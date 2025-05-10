2025 Myrtle Beach Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 10, 2025 01:12 GMT
PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Peter Malnati, Myrtle Beach Classic (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic saw the top 58 players and ties make it through to the weekend. The third round will be played on Saturday, May 10. All players will tee off from the Dunes Golf and Beach Club's first hole from 6:50 AM ET.

Ad

The first group to tee off the third round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic will see Michael Feuerstein play by himself. He is tied for last place, 58th, along with 11 other golfers.

The leader group of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic comprises Mackenzie Hughes and Cristobal Del Solar, who share the lead. With a total score of 10 under par each, they will tee off on Saturday at 12:50 PM ET.

Let us take a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • 6:50 AM - Michael Feuerstein
  • 7:00 AM - Anders Albertson, Theo Humphrey
  • 7:10 AM - Alejandro Tosti, Max McGreevy
  • 7:20 AM - Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari
  • 7:30 AM - Ben Kohles, Tom Kim
  • 7:40 AM - Hayden Springer, Takumi Kanaya
  • 7:50 AM - Jesper Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 8:00 AM - Quade Cummins, George Duangmanee
  • 8:15 AM - Rafael Campos, Mark Hubbard
  • 8:25 AM - Austin Duncan, Bill Haas
  • 8:35 AM - Jackson Byrd (A), Ricky Castillo
  • 8:45 AM - Kevin Roy, Taylor Dickson
  • 8:55 AM - Rico Hoey, Luke List
  • 9:05 AM - Doug Ghim, Steven Fisk
  • 9:15 AM - Vince Whaley, Adam Svensson
  • 9:30 AM - Matteo Manassero, Chad Ramey
  • 9:40 AM - Willam Mouw, Mason Andersen
  • 9:50 AM - Taylor Moore, Harry Hall
  • 10:00 AM - Trace Crowe, Sam Ryder
  • 10:10 AM - Chris Gotterup, Joseph Bramlett
  • 10:20 AM - Victor Perez, Brice Garnett
  • 10:30 AM - Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu
  • 10:45 AM - Antoine Rozner, Nathan Franks (A)
  • 10:55 AM - Matti Schmid, Blades Brown
  • 11:05 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Sami Valimaki
  • 11:15 AM - Hayden Buckley, Trent Phillips
  • 11:25 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Carson Young
  • 11:35 AM - Chesson Hadley, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 11:45 AM - Ryan Fox, Tim Widing
  • 12:00 PM - Kevin Yu, Andrew Putnam
  • 12:10 PM - Ben Silverman, Patton Kizzire
  • 12:20 PM - Davis Shore, Norman Xiong
  • 12:30 PM - Nick Watney, Will Chandler
  • 12:40 PM - Danny Walker, Harry Higgs
  • 12:50 PM - Mackenzie Hughes, Cristobal Del Solar
Ad

2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic heading into the penultimate round (via PGA Tour):

  • T1 - Mackenzie Hughes (-10)
  • T1 - Cristobal Del Solar (-10)
  • T3 - Danny Walker (-9)
  • T3 - Harry Higgs (-9)
  • T3 - Nick Watney (-9)
  • T3 - Will Chandler (-9)
  • T3 - Davis Shore (-9)
  • 8 - Norman Xiong (-8)
  • T9 - Ben Silverman (-7)
  • T9 - Patton Kizzire (-7)
  • T9 - Kevin Yu (-7)
  • T9 - Andrew Putnam (-7)
  • T9 - Ryan Fox (-7)
  • T9 - Tim Widing (-7)
  • T15 - Chesson Hadley (-6)
  • T15 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-6)
  • T15 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
  • T15 - Carson Young (-6)
  • T15 - Hayden Buckley (-6)
  • T15 - Trent Phillips (-6)
  • T15 - Niklas Norgaard (-6)
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications