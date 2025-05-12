2025 Myrtle Beach Classic payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $4 million purse

The final round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic saw a sudden-death playoff between three players. Ryan Fox defeated Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes on the Dunes Golf and Beach Club's par-4 18th hole to emerge victorious.

Ryan Fox posted scores of 65, 70, 68, and 66 to total 15-under par for the week. The winner of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic earned $720,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points for his victory.

Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes settled for a joint second place at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. They earned paychecks of $356,000 each. Kevin Yu earned $196,000 for a solo fourth-place finish with a 72-hole score of 14-under par.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic's $4 million purse prize (via Golf Digest):

WINNER - Ryan Fox (-18) ($720,000)

T2 - Harry Higgs (-15) ($356,000)

T2 - Mackenzie Hughes (-15) ($356,000)

4 - Kevin Yu (-14) ($196,000)

T5 - Niklas Norgaard (-13) ($154,500)

T5 - Alex Smalley (-13) ($154,500)

T7 - Rico Hoey (-12) ($113,333.33)

T7 - Hayden Buckley (-12) ($113,333.33)

T7 - Mark Hubbard (-12) ($113,333.33)

T7 - Sami Valimaki (-12) ($113,333.33)

T7 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-12) ($113,333.33)

T13 - Chris Gotterup (-11) ($69,571.43)

T13 - Dam Ryder (-11) ($69,571.43)

T13 - Steven Fisk (-11) ($69,571.43)

T13 - Joseph Bramlett (-11) ($69,571.43)

T13 - Victor Perez (-11) ($69,571.43)

T13 - Davis Shore (-11) ($69,571.43)

T13 - Carson Young (-11) ($69,571.43)

T20 - Emiliano Grillo (-10) ($45,480)

T20 - Harry Hall (-10) ($45,480)

T20 - Patton Kizzire (-10) ($45,480)

T20 - Chesson Hadley (-10) ($45,480)

T20 - Ben Silverman (-10) ($45,480)

T25 - Taylor Moore (-9) ($33,800)

T25 - Norman Xiong (-9) ($33,800)

T27 - William Mouw (-8) (29,200)

T27 - Trace Crowe (-8) (29,200)

T27 - Quade Cummins (-8) (29,200)

T27 - Will Chandler (-8) (29,200)

T31 - Crisobal Del Solar (-7) ($25,000)

T31 - Brice Garnett (-7) ($25,000)

T31 - Trent Phillips (-7) ($25,000)

T34 - Seamus Power (-6) ($21,800)

T34 - Antoine Rozner (-6) ($21,800)

T34 - Danny Walker (-6) ($21,800)

T37 - Vince Whaley (-5) ($17,400)

T37 - Mason Andersen (-5) ($17,400)

T37 - Nathan Franks (-5) ($17,400)

T37 - Taylor Dickson (-5) ($17,400)

T37 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5) ($17,400)

T37 - Ricky Castillo (-5) ($17,400)

T37 - Ben Kohles (-5) ($17,400)

T37 - Blades Brown (-5) ($17,400)

T45 - Nick Watney (-4) ($12,005.71)

T45 - Chad Ramey (-4) ($12,005.71)

T45 - Rafael Campos (-4) ($12,005.71)

T45 - Dylan Wu (-4) ($12,005.71)

T45 - Theo Humphrey (-4) ($12,005.71)

T45 - Max McGreevy (-4) ($12,005.71)

T45 - Takumi Kanaya (-4) ($12,005.71)

T52 - Doug Ghim (-3) ($9,920)

T52 - Tim Widing (-3) ($9,920)

T52 - Austin Duncan (-3) ($9,920)

T52 - Tom Kim (-3) ($9,920)

T52 - Jackson Byrd (-3) ($9,920)

T52 - Kevin Roy (-3) ($9,920)

T52 - Alejandro Tosti (-3) ($9,920)

T59 - Adam Svensson (-1) ($9,200)

T59 - Francesco Molinari (-1) ($9,200)

T61 - Matteo Mannasero (E) ($9,000)

T61 - Jesper Svensson (E) ($9,000)

T61 - Andrew Putnam (E) ($9,000)

64 - Anders Albertson (+1) ($8,840)

65 - Hayden Springer (+2) ($8,760)

66 - Bill Haas (+3) ($8,680)

T67 - George Duangmanee (+5) ($8,560)

T67 - Luke List (+5) ($8,560)

69 - Michael Feuerstein (+8) ($8,440)

Following the conclusion of this week's Truist Championship and the Myrtle Beach Open, the next tournament is set to be the much-anticipated PGA Championship next week.

Sepp Straka's 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Stats

Here's a look at Sepp Straka's winning stats at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):

Average Driving Distance - 300.70 yards

Driving Accuracy - 59.65%

Longest Drive - 348.00 yards

Greens in Regulation - 72.60%

Sand Saves - 25%

Scrambling - 55%

Putts per Green in Regulation - 1.60 putts

Eagles - 1

Birdies - 25

Pars - 37

Bogeys - 9

Double Bogeys - 1

