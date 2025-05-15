"2025 PGA CHAMPION" - Fans hail Bryson DeChambeau's intense practice ahead of the second major of the season

Bryson DeChambeau is getting ready for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow as he looks to win his first Wanamaker Trophy. Ahead of the tournament, the LIV Golf star shared a nine-hole practice round video with his 2.8 million Instagram followers.

DeChambeau captioned the post:

"It’s going to be a great test of golf #PGAChampionship."

In the video, he opened with a par, made a bogey on the par-4 third (483 yards), and followed it up with a birdie on the par-5 seventh (546 yards).

The post quickly drew reactions from fans, with many calling him the future PGA champion.

" Let’s get it!" one fan wrote.

While another predicted:

"2025 PGA CHAMPION".

"The 2025 pga championship is all yours my beautiful glorious sweet king," another fan added.

Another wrote:

"hey bro u got it this weekend go team bryson"

"Get those putts dialed Bryson gotta get the dub this week," another fan chimed in.

Another wrote:

"Let's go Bryson, you got this. You inspire me to keep playing golf and playing better. I also love your YouTube channel".

Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's practice round session at Quail Hollow (@@brysondechambeau/IG)

DeChambeau is still looking for his first PGA Championship title. His closest finish came last year when he ended runner-up in 2024, shooting 68-65-67-64 for a 20-under total of 264. In 2023, he finished T4 at 3-under-par.

The 31-year-old earned two major titles so far, both U.S. Open titles, won in 2020 at Winged Foot and 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2. Now, he will look to earn a third major this week at Quail Hollow Club, which last hosted the PGA Championship in 2017.

DeChambeau is one of the 16 LIV golf players teeing it up this week, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson.

How has Bryson DeChambeau performed in the 2025 season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau has competed in eight events so far in the 2025 season - seven on the LIV Golf League and one on the PGA Tour at the Masters

He started his LIV season in February with a strong T6 finish in Riyadh, carding a 13-under-par total. He then placed T18 in Adelaide at 4-under and tied for 20th in Hong Kong with a 7-under finish. In Singapore, he again shot 7-under to finish T10.

In April, DeChambeau gave even more consistent results. He secured a fifth-place finish in Miami and followed it up with a runner-up finish in Mexico City at 13-under-par. Bryson DeChambeau's breakthrough came in Korea, where he claimed his first win of the LIV season, with an impressive 19-under total.

At the 2025 Masters, his lone PGA Tour appearance so far, DeChambeau finished T5. He shot rounds of 69, 68, 69, and 75 for a 7-under total of 281 strokes.

