Mexico Open odds
Akshay Bhatia also topped the odds for this week's Mexico Open. Per CBS Sports, the American golfer is the top favorite to win the tournament with odds of +1400. Rasmus Højgaard is the next favorite to win the tournament with odds of +2000, followed by Seamus Stevens with odds of +2200.
Here are the odds for the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta (via CBS Sports):
- Akshay Bhatia +1400
- Rasmus Hojgaard +2000
- Samuel Stevens +2200
- Kurt Kitayama +2200
- Michael Kim +2500
- Patrick Rodgers +2500
- Harry Hall +2800
- Taylor Moore +3000
- Stephan Jaeger +3000
- Aaron Rai +3300
- Beau Hossler +3300
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Niklas Norgaard +4000
- Kevin Yu +4000
- Alex Smalley +4500
- Jake Knapp +4500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
- C.T. Pan +5000
- Ryan Fox +5500
- Justin Lower +5500
- Matt Wallace +5500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
- Greyson Sigg +6000
- Adam Svensson +6000
- Erik Van Rooyen +6500
- Jesper Svensson +6500
- Mac Meissner +6500
- Patrick Fishburn +6500
- Carson Young +6500
- Kevin Roy +6500
- Charley Hoffman +7000
- Ryan Gerard +7000
- Aldrich Potgieter +7500
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Victor Perez +7500
- Chan Kim +7500
- Andrew Putnam +7500
- Ben Silverman +8000
- Sam Ryder +8000
- Rico Hoey +8000
- Antoine Rozner +9000
- Matthias Schmid +9000
- Chris Gotterup +9000
- Lanto Griffin +9000
- Joe Highsmith +9000
- Trey Mullinax +9000
- Frankie Capan +9000
- Kristoffer Ventura +10000
- Ricky Castillo +10000
- Chandler Phillips +10000
- Alejandro Tosti +10000
- Jackson Suber +10000
- Vince Whaley +10000