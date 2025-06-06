2025 RBC Canadian Open round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be played on Friday, June 6. From 6:45 a.m. ET onwards, players will tee off from TPC Toronto's first and second holes in groups of three.

Kevin Kisner, who is tied for 96th place, forms the first group to tee off the first hole along with David Lipsky and Eric Cole. His playing partners are tied for 119th place and 72nd place at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, respectively.

Thorbjorn Oleson and Cristobal Del Solar share the lead at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The former will tee off at 7:07 a.m. ET while his co-leader takes on the course at 8:24 a.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy is tied for 119th place at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He will tee off Friday's round at 12:55 p.m. ET with Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton, who are toed for 43rd place and 96th place, respectively.

2025 RBC Canadian Open Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the RBC Canadian Open's Friday round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:45 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky

6:56 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker

7:07 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjørn Olesen

7:18 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

7:29 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List

7:40 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

7:51 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

8:02 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

8:13 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie

8:24 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)

8:35 a.m. – Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)

8:46 a.m. – William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford

8:57 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:00 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan

12:11 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

12:22 p.m. – Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman

12:33 p.m. – Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

12:44 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes

12:55 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton

1:06 p.m. – Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

1:17 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez

1:28 p.m. – Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)

1:39 p.m. – Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg

1:50 p.m. – Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson

2:01 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins

2:12 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart

Hole 10

6:45 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid

6:56 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Højgaard

7:07 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles

7:18 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

7:29 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

7:40 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

7:51 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power

8:02 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune

8:13 a.m. – David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk

8:24 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)

8:35 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard T. Lee

8:46 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster

8:57 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman

12:00 p.m. – Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, Dylan Wu

12:11 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey

12:22 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner

12:33 p.m. – Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland

12:44 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise

12:55 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An

1:06 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy

1:17 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young

1:28 p.m. – Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson

1:39 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan

1:50 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer

2:01 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang

2:12 p.m. – Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha

