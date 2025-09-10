  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Procore Championship power ranking: Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas on top

2025 Procore Championship power ranking: Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas on top

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Sep 10, 2025 11:52 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
2025 Procore Championship power ranking ft Scottie Scheffler (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Procore Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, September 11, Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall event, happening after the post-FedExCup season playoffs break, will have a stacked 144-player field competing. Interestingly, the event will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old is also the outright favorite to clinch victory at the FedExCup Fall event. It is pertinent to note that the four-time major winner enters the competition after finishing T4 in the season-long FedExCup Standings, which was won by Tommy Fleetwood. Despite this, Scheffler tops the PGA Tour power rankings for the weekend. It is also noteworthy that the reigning Open Championship winner will be making his Silverado debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Scheffler’s immediate rival and World No.2 Rory McIlroy is sitting out the Procore Championship. However, the ace golfer will still face competition from some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour including Justin Thomas. The 32-year-old has placed T3, T8, T4 and fifth with a scoring average of 68.5 in his four starts from 2015-2023 at Silverado. Coming off a T7 finish at Tour Championship, the 16-time PGA Tour winner will be eyeing a big result this weekend.

Ad
Ad

Cameron Young, who clinched his elusive first PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship, is set to make a big return at the Procore Championship. Coming off a T4 Tour Championship finish, the ace golfer is among the favorites this week. Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy are among other in-form names to watch at Silverado.

Meanwhile, amateur rankings leader Jackson Koivun comes in as a surprise pick, fresh off a victorious Walker Cup.

Ad

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Procore Championship (As per the PGA Tour):

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Justin Thomas
  • Cameron Young
  • Sam Burns
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Ben Griffin
  • Harris English
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Russell Henley
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jackson Koivun
  • Matt Kuchar

2025 Procore Championship odds

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler leads the Procore Championship odds list. The 2024 Masters champ enters the competition with 21-1, according to DraftKings. Meanwhile, 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Russell Henley trails the leader with 160-1 odds. He shares the odds table position with Justin Thomas.

Ad

Patrick Cantlay (180-1), Sam Burns (200-1), Cameron Young (220-1), J.J. Spaun (220-1), Collin Morikawa (250-1) and Ben Griffin (250-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. Notably, Walker Cup champion amateur Jackson Koivun starts as a longshot favorite with 600-1 odds. He sits behind the likes of Davis Thompson and Max Greyserman with 500-1 odds.

Here are the top odds for the FedExCup Fall event at Silverado (as per DraftKings):

Ad
  • Scottie Scheffler +210
  • Russell Henley +1600
  • Justin Thomas +1600
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Sam Burns +2000
  • Cameron Young +2200
  • J.J. Spaun +2200
  • Collin Morikawa +2500
  • Ben Griffin +2500
  • Maverick McNealy +2800
  • Harris English +3000
  • Akshay Bhatia +3500
  • Max Homa +4500
  • Davis Thompson +5000
  • Max Greyserman +5000
  • Jackson Koivun +6000
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +7000
  • Keith Mitchell +7000
  • Thorbjorn Olesen +7500
  • Alex Smalley +7500
  • Mark Hubbard +7500
  • Beau Hossler +8000
  • Patrick Fishburn +8000
  • Matt McCarty +8000
  • Gary Woodland +8000

More details on the 2025 Procore Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

About the author
Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Know More
Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications