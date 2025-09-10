2025 Procore Championship power ranking: Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas on top

The 2025 Procore Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, September 11, Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall event, happening after the post-FedExCup season playoffs break, will have a stacked 144-player field competing. Interestingly, the event will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old is also the outright favorite to clinch victory at the FedExCup Fall event. It is pertinent to note that the four-time major winner enters the competition after finishing T4 in the season-long FedExCup Standings, which was won by Tommy Fleetwood. Despite this, Scheffler tops the PGA Tour power rankings for the weekend. It is also noteworthy that the reigning Open Championship winner will be making his Silverado debut.Scheffler’s immediate rival and World No.2 Rory McIlroy is sitting out the Procore Championship. However, the ace golfer will still face competition from some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour including Justin Thomas. The 32-year-old has placed T3, T8, T4 and fifth with a scoring average of 68.5 in his four starts from 2015-2023 at Silverado. Coming off a T7 finish at Tour Championship, the 16-time PGA Tour winner will be eyeing a big result this weekend.Cameron Young, who clinched his elusive first PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship, is set to make a big return at the Procore Championship. Coming off a T4 Tour Championship finish, the ace golfer is among the favorites this week. Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy are among other in-form names to watch at Silverado. Meanwhile, amateur rankings leader Jackson Koivun comes in as a surprise pick, fresh off a victorious Walker Cup.Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Procore Championship (As per the PGA Tour):Scottie SchefflerJustin ThomasCameron YoungSam BurnsMaverick McNealyPatrick CantlayBen GriffinHarris EnglishJ.J. SpaunRussell HenleyMark HubbardAkshay BhatiaCollin MorikawaJackson KoivunMatt Kuchar2025 Procore Championship oddsUnsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler leads the Procore Championship odds list. The 2024 Masters champ enters the competition with 21-1, according to DraftKings. Meanwhile, 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Russell Henley trails the leader with 160-1 odds. He shares the odds table position with Justin Thomas.Patrick Cantlay (180-1), Sam Burns (200-1), Cameron Young (220-1), J.J. Spaun (220-1), Collin Morikawa (250-1) and Ben Griffin (250-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. Notably, Walker Cup champion amateur Jackson Koivun starts as a longshot favorite with 600-1 odds. He sits behind the likes of Davis Thompson and Max Greyserman with 500-1 odds.Here are the top odds for the FedExCup Fall event at Silverado (as per DraftKings):Scottie Scheffler +210Russell Henley +1600Justin Thomas +1600Patrick Cantlay +1800Sam Burns +2000Cameron Young +2200J.J. Spaun +2200Collin Morikawa +2500Ben Griffin +2500Maverick McNealy +2800Harris English +3000Akshay Bhatia +3500Max Homa +4500Davis Thompson +5000Max Greyserman +5000Jackson Koivun +6000Michael Thorbjornsen +7000Keith Mitchell +7000Thorbjorn Olesen +7500Alex Smalley +7500Mark Hubbard +7500Beau Hossler +8000Patrick Fishburn +8000Matt McCarty +8000Gary Woodland +8000More details on the 2025 Procore Championship will be updated as the event progresses.