2025 Myrtle Beach Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic saw the top 58 players and ties make it through to the weekend. The third round will be played on Saturday, May 10. All players will tee off from the Dunes Golf and Beach Club's first hole from 6:50 AM ET.

The first group to tee off the third round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic will see Michael Feuerstein play by himself. He is tied for last place, 58th, along with 11 other golfers.

The leader group of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic comprises Mackenzie Hughes and Cristobal Del Solar, who share the lead. With a total score of 10 under par each, they will tee off on Saturday at 12:50 PM ET.

Let us take a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):

6:50 AM - Michael Feuerstein

7:00 AM - Anders Albertson, Theo Humphrey

7:10 AM - Alejandro Tosti, Max McGreevy

7:20 AM - Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

7:30 AM - Ben Kohles, Tom Kim

7:40 AM - Hayden Springer, Takumi Kanaya

7:50 AM - Jesper Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

8:00 AM - Quade Cummins, George Duangmanee

8:15 AM - Rafael Campos, Mark Hubbard

8:25 AM - Austin Duncan, Bill Haas

8:35 AM - Jackson Byrd (A), Ricky Castillo

8:45 AM - Kevin Roy, Taylor Dickson

8:55 AM - Rico Hoey, Luke List

9:05 AM - Doug Ghim, Steven Fisk

9:15 AM - Vince Whaley, Adam Svensson

9:30 AM - Matteo Manassero, Chad Ramey

9:40 AM - Willam Mouw, Mason Andersen

9:50 AM - Taylor Moore, Harry Hall

10:00 AM - Trace Crowe, Sam Ryder

10:10 AM - Chris Gotterup, Joseph Bramlett

10:20 AM - Victor Perez, Brice Garnett

10:30 AM - Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu

10:45 AM - Antoine Rozner, Nathan Franks (A)

10:55 AM - Matti Schmid, Blades Brown

11:05 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Sami Valimaki

11:15 AM - Hayden Buckley, Trent Phillips

11:25 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Carson Young

11:35 AM - Chesson Hadley, Thorbjorn Olesen

11:45 AM - Ryan Fox, Tim Widing

12:00 PM - Kevin Yu, Andrew Putnam

12:10 PM - Ben Silverman, Patton Kizzire

12:20 PM - Davis Shore, Norman Xiong

12:30 PM - Nick Watney, Will Chandler

12:40 PM - Danny Walker, Harry Higgs

12:50 PM - Mackenzie Hughes, Cristobal Del Solar

2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic heading into the penultimate round (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Mackenzie Hughes (-10)

T1 - Cristobal Del Solar (-10)

T3 - Danny Walker (-9)

T3 - Harry Higgs (-9)

T3 - Nick Watney (-9)

T3 - Will Chandler (-9)

T3 - Davis Shore (-9)

8 - Norman Xiong (-8)

T9 - Ben Silverman (-7)

T9 - Patton Kizzire (-7)

T9 - Kevin Yu (-7)

T9 - Andrew Putnam (-7)

T9 - Ryan Fox (-7)

T9 - Tim Widing (-7)

T15 - Chesson Hadley (-6)

T15 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-6)

T15 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T15 - Carson Young (-6)

T15 - Hayden Buckley (-6)

T15 - Trent Phillips (-6)

T15 - Niklas Norgaard (-6)

