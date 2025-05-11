2025 Myrtle Beach Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is underway at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. The final round will be played on Sunday, May 11. Players will tee off from the first and tenth holes from 9:55 AM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic from the front nine will be Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, and Chris Gotterup. They are all tied for 31st place.
Carson Young posted an incredible 7-under-par 64 round to vault 14 spots up the leaderboard to take the lead. He will tee off the final round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic at 11:56 AM ET along with Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 9:55 AM - Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup
- 10:06 AM - Taylor Dickson, Rico Hoey, Doug Ghim
- 10:17 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Hayden Buckley, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:28 AM - William Mouw, Trace Crowe, Sam Ryder
- 10:39 AM - Taylor Moore, Harry Hall, Quade Cummins
- 10:50 AM - Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Mark Hubbard
- 11:01 AM - Matti Schmid, Sami Valimaki, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 11:12 AM - Steven Fisk, Joseph Bramlett, Antoine Rozner
- 11:23 AM - Chesson Hadley, Ben Silverman, Will Chandler
- 11:34 AM - Norman Xiong, Danny Walker, Alex Smalley
- 11:45 AM - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox, Davis Shore
- 11:56 AM - Carson Young, Harry Higgs, Mackenzie Hughes
Hole 10
- 9:55 AM - Nathan Franks (A), Nick Watney, Cristobal Del Solar
- 10:06 AM - Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Brice Garnett
- 10:17 AM - Trent Phillips, Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos
- 10:28 AM - Austin Duncan, Ricky Castillo, Dylan Wu
- 10:39 AM - Ben Kohles, Tom Kim, Jackson Byrd (A)
- 10:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Blades Brown, Tim Widing
- 11:01 AM - Jesper Svensson, Adam Svesson, Matteo Manassero
- 11:12 AM - Theo Humphrey, Max McGreevy, Hayden Springer
- 11:23 AM - Takumi Kanaya, Bill Haas, Anders Albertson
- 11:34 AM - Francesco Molinari, George Dungmanee, Luke List
- 11:45 AM - Andrew Putnam, Alejandro Tosti, Michael Feuerstein
2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Carson Young (-13)
- 2 - Harry Higgs (-12)
- 3 - Mackenzie Hughes (-11)
- T4 - Victor Perez (-10)
- T4 - Ryan Fox (-10)
- T4 - Davis Shore (-10)
- T4 - Norman Xiong (-10)
- T4 - Danny Walker (-10)
- T9 - Alex Smalley (-9)
- T9 - Chesson Hadley (-9)
- T9 - Ben Silverman (-9)
- T9 - Will Chandler (-9)
- T13 - Steven Fisk (-8)
- T13 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)
- T13 - Antoine Rozner (-8)
- T13 - Matti Schmid (-8)
- T13 - Sami Valimaki (-8)
- T13 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-8)
- T13 - Kevin Yu (-8)
- T13 - Patton Kizzire (-8)
- T21 - Mark Hubbard (-7)
- T21 - Taylor Moore (-7)
- T21 - Harry Hall (-7)
- T24 - Quade Cummins (-6)
- T24 - William Mouw (-6)
- T24 - Trace Crowe (-6)
- T24 - Sam Ryder (-6)
- T24 - Niklas Norgaard (-6)
- T24 - Hayden Buckley (-6)
- T24 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)