2025 Procore Championship R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Napa Valley?

The opening round of the 2025 Procore Championship is set to be played under mostly clear conditions at Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, California. According to AccuWeather, Thursday will begin with mild temperatures and light winds, followed by sunnier skies in the afternoon and clear conditions into the evening.
Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 Procore Championship:
Morning at the Procore Championship
Temperature: 24°C
Conditions: Decreasing clouds
Wind: SW at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h
Humidity: 72%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 10%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 60%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon at the Procore Championship
Temperature: 27°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny
Wind: SW at 17 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h
Humidity: 53%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 8%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 25%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening at the Procore Championship
Temperature: 15°C
Conditions: Mainly clear
Wind: SW at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h
Humidity: 82%
Dew Point: 14°C
Probability of Precipitation: 3%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 15%
Visibility: 10 km
Final tee timings and pairings for the 2025 Procore Championship R1
Here is how the pairings will look at the Napa Valley on Thursday (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 10:00 am: Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky
- 10:11 am: Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder
- 10:22 am: Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki
- 10:33 am: Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
- 10:44 am: Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas
- 10:55 am: Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman
- 11:06 am: Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley
- 11:17 am: Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer
- 11:28 am: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett
- 11:39 am: Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira
- 11:50 am: Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe
- 12:01 pm: Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson
- 3:05 pm: Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker
- 3:16 pm: Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo
- 3:27 pm: Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
- 3:38 pm: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
- 3:49 pm: Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
- 4:00 pm: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland
- 4:11 pm: Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
- 4:22 pm: Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker
- 4:33 pm: Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner
- 4:44 pm: Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)
- 4:55 pm: Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)
- 5:06 pm: Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous
Hole 10
- 10:00 am: Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura
- 10:11 am: Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley
- 10:22 am: Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young
- 10:33 am: Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire
- 10:44 am: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:55 am: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa
- 11:06 am: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An
- 11:17 am: Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns
- 11:28 am: Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul
- 11:39 am: Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 11:50 am: Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a)
- 12:01 pm: Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings
- 3:05 pm: George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson
- 3:16 pm: James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 3:27 pm: Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 3:38 pm: Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson
- 3:49 pm: Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk
- 4:00 pm: Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell
- 4:11 pm: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles
- 4:22 pm: Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman
- 4:33 pm: Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu
- 4:44 pm: Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk
- 4:55 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams
- 5:06 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park