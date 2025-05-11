2025 Myrtle Beach Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is underway at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. The final round will be played on Sunday, May 11. Players will tee off from the first and tenth holes from 9:55 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic from the front nine will be Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, and Chris Gotterup. They are all tied for 31st place.

Carson Young posted an incredible 7-under-par 64 round to vault 14 spots up the leaderboard to take the lead. He will tee off the final round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic at 11:56 AM ET along with Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

9:55 AM - Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup

10:06 AM - Taylor Dickson, Rico Hoey, Doug Ghim

10:17 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Hayden Buckley, Emiliano Grillo

10:28 AM - William Mouw, Trace Crowe, Sam Ryder

10:39 AM - Taylor Moore, Harry Hall, Quade Cummins

10:50 AM - Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Mark Hubbard

11:01 AM - Matti Schmid, Sami Valimaki, Thorbjorn Olesen

11:12 AM - Steven Fisk, Joseph Bramlett, Antoine Rozner

11:23 AM - Chesson Hadley, Ben Silverman, Will Chandler

11:34 AM - Norman Xiong, Danny Walker, Alex Smalley

11:45 AM - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox, Davis Shore

11:56 AM - Carson Young, Harry Higgs, Mackenzie Hughes

Hole 10

9:55 AM - Nathan Franks (A), Nick Watney, Cristobal Del Solar

10:06 AM - Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Brice Garnett

10:17 AM - Trent Phillips, Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos

10:28 AM - Austin Duncan, Ricky Castillo, Dylan Wu

10:39 AM - Ben Kohles, Tom Kim, Jackson Byrd (A)

10:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Blades Brown, Tim Widing

11:01 AM - Jesper Svensson, Adam Svesson, Matteo Manassero

11:12 AM - Theo Humphrey, Max McGreevy, Hayden Springer

11:23 AM - Takumi Kanaya, Bill Haas, Anders Albertson

11:34 AM - Francesco Molinari, George Dungmanee, Luke List

11:45 AM - Andrew Putnam, Alejandro Tosti, Michael Feuerstein

2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Carson Young (-13)

2 - Harry Higgs (-12)

3 - Mackenzie Hughes (-11)

T4 - Victor Perez (-10)

T4 - Ryan Fox (-10)

T4 - Davis Shore (-10)

T4 - Norman Xiong (-10)

T4 - Danny Walker (-10)

T9 - Alex Smalley (-9)

T9 - Chesson Hadley (-9)

T9 - Ben Silverman (-9)

T9 - Will Chandler (-9)

T13 - Steven Fisk (-8)

T13 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)

T13 - Antoine Rozner (-8)

T13 - Matti Schmid (-8)

T13 - Sami Valimaki (-8)

T13 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-8)

T13 - Kevin Yu (-8)

T13 - Patton Kizzire (-8)

T21 - Mark Hubbard (-7)

T21 - Taylor Moore (-7)

T21 - Harry Hall (-7)

T24 - Quade Cummins (-6)

T24 - William Mouw (-6)

T24 - Trace Crowe (-6)

T24 - Sam Ryder (-6)

T24 - Niklas Norgaard (-6)

T24 - Hayden Buckley (-6)

T24 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)

