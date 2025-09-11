2025 Procore Championship R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Napa Valley?

The opening round of the 2025 Procore Championship is set to be played under mostly clear conditions at Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, California. According to AccuWeather, Thursday will begin with mild temperatures and light winds, followed by sunnier skies in the afternoon and clear conditions into the evening.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 Procore Championship:

Morning at the Procore Championship

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Decreasing clouds

Wind: SW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 72%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 10%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 60%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at the Procore Championship

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Wind: SW at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 53%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 8%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening at the Procore Championship

Temperature: 15°C

Conditions: Mainly clear

Wind: SW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 82%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 15%

Visibility: 10 km

Final tee timings and pairings for the 2025 Procore Championship R1

Here is how the pairings will look at the Napa Valley on Thursday (all times ET):

Hole 1

10:00 am: Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky

Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky 10:11 am: Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder

Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder 10:22 am: Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki 10:33 am: Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar 10:44 am: Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas

Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas 10:55 am: Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman

Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman 11:06 am: Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley 11:17 am: Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer

Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer 11:28 am: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett

Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett 11:39 am: Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira

Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira 11:50 am: Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe

Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe 12:01 pm: Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson

Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson 3:05 pm: Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker

Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker 3:16 pm: Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo

Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo 3:27 pm: Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy 3:38 pm: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley

Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley 3:49 pm: Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson 4:00 pm: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland 4:11 pm: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas 4:22 pm: Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker 4:33 pm: Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner

Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner 4:44 pm: Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)

Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a) 4:55 pm: Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)

Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a) 5:06 pm: Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous

Hole 10

10:00 am: Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura

Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura 10:11 am: Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley

Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley 10:22 am: Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young

Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young 10:33 am: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire

Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire 10:44 am: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo

Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo 10:55 am: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa

Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa 11:06 am: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An 11:17 am: Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns

Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns 11:28 am: Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul

Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul 11:39 am: Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a)

Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a) 11:50 am: Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a)

Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a) 12:01 pm: Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings

Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings 3:05 pm: George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson

George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson 3:16 pm: James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen

James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen 3:27 pm: Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjørn Olesen

Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjørn Olesen 3:38 pm: Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson

Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson 3:49 pm: Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk

Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk 4:00 pm: Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 4:11 pm: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles

Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles 4:22 pm: Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman

Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman 4:33 pm: Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu

Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu 4:44 pm: Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk

Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk 4:55 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams

Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams 5:06 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park

